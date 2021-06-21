“I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay. I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but I finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest.” Raiders DL Carl Nassib shared this video to social media and became the first active NFL player to announce he is gay. pic.twitter.com/gGXbZEP3R7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 21, 2021





every day somebody gets to live their live authentically is a great day. every day they get to make life a little easier for somebody else is better. he did both. very happy for him. https://t.co/hCiCPBMW6Y — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) June 21, 2021

Carl Nassib’s announcement on his IG page included this note which was particularly compelling, especially for those who may meet this news with “what’s the big deal/why does it matter?” pic.twitter.com/o1lQLoSqSa — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) June 21, 2021

i am also thoroughly pleased the first openly gay nfl player is playing for the raiders. i personally probably would have chosen the steelers or cowboys if i had agency over such things but the raiders works well enough. — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) June 21, 2021

This is a historic day for LGBTQ+ representation in sports. Carl Nassib, Penn State alum who plays DE for the Las Vegas Raiders, has come out as gay. First active NFL player to do so, and in making the announcement, he donated $100K to @TrevorProject.https://t.co/Fzw5Hq7Q17 pic.twitter.com/z9xTkUPHWP — Tony Paul (@TonyPaul1984) June 21, 2021

barstool: i don’t care if some player is gay, but why did he have to throw it in my face instead of living his life in quiet agony — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) June 21, 2021

Since I’m not an ESPN watcher, I don’t know if it’s coincidental that it’s two women discussing this news?

Carl Nassib made history today–and his courage will help millions of people feel a little more accepted tomorrow. Discussed the news on @SportsCenter just now. pic.twitter.com/BGePDCmp9H — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) June 21, 2021