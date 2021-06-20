Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Happy Fathers Day, Not Least to Those Who Stepped Up But Didn’t Get A Card Today

by

This post is in: 

I had a fairly warm relationship with my old man, not least because one of his greatest gifts to me was that he admitted, as far back as I could remember, that he wasn’t very good at fatherhood (but he was still willing to give it his best shot). He taught me to love sf, to mock everything, and that taking a three-hour nap after dinner meant you’d be able to stay up for the Twilight Zone and other late-night viewing.

The replies to Mr. Takei’s tweet are mostly heartwarming, and sometimes heartbreaking…


(Note: Mr. Takei does a lot of voice acting, and I assume that’s where those images are taken from.)

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    27Comments

    1.

      Honus

      I had four aunts and two uncles who never married and are just as much fathers and mothers to me and my five siblings as our own dearly loved mother and father. They cared for us, protected us, educated us and loved us. You are a complete person uncle George.

    2.

      WaterGirl

      Hopefully John will put up a Father’s Day post, too, as he usually does.

      This is my favorite of all the Father’s Day photos Cole has put up in the past.  I can’t believe Devon got in trouble for that, she was just trying to water daddy on what was surely a hot day.

    3.

      Villago Delenda Est

      TFG, greatest loser in the history of the United States, wished a “happy Father’s Day” to “the Radical Left, RINOS, and other Losers of the world.  Hopefully, eventually, everyone will come together.”

      Yes, asshole, to celebrate over your dead body.

    4.

      rikyrah

       

      Watching the 1500 m freestyle.
      Got another one of those folks.
      He is not as deep as Ledecky.
      But, Finke came in and the rest of the field couldn’t be seen.
      I will say it again…
      Can’t see anyone else AT THE OLYMPIC TRIALS 😳😳😳

    6.

      zhena gogolia

      Happy Father’s Day, everyone!

      I had a great father, a real character. I think about him and talk about him pretty much every day, although he’s been gone for 37 years.

    7.

      laura

      I’m one of those barren aunts and I lean in to the whole role-for the family treasure and the children of our larger family of friends. You show up, you do your best to be a stable loving safe space for the hard stuff that children face. Though my experience may be limited, I’m convinced the kids are alright.

      I sure miss my dad today and find comfort in being a loved and wanted child AND the Giants remain in first place- which we would’ve discussed all through today’s game.

    8.

      Gin & Tonic

      My own father passed when I was a relatively young man, so he never got to hold any of my children – I guess just as I never knew a grandfather. I have now lived longer than he did, and have spent lots of time with my two (so far) grandkids, so I am thankful. But thinking that when my father was my age he was dead, is kind of weird.

      All the best to those who are, or take on the role of, fathers.

    9.

      WaterGirl

      Anne Laurie, I love your description of your dad.  I bet he was a real pistol.

      Did the apple fall far from the tree?  I think not!  :-)

      (meant in the nicest possible way)

    11.

      Dagaetch

      My father never knew his father, who died when my dad was 10 months old. He didn’t really have a father figure in his life. Somehow he turned out to be a pretty great dad, whose example I can only hope to live up to. Think I’ll give him a call and tell him that.

    13.

      Jeffro

      @Villago Delenda Est: “Hopefully, eventually, everyone will come together.”  Yes, asshole, to celebrate over your dead body.

      I actually have a (repurposed) t-shirt ready for this, that’s how much I’m looking forward to the day.

    14.

      zhena gogolia

      @Jeffro:

      I have a “DUDE GOTTA GO” T-shirt that I just love — it’s all cotton, V-neck, a really nice green color, just a perfect T-shirt. But now I feel I can’t wear it for fear it will be interpreted as referring to Biden!

    15.

      Danielx

      Another reminder, as if it were needed – family is not defined by blood alone (praise be to the one), but those who you take to your heart.

      Although actual family can produce some of the best jokes. My father was noted for having a sense of humor so dry it could turn Congo rain forest to Libyan desert. One evening we’re at the traditional dinner table (mom pop my sister and myself). My sister was 14 and possibly more (permanently) annoyed by my 10 year old self than I was with her. Anyhoo she was (to me) showing her superiority by going on about something she had read about Pavlovian conditioning. I rudely interrupted and asked what Pavlov’s dogs had done. Pop looked at me without cracking so much as a curled lip and said “they ate a lot”.

      I shut up and my sister sneered.

      Apologies if I’ve told that story before.

    16.

      Ruckus

      @Gin & Tonic:

      A good buddy of mine for almost 50 yrs will celebrate his 75th birthday this year and will have lived to be older than his dad.

      I answered a comment on twitter about Father’s Day with this.

      This is my 20th Fathers Day without dad.

