I Got the Shot! – #23

The vaccine train is still slowing down, but hopefully some of us, and our kids, are still getting vaccinated.

International peeps, how’s it going on the vaccination front?

Tell me which stickers you want, so I can sticker you!

ruemara’s kitties, Odoroki and Himesama:

Dr. Fauci and Nancy Smash:

Samwise, Baby Champ and Henry:

Rosie & Thurston, Lily, Tikka:

Steve and Badger

Balloons!

Green balloons!

Kamala and Joe!

One and done for Johnson & Johnson:

Now with Dolly, Penelope and ducklings!

Katalin Kariko who was laughed at her entire career for researching mRNA, and Kizzmekia Corbett.  Two scientists who happen to be women, and saved our lives!

Stickers by MazeDancer!

Are any of you still unable to get an appointment?   Find A Shot

If you are still waiting for access to the vaccine, these stickers may be for you!

Vaccine Venting Here! Vaccine Venting Here! 1
Vaccine Venting Here! 3 Vaccine Venting Here! 2

All credit and thanks to MazeDancer for the various stickers!

      The Ensemble 2 clinical study got the go-ahead, so I received my second J&J shot on Friday. Had chills and aches that night through early morning and a sore arm for a couple of days. At this point, the only aftereffect is slight tenderness at the injection site. I need to submit daily reports via an app for the next week or so, but I’m not scheduled for any more follow-up visits until October. Overall, it was a pretty interesting experience. I’m glad I did it.

      If I’m sticker eligible, I’ll take Hot-Rod Joe.

      Good news for me! I got my Grammarly weekly report and made fewer writing mistakes than 19% of the other Grammarly users. Much better than I did in high school.

