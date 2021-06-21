Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said states in the Midwest and South are seeing upsurges in Delta coronavirus variant cases due to their lower vaccination rates pic.twitter.com/pPbeo4KuNZ
— Reuters (@Reuters) June 21, 2021
Scientists report the earliest known #coronavirus infections in 5 U.S. states. The 1st infection was confirmed on 1/21/20 in Washington state. Blood drawn from 9 people early in the pandemic tested positive. But some experts are questioning the results https://t.co/mVP28RxTK5 pic.twitter.com/cUKQ10y7mF
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 20, 2021
Covid proved the CDC is broken. Can it be fixed? https://t.co/kFOXzV82WS pic.twitter.com/woSeVLXLZ0
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 20, 2021
Will we ever know the real death toll of the pandemic?https://t.co/9xZyLVm840
— Global Health Observ (@GlobalPHObserv) June 20, 2021
China has administered more than 1 billion #COVID19 vaccine doses.
A total of 1,010,489,000 doses have been given as of Saturday. Those doses are almost 40% of the 2.5 billion shots administered globally.https://t.co/qpl9oFI9y8
— Biomedical Journal (@BiomedJ) June 20, 2021
Dongguan becomes latest city in China's Guangdong to be hit by COVID-19 https://t.co/omqnjEtvJT pic.twitter.com/nrzBvfeDKS
— Reuters (@Reuters) June 21, 2021
Taiwan's daily domestic COVID-19 cases drop below 100 https://t.co/0q7jIIUabh pic.twitter.com/4DCmPx3T9b
— Reuters (@Reuters) June 21, 2021
The U.S. sent 2.5 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan, tripling an earlier pledge. The donation signals U.S. support for Taiwan in the face of growing pressure from China, which claims the self-governing island as its territory. https://t.co/rBauCtm0vP
— The Associated Press (@AP) June 20, 2021
India reports 53,256 new COVID-19 cases https://t.co/TMWOfdeNBK pic.twitter.com/gUZKCdHB6E
— Reuters (@Reuters) June 21, 2021
India's vaccination efforts are being undermined by widespread hesitancy and fear of the jabs, fueled by misinformation and mistrust. That's especially true in rural India, where two-thirds of the country’s nearly 1.4 billion people live. https://t.co/GsZl5ZUyff
— The Associated Press (@AP) June 21, 2021
In the wake of India’s Covid crisis, a ‘black fungus’ epidemic has followed. The deadly disease has sickened coronavirus patients across the country. Doctors believe hospitals desperate to keep Covid patients alive made choices that left them vulnerable https://t.co/P1jwEBKIbe
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 20, 2021
Indonesia to tighten COVID-19 restrictions for 2 weeks after rising cases- minister https://t.co/7DIYi090QS pic.twitter.com/P50gUjyuBD
— Reuters (@Reuters) June 21, 2021
Thousands of Japanese companies began distributing COVID-19 vaccines to workers and their families in an employer-led drive that aims to rev up the nation’s slow vaccine rollout. Toyota and Rakuten are among 3,500 companies signed up for the drive. https://t.co/KtqkSRazqf
— The Associated Press (@AP) June 21, 2021
NEW: Israel reports 0 coronavirus deaths for 7th day in a row, longest streak since pandemic began
— BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) June 20, 2021
Qatar says only vaccinated fans allowed at World Cup 2022 https://t.co/kjzOB9t7Ct pic.twitter.com/QJwKWX3qJY
— Reuters (@Reuters) June 21, 2021
Russian workers who refuse Covid-19 vaccinations in areas where they are compulsory could be forced to take unpaid leave, the labor minister has warned as infections spike and inoculation drives slowhttps://t.co/LnBeDPwhld
— The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) June 20, 2021
St. Petersburg health officials said that 90% of the city's 9,000 hospital beds for Covid-19 patients were full. https://t.co/OU6sjjBtME pic.twitter.com/BBznb44EWv
— The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) June 21, 2021
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 346 – RKI https://t.co/8z4xWijbW7 pic.twitter.com/tSwjRDloos
— Reuters (@Reuters) June 21, 2021
Body of Belgian soldier with far-right views who went missing in May has been found, officials say https://t.co/GOK9vOnyy4
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 20, 2021
One less very dangerous anti-vaxxer on the loose (Goddess forgive me):
… Jürgen Conings, a 46-year-old shooting instructor, was found dead in a wooded area near the Dutch border.
Conings, who was on a watch-list for suspected extremists, had issued threats, including against the expert who led Belgium’s response to Covid-19…
Virologist Marc Van Ranst, who led the country’s public health response to the pandemic, had to be taken to a safe place along with his family after the man went missing.
“It’s especially a relief for my son that he has been found,” Mr Van Ranst told De Morgen newspaper. “I’ve been [in the safe house] for a little over a month now. And it’s my birthday today, a birthday alone. Anyway, I hope to return to normal life soon.”
In a tweet, he added: “My thoughts go out to the relatives and children of Jürgen Conings. For them this is very sad news, because they lose a father, a relative or a friend.”
Like most countries, Belgium has imposed a number of restrictions, including lockdowns, to curb the spread of Covid-19. With more than 25,000 deaths related to the virus, it has one of the highest rates of deaths per capita in Europe.
Australian PM promises more COVID-19 shots to states amid rollout delays https://t.co/Uuac27VNiS pic.twitter.com/5UKpFLaYuA
— Reuters (@Reuters) June 21, 2021
#LATEST Record 166 new Covid cases in Fiji; community spread now 'broad'. https://t.co/naeV5Mvtky pic.twitter.com/2QlA1uhy7X
— nzherald (@nzherald) June 21, 2021
If we wanted to get the pandemic contained, we'd be doing a helluva lot more to help South America@OurWorldInData pic.twitter.com/qwNO5vDPHI
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) June 20, 2021
Brazil hits 500,000 Covid deaths amid "critical" situation https://t.co/aGhJUpgcwK
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 20, 2021
Brazil reports 44,178 new coronavirus cases, 1,025 deaths https://t.co/Xmhj49F80Y pic.twitter.com/J4SbqCG7Ub
— Reuters (@Reuters) June 21, 2021
Mexico posts 1,578 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths https://t.co/99uZd8NE8a pic.twitter.com/oRiiyhROWX
— Reuters (@Reuters) June 21, 2021
U.S extends travel restrictions at Canada, Mexico land borders through July 21 https://t.co/KmOs1XIc51 pic.twitter.com/bAh0gadOib
— Reuters (@Reuters) June 21, 2021
Covid-related multisystem inflammatory syndrome, an adult version of the same disorder diagnosed in children: Rare but possible https://t.co/ntTBA8G6og via @medical_xpress
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 21, 2021
Free-rider syndrome: Unvaxed benefit from anti-#COVID19 actions of others — for each 20% of a population that gets vaxed, "the + test fraction for the unvaccinated pop decreased 2-fold"
Your vaccination protects the un-vaxed around you.https://t.co/hBJV9u4QVE
— Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) June 20, 2021
Side effect: Distorted, bizarre food odors haunt Covid survivors. Long after some people have recovered from the virus, they find certain foods off-putting https://t.co/FGRaFp8fga
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 20, 2021
Maryland health officials reported no new deaths due to the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the first time the state has gone a full day without any new COVID-19 fatalities since October. https://t.co/pjyUY9ldXe
— The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) June 20, 2021
Arizona reporting spike in coronavirus cases https://t.co/KcclTHJbaR pic.twitter.com/uhUXEtC3No
— The Hill (@thehill) June 20, 2021
