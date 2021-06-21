A friend of mine who lives out in a small town out in the red, red West told me that he considers masks a “friend filter”. Anyone he meets who won’t wear a mask is someone not worth being a friend.

Similarly, over the weekend, I discovered another COVID-related filter when I attended a vaccinated-only gig at a local bar. This bar was the subject of a story in the local alt-weekly and the owner noted that he was taking some flack on social media about his policy of requiring either the New York State Excelsior Pass or a CDC card as proof of vaccination. Someone on Facebook posted that they’d never buy wings there again — small detail, the bar doesn’t serve food.

Anyway, when my wife and I proactively showed our Excelsior Passes to the woman watching the door, she was grateful and relieved, because I’m sure some assholes had hassled her about the requirement. Inside, however, it was a remarkable feeling to be someplace where we knew everyone was vaccinated. That was the first time I’ve been anywhere since March, 2020, where I felt like things were really back to normal. It’s a great feeling, I hope that other small venues will do the same thing in the coming months.