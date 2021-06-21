Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Asshole Filter

A friend of mine who lives out in a small town out in the red, red West told me that he considers masks a “friend filter”. Anyone he meets who won’t wear a mask is someone not worth being a friend.

Similarly, over the weekend, I discovered another COVID-related filter when I attended a vaccinated-only gig at a local bar. This bar was the subject of a story in the local alt-weekly and the owner noted that he was taking some flack on social media about his policy of requiring either the New York State Excelsior Pass or a CDC card as proof of vaccination. Someone on Facebook posted that they’d never buy wings there again — small detail, the bar doesn’t serve food.

Anyway, when my wife and I proactively showed our Excelsior Passes to the woman watching the door, she was grateful and relieved, because I’m sure some assholes had hassled her about the requirement. Inside, however, it was a remarkable feeling to be someplace where we knew everyone was vaccinated. That was the first time I’ve been anywhere since March, 2020, where I felt like things were really back to normal. It’s a great feeling, I hope that other small venues will do the same thing in the coming months.

      Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)

      Someone on Facebook posted that they’d never buy wings there again — small detail, the bar doesn’t serve food.

      Does that mean they won’t use the salad bar at Applebee’s? If they don’t know there’s no food service, they aren’t customer, just trolls.

      cope

      I had that experience when the group if us retired teachers who used to meet monthly gathered for the first in fifteen months. The thirty or so of us are all vaccinated and we mingled and dined on the restaurant’s outdoor patio. Dirty secret: there were hugs.

      Jerzy Russian

      I have not been out much, but I have noticed a gradient in mask usage as one goes east from downtown San Diego out to the sticks/. Nearly everyone has masks near the coast (based on the few places I have been), whereas practically no one has them in the East County (based on the one place I went).

      To give a data point, the Congress critters out East have been Duncan Fucking Hunter, Sr., Duncan Fucking Hunter, Jr., among others. I am pretty sure their legal middle names are in fact “Fucking”, if not in English, then in some European language.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      I used to grab my pony tail and shake it while explaining to someone that it’s my asshole detector, and now the mask has joined my pony tail in setting off assholes.

      Interesting that both my pony tail and the mask set off conservatives.. they must be the Original Assholes.

      germy

      That Tucker Carlson is a “secret” source for reporters is not a surprise and isn’t really news. The real story, which isn’t explicitly mentioned, is that the country’s most powerful reporters cozy up to a famed white supremacist and launder stories on his behalf.

      — Elon Green (@elongreen) June 21, 2021

      bbleh

      I am definitely tired of adults behaving like children.  About the only upside is that I think, like bad children, it seems like there are far more of them than there actually are.

      It really is no wonder Trump was/is their avatar.  Talk about someone who never grew up …

      Wyatt Salamanca

      @Patricia Kayden:

      It’s impossible to have a post which includes the word asshole in the title and not see a reference to Trump somewhere in the thread.  With each passing week, we’re learning that he was an ever bigger asshole than previously imagined.

      Betty Cracker

      Our idiot governor here in FL made it illegal for businesses to require proof of vaccination, and every single business I’m aware of has dropped mask requirements. But now that the mister and I are vaxxed as are all our elder friends and relatives we were worried about, everything is back to normal as far as we’re concerned. As I understand it, the risk of infection to ourselves and anyone we’re likely to visit (all fully vaxxed) is so low as to be not worth worrying about, so we don’t.

      Soprano2

      You could try that here, but since our percentage of vaccinated people is under 40%, it might not draw many customers. It’s so, so sad what the MAGA’s are doing to themselves and others.

      Erin

      @Betty Cracker:  Same here. If a business requires it, of course we wear a mask. But the caseloads where we are (DC Metro) are so low, and we’re fully vaxxed, so there doesn’t seem much point in wearing a mask anymore.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Patricia Kayden: sounds like quite a book

      “Testing is killing me!” Trump reportedly exclaimed in a phone call to then-Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on March 18, yelling so loudly that Azar’s aides overheard every word. “I’m going to lose the election because of testing! What idiot had the federal government do testing?”

      “Uh, do you mean Jared?” Azar responded, citing the president’s senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Just five days earlier, Kushner had vowed to take charge of a national testing strategy with the help of the private sector, Abutaleb and Paletta write.

      Erin

      @germy: And if it does, we’ll have to change behaviors, of course. But the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines both offer excellent protection against the Delta variant as it currently stands, and we’ll adjust as new information comes to light.

      bbleh

      @germy@Erin:  It’s looking more likely that we’ll need one or more “boosters,” at least until the pandemic is brought more under control worldwide and there are fewer serious variants.  But … eh.  We get flu shots every year, and that’s pretty routine, and it seems unlikely that a COVID shot will become an annual thing.

      Personally, I’d like to see mask-wearing during cold and flu season become more institutionalized, as it is in some Asian countries.  But I suppose the Stupids will make that impossible too.  File under Why We Can’t Have Nice Things …

