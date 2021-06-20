It's #WorldRefugeeDay , and that's a thing that I am. Also, Col. Vindman, LTC Vindman, @juliaioffe, @IlhanMN, @biannagolodryga and other people that strut around this country with opinions as if they own the place.
Which we do.
Because this is what America was meant for. https://t.co/RZNU6rOsSv
— Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) June 18, 2021
Yup — this *is* what America was meant for!
The BBC has a wonderful photo essay — 1,000 Dreams to Mark World Refugee Day.
Factfile on the world's refugees and displaced persons, including the largest burden on populations, and where they come from, according to UNHCR data #AFPgraphics pic.twitter.com/XZg0L6AnSG
— AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 20, 2021
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings