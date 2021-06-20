A dispatch from longtime commentor & master gardener OpieJeanne:

Last summer we had it functioning really well and grew a massive tomato plant inside the greenhouse, among other things.

The old greenhouse was a cheapie from Harbor Freight in 2013. 10′ x 12′ for $650. We had modified it, reinforced it, added an exhaust fan and vent louvres in the gable ends, replaced the original polycarbonate panels with heavier ones because they were not coated to prevent UV damage as promised, etc. Every time a car went through our fence at the corner (once or twice a year), we salvaged the lumber for benches and the interior frame, and some shelving above the door and along the back.

At top: I thought people would like to see the new greenhouse we put up after last year’s fire on December 23.

The fire inspector couldn’t determine the cause of the fire; he asked if we had any enemies. I think it was just another crappy bit of 2020, giving us the finger as the year wound down, but it could have been a far worse year: we lost no one to COVID-19 and none of our family or friends got sick.

Our homeowners insurance covered it and we had receipts for replacement panels and equipment, and lots of photos of the interior of the greenhouse so they could see what we lost, plus photos of the remains of tools. They threw nearly 3 times as much money at us as we thought we’d get, which paid for the new greenhouse and tool replacement. They must have figured labor into the settlement, which we hadn’t considered adding to the loss because we have no idea how long it took to make it what it was.

The new greenhouse has thick safety-glass walls and a thick polycarbonate roof. It was shipped with panels assembled in sections, so assembly was a lot easier.

Oh, and due to the pandemic, the waiting time for a greenhouse was 4+ months. Everyone took up gardening last year. We ordered it in January, got it in May a couple of weeks later than they estimated because the glass was on back-order due to the pandemic.

As a result, our garden is way behind schedule and we are still fighting the weeds. I have some garden photos that have no weeds in the picture, but I might include a shot of an impromptu “meadow” in bloom. I hate buttercup.