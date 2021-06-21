Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said states in the Midwest and South are seeing upsurges in Delta coronavirus variant cases due to their lower vaccination rates pic.twitter.com/pPbeo4KuNZ

Scientists report the earliest known #coronavirus infections in 5 U.S. states. The 1st infection was confirmed on 1/21/20 in Washington state. Blood drawn from 9 people early in the pandemic tested positive. But some experts are questioning the results https://t.co/mVP28RxTK5 pic.twitter.com/cUKQ10y7mF

Covid proved the CDC is broken. Can it be fixed? https://t.co/kFOXzV82WS pic.twitter.com/woSeVLXLZ0

Will we ever know the real death toll of the pandemic? https://t.co/9xZyLVm840

A total of 1,010,489,000 doses have been given as of Saturday. Those doses are almost 40% of the 2.5 billion shots administered globally. https://t.co/qpl9oFI9y8

Dongguan becomes latest city in China's Guangdong to be hit by COVID-19 https://t.co/omqnjEtvJT pic.twitter.com/nrzBvfeDKS

The U.S. sent 2.5 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan, tripling an earlier pledge. The donation signals U.S. support for Taiwan in the face of growing pressure from China, which claims the self-governing island as its territory. https://t.co/rBauCtm0vP

India's vaccination efforts are being undermined by widespread hesitancy and fear of the jabs, fueled by misinformation and mistrust. That's especially true in rural India, where two-thirds of the country’s nearly 1.4 billion people live. https://t.co/GsZl5ZUyff

In the wake of India’s Covid crisis, a ‘black fungus’ epidemic has followed. The deadly disease has sickened coronavirus patients across the country. Doctors believe hospitals desperate to keep Covid patients alive made choices that left them vulnerable https://t.co/P1jwEBKIbe

Thousands of Japanese companies began distributing COVID-19 vaccines to workers and their families in an employer-led drive that aims to rev up the nation’s slow vaccine rollout. Toyota and Rakuten are among 3,500 companies signed up for the drive. https://t.co/KtqkSRazqf

Russian workers who refuse Covid-19 vaccinations in areas where they are compulsory could be forced to take unpaid leave, the labor minister has warned as infections spike and inoculation drives slow https://t.co/LnBeDPwhld

St. Petersburg health officials said that 90% of the city's 9,000 hospital beds for Covid-19 patients were full. https://t.co/OU6sjjBtME pic.twitter.com/BBznb44EWv

Body of Belgian soldier with far-right views who went missing in May has been found, officials say https://t.co/GOK9vOnyy4



One less very dangerous anti-vaxxer on the loose (Goddess forgive me):

… Jürgen Conings, a 46-year-old shooting instructor, was found dead in a wooded area near the Dutch border.

Conings, who was on a watch-list for suspected extremists, had issued threats, including against the expert who led Belgium’s response to Covid-19…

Virologist Marc Van Ranst, who led the country’s public health response to the pandemic, had to be taken to a safe place along with his family after the man went missing.

“It’s especially a relief for my son that he has been found,” Mr Van Ranst told De Morgen newspaper. “I’ve been [in the safe house] for a little over a month now. And it’s my birthday today, a birthday alone. Anyway, I hope to return to normal life soon.”

In a tweet, he added: “My thoughts go out to the relatives and children of Jürgen Conings. For them this is very sad news, because they lose a father, a relative or a friend.”

Like most countries, Belgium has imposed a number of restrictions, including lockdowns, to curb the spread of Covid-19. With more than 25,000 deaths related to the virus, it has one of the highest rates of deaths per capita in Europe.