      30th if you count the Alzheimers.

      He taught me how to precision machine metal. He got his employees to teach me to swear. (Not sure that was actually his intention) I did use that once when he almost hit me in the foot with a big spit of chew. And yes that was very disgusting. He taught me how to run a business. And not into the ground, a somewhat important point. He taught me to enjoy what makes you happy. He taught me how to learn, and damn if that one wasn’t one of the most important. He taught me that skin color, language, gender was irrelevant, people are people and you have to respect them so that they can respect you – and you can respect yourself. Most of this was by way of example.

    17.

      Elizabelle

      I had to turn off the CNN special on the roots of the insurrection.

      Too much concentrated ugliness and stupidity.  No thank you.

      It premiered tonight at 9; will be shown several more times.

    18.

      boatboy_srq

      Dad’s been gone a long time now, and I couldn’t get home to leave flowers. My neice and I are estranged. A little late for me to adopt. Best I can do is play the Old Man to my younger coworkers.

    19.

      Wag

      I assume that’s where those images are taken from.

      I don’t know who the other three images are, but upper right is The Mandolorian, a Star Wars character who is the protector and father figure for Baby Yoda. I am not aware of any connection to Uncle George.

      edit

      and George is an amazing man.

    20.

      HumboldtBlue

      I spoke with my 89-year-old dad this morning. We have an interesting relationship, and I’m sure glad he’s still around.

      He fathered nine children and enjoys 11 grandkids and five great-grand kids. He’s lonely though. Mom’s gone, his older brother recently passed, and his friends have steadily passed as well.

      He’s an interesting man who impacted in profound ways the lives of a lot of people.

    21.

      ThresherK

      Called my Dad, we’re all hopefully getting together at my sister’s next weekend for his b’day. As one can expect, we haven’t done anything but chat on phone for a year. A hug will feel very comforting.

      I am a not-young and knew I wasn’t put on earth to raise a human being. A kitten? Yes, I can almost handle one of those. So a big round of applause to those who have the knack of doing this. I’ll just pay my taxes, vote for support and education referenda, and appreciate those who can propagate the species.

    22.

      brendancalling

      There’s a card and a shirt coming, but I’m one of the families separated by Covid, and haven’t seen my kid in over a year because Canada can’t get its shit together.

      ive remarked on this before—I moved to fucking Hippyville, Burlington VT, land of Performative progressivism so I could see my kid in Montreal every weekend. I can’t stand it here—I’m living John Prine’s “Crazy as a Loon” in real life—and it’s been one false promise after another from Canada. “Next month we relax restrictions… well, maybe next month… well, check with us in two months… lol, did we say April? We meant June… well, maybe more like July… HAHA, we meant September.”

      On and on and on. You can’t blame Alberta and Ontario forever. Eventually, Justin, you have to actually govern and bring your rogue provinces to heel.

      Im missing his high school graduation, which is Wednesday. I’m betting when all is said and done, it’ll be Spring 2022. Two lost fucking years. Two precious years down the fucking drain.

      Two tears in a bucket, motherfuck it. But if Cole is wondering why some people are angry, hurtful, and bitter, <a href=“https://youtu.be/6YMeZSxNWV8”>I got a right</a>.

    23.

      Mike in NC

      Weird new ‘dramedy’ on AMC called “Kevin Can F**k Himself” fails miserably both as a comedy and a drama. The laugh track is particularly painful.

    25.

      C Stars

      I went out for lunch with my dad today halfway between where we both live. It was a cool day with a healthy bay breeze, after a couple of scorchers. So we ate outside with a nice view, but all our utensils kept getting blown off the table. Kinda seemed like a good metaphor for something to do with our relationship. He’s kind and loving one day, cranky and enigmatic the next (it’s always been that way; this isn’t age). But overall, it was good. He’s 70 now, which is hard to believe.

    26.

      Frankensteinbeck

      None of those characters are Takei’s.  They are all characters who took on the role of father and are fan-favorites because of it.  I don’t know the top left, and feel like a fool because someone’s going to identify him and I’ll go “OH.”  Top right is the Mandalorian, who has a whole show about taking care of Baby Yoda.  Bottom left is Uncle Iroh, the wholesome, wise, and kindly uncle of the villain on Avatar: The Last Airbender, that spends the series slowly nurturing and straightening out his nephew who was badly fucked up by his biological father.  And lower right is Piccolo, the antihero from Dragonball Z who for all he’s a shitty parent to Gohan, is 10,000% more devoted than Gohan’s actual father Goku.

    27.

      dmsilev

      @Wag: Lower left is from Avatar: The Last Airbender. He’s the uncle of one of the main characters, and acts as a substitute father.

