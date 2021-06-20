Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Evening Bonus Garden Chat: Rising From the Ashes

A dispatch from longtime commentor & master gardener OpieJeanne:

At top: I thought people would like to see the new greenhouse we put up after last year’s fire on December 23.

The old greenhouse was a cheapie from Harbor Freight in 2013. 10′ x 12′ for $650. We had modified it, reinforced it, added an exhaust fan and vent louvres in the gable ends, replaced the original polycarbonate panels with heavier ones because they were not coated to prevent UV damage as promised, etc. Every time a car went through our fence at the corner (once or twice a year), we salvaged the lumber for benches and the interior frame, and some shelving above the door and along the back.

Sunday Evening Bonus Garden Chat: Rising From the Ashes 4

Last summer we had it functioning really well and grew a massive tomato plant inside the greenhouse, among other things.

Sunday Evening Bonus Garden Chat: Rising From the Ashes 5

Sunday Evening Bonus Garden Chat: Rising From the Ashes 1

Sunday Evening Bonus Garden Chat: Rising From the Ashes 2

Sunday Evening Bonus Garden Chat: Rising From the Ashes 3

The fire inspector couldn’t determine the cause of the fire; he asked if we had any enemies. I think it was just another crappy bit of 2020, giving us the finger as the year wound down, but it could have been a far worse year: we lost no one to COVID-19 and none of our family or friends got sick.

Our homeowners insurance covered it and we had receipts for replacement panels and equipment, and lots of photos of the interior of the greenhouse so they could see what we lost, plus photos of the remains of tools. They threw nearly 3 times as much money at us as we thought we’d get, which paid for the new greenhouse and tool replacement. They must have figured labor into the settlement, which we hadn’t considered adding to the loss because we have no idea how long it took to make it what it was.

Sunday Evening Bonus Garden Chat: Rising From the Ashes 6

The new greenhouse has thick safety-glass walls and a thick polycarbonate roof. It was shipped with panels assembled in sections, so assembly was a lot easier.

Sunday Evening Bonus Garden Chat: Rising From the Ashes 7

Oh, and due to the pandemic, the waiting time for a greenhouse was 4+ months. Everyone took up gardening last year. We ordered it in January, got it in May a couple of weeks later than they estimated because the glass was on back-order due to the pandemic.

As a result, our garden is way behind schedule and we are still fighting the weeds. I have some garden photos that have no weeds in the picture, but I might include a shot of an impromptu “meadow” in bloom. I hate buttercup.

    17 Comments

      Jay

      I like buttercups,

      In moderation.

      Kayla Rudbek

      @Gary K:  oh yes. Less supply and higher demand due to people biking instead of taking mass transit. Bike parts are in short supply as well, so the local bike stores have notices up on their websites.

      laura

      I have outbuilding envy. In my garden fantasy life, there's a sacred pilgrimage to Berkeley Freight & Salvage that results in a garden shed/outdoor pavillion made of old doors. I have no carpentry skills to speak of- just big dreams of recycling a stack of like items with character.

      mvr

      That's impressive work!

      I was just wondering whether it made sense to enclose one of our raised beds to allow growing broccoli and cauliflower in the Spring and fall while allowing for other plants in between. Almost had the broc & cauli working starting them indoors and planting 5 weeks before the frost date, but hot weather seems to cause bolting anyway.

Nice new greenhouse! You must be proud.

      Nice new greenhouse! You must be proud.

      Kristine

      So sorry you had to deal with the fire, but the new greenhouse is lovely

      It’s currently raining hard here in NE Illinois! Glad for my trees. I watered the flowers and shrubs these last few weeks, but the trees were on their own.

      mvr

      @Gary K: Nearly every outdoor-activity-related market is hot and has been for about a year.  One of my hobbies is fisheries conservation and fly fishing. Apparently demand for fishing gear is through the roof causing supply chain issues.

      We were in Yellowstone/Teton last week, where many/most lodges are still at less than full capacity and most campgrounds closed.  The traffic was insane, especially in Yellowstone where there were still more closures than in Teton.

      CaseyL

      The new greenhouse looks fantastic! – and I now have Garden Envy.  (Townhouse = no yard.)

      We may have a hotter than normal summer here in the PNW.  Your veggies may do very well very quickly, as long as you keep them watered.

      Best of luck!

      Gvg

      Yeah, all gardening supplies are backed up. Have been all year. My local nursery remodeled and put in fancy paving and new benches. They said they had had the best year ever. Seed suppliers are still selling out.

      I am noticing really odd things have been out lately that weren’t earlier. I had to give up caffeine and switched to diet root beer awhile ago. The last 6 weeks multiple stores are frequently out of it. Other groceries are having supply issues too. I can’t figure out why specific things.

      BeautifulPlumage

      So sorry for the loss, especially after you had it fitted out so nicely. The new one is lovely and should make a happy nursery.

      The cars through the fence thing is concerning. Can’t the county, or whoever maintains the road put up a barrier?

      Cheers to you & Mr. OJ…hope to have a meetup soon!

      BeautifulPlumage

      One of the weird things in short supply is 16 gauge wire hangers. We use them for tablecloths at work and they are hard to find. Other sizes seem fine.

