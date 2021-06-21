Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Another Terrifying Pandemic Read: 'Nightmare Scenario'

Another Terrifying Pandemic Read: ‘Nightmare Scenario’

22 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Thank the gods of bureaucracy, without the civil service, things could have been even worse:

The book — which draws on interviews with more than 180 people, including multiple White House senior staff members and government health leaders — offers new insights into last year’s chaotic and often-bungled response, portraying the power struggles over the leadership of the White House coronavirus task force, the unrelenting feuds that hampered cooperation and the enormous efforts made to prevent Trump from acting on his worst instincts. The Post obtained a copy of the book ahead of its June 29 publication.

The book offers new insights about Trump as the president careened between embracing miracle coronavirus cures in his quest for good news, grappling with his own illness — which was far more serious than officials acknowledged — and fretting about the outbreak’s implications for his reelection bid…

Trump’s rages frequently distracted senior officials and slowed the national response, the authors found, with the president touting his hunches and eventually turning to handpicked advisers including the radiologist Scott Atlas, who had no infectious-disease or public health experience. But the book also depicts the president as ineffectual and out of touch while his health and national security officials tried to manage the worsening outbreak…

… Rather than fire Fauci, White House officials increasingly tuned out the advice from him and other top health officials, the book says, with Trump instead leaning on Kushner, an array of economic advisers and other trusted allies who lacked infectious-disease expertise.

Trump’s top deputies adopted a similar strategy of issuing threats or isolating their rivals, undermining efforts to manage the outbreak, Abutaleb and Paletta write.

Kadlec, who had overseen the purchase of 600 million masks, took the plan in late March to Kushner — who exploded in anger, throwing his pen against the wall in frustration when he learned the masks would not arrive until June.

“You f—ing moron,” Kushner reportedly said. “We’ll all be dead by June.”…

I would very much like to see Young Prince Jared grilled, on camera, by lawyers representing some of the people who lost loved ones while Kushner played ‘Master of Industry’ with his HBS friends. Unlike his reprehensible father-in-law, Jared is just smart enough to realize how much of a criminal trail he left during the first desperate months of the pandemic.

    22Comments

    1. 1.

      PenAndKey

      So let me get this straight: TFG and his supporters have been arguing for over a year that anyone so much as wearing a mask around them is “infringing on their rights”, yet he was privately contemplating forcibly isolating the infected in a concentration camp outside of US borders? I knew the guy was a narcissistic sociopath, but just ONCE I’d love to be able to think, “at least Jeoffrey Lannister would have been worse”. And then he does this, and I’m reminded that he, in fact, really is that depraved and stupid.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      JoyceH

      Beyond the idea of quarantining the infected on an island, did he honestly imagine they could send medical patients to GUANTANAMO and not immediately conjure up images of shackled prisoners with bags over their heads?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Alison Rose

      @JoyceH: He did not. That would require him to have an actual imagination. Which requires a functioning brain. Plus, you think he’d give a shit? His groupies are the type to think anyone with a vaguely Middle Eastern name/appearance should just be shipped off there with no questions asked and no end date.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Shakti

      I yelled at my screen “Are you fucking kidding me?” I guess this was a daily occurrence for years and that’s why I take blood pressure meds?

      All of these right wing bastards screaming about “lockdowns” and masks and social distancing and vaccines and “vaccine passports” and not being able to travel willy nilly infringing on their freedom killing them and making them mentally ill but meanwhile this asshole is:

      “But WHaT IF we iNTErN pEOPLe IN gUANTAnamO indefinitely? oUttA sIGHT OUT OF mInd!”

      One reason I still keep wearing masks indoors in public places and won’t fuck with cruises is I don’t want to get sick and if I’m on a cruise and someone gets sick there’s no guarantee they’ll let me off the damn boat. It might not be covid-19, it could be norovirus.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Kent

      I can’t even imagine the disaster that another four years would have wreaked on this country.  We would be a smoking wreck of a nation if Trump has gotten re-elected because that would have been “Trump Unleashed” without the motivation of re-election to keep him even slightly sane.

      [Shudder]

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Peale

      So that mess at the airports in April 2020 would have involved rerouting all the international flights to Cuba? Yeah, that would work.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      jonas

      I mean, it’s nice to see this on the record now, but it’s also completely unsurprising. We all knew that Trump was a fascist moron who immediately treated Covid as a political, rather than a public health, problem. *Of course* he wanted to ship Covid victims off to a prison camp. That’s what tinpot dictators do.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Kay

      Thinking back, I believe we got a clear warning on how conservatives would handle a pandemic or infectious disease outbreak. Remember how they immediately politicized Ebola and starting pulling campaign stunts to get on the news?

      MSF nurse Kaci Hickox was detained against her will last year on the order of Governor Chris Christie (NJ). She was initially held at the airport on arriving back to the United States after caring for patients with Ebola in Sierra Leone. She was held for three days, although she had no fever or symptoms, and tested negative for the Ebola virus.
      Governor Paul LePage (ME) then tried to quarantine her as well⁠ after she returned home, but he was defeated by the Maine district court and is not named in this suit.

      It’s a bigger problem than Trump.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      dfh

      How much of this evil bullshit was known BEFORE the election? I know, these books don’t write themselves but good lord, after Bob Woodward finally revealed what TFG knew and when he knew it, I think the nation would have been better served if this info had come out sooner.

      I could be alarmist, but I have good reasons.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ohio Mom

      I am surprised to hear about a panicked Jared screaming “We’ll all be dead” if the masks don’t arrive until June.

      Up until now, I imagined him too busy plotting ways to make a buck off Covid to worry about anyone’s welfare.

      Did we ever hear the final version of the governors’ mad scramble for ventilators, and them bidding against one another? I also have a vague memory of a governor (Massachusetts?) meeting a plane at the airport to make sure his supplies weren’t stolen out from under him.

      Anyway, I thought that was what was occupying Jared, the black market in ventilators and all sorts of PPE — but if my memories are wrong, someone please correct me.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Brachiator

      Trump’s top deputies adopted a similar strategy of issuing threats or isolating their rivals, undermining efforts to manage the outbreak, Abutaleb and Paletta write.

      These people were all incompetent monsters.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Gravenstone

      I can almost appreciate that young, callow Jared seemed to be terrified by the prospect of the virus. That whole “dead by June” outburst does not reflect the thoughts of a calm, controlled Master of the Universe. Rather, the hindbrain ranting of a cornered animal who sees DEATH lurking in every shadow.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      boatboy_srq

      @PenAndKey:  Joffrey Lannister every day plus Daenerys Targaryen on her last day. THAT level of insane, malicious and petty.

      (spoiler alert)

      And no Olenna Tyrell there to halt the madness.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Ohio Mom

      Kent:
      Now that Trump wasn’t re-elected, I am haunted by the image of future middle schoolers learning about Trump in history class, the teacher closing the unit with, “…and then he lost his bid for a second term to Joe Biden. See children, our amazing Constitution created a system that works!”

      Reply
    22. 22.

      boatboy_srq

      @Suzanne: Either he thought Guantanamo was all of Cuba, or he thought it was Puerto Rico – and he’d made such a mess of PR already who would notice a million quarantinees?

      Reply

