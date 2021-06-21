Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Sunday / Monday, June 20-21

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Sunday / Monday, June 20-21

One less very dangerous anti-vaxxer on the loose (Goddess forgive me):

Jürgen Conings, a 46-year-old shooting instructor, was found dead in a wooded area near the Dutch border.

Conings, who was on a watch-list for suspected extremists, had issued threats, including against the expert who led Belgium’s response to Covid-19…

Virologist Marc Van Ranst, who led the country’s public health response to the pandemic, had to be taken to a safe place along with his family after the man went missing.

“It’s especially a relief for my son that he has been found,” Mr Van Ranst told De Morgen newspaper. “I’ve been [in the safe house] for a little over a month now. And it’s my birthday today, a birthday alone. Anyway, I hope to return to normal life soon.”

In a tweet, he added: “My thoughts go out to the relatives and children of Jürgen Conings. For them this is very sad news, because they lose a father, a relative or a friend.”

Like most countries, Belgium has imposed a number of restrictions, including lockdowns, to curb the spread of Covid-19. With more than 25,000 deaths related to the virus, it has one of the highest rates of deaths per capita in Europe.

