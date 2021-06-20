Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Evening Open Thread: World Refugee Day

Sunday Evening Open Thread: World Refugee Day

Yup — this *is* what America was meant for!

The BBC has a wonderful photo essay — 1,000 Dreams to Mark World Refugee Day.

      Gin & Tonic

      @raven: Hope the drugs are helping.

      Anyway, on topic, both my parents and my dear wife’s parents were refugees, so this is personally meaningful.

      tom

      Ken Cuccinelli, who served as Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security under Trump, said that a recent job opportunity slipped through his fingers because they “decided they didn’t want Trump people.”

      Poor babies.

