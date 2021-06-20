One of my biggest regrets was never becoming a dad. In my generation, coming of age in the 50s and 60s, it just wasn't something very available to gay men, even those in couples. But I'm happy I could still be "Uncle George" to so many. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 20, 2021

I had a fairly warm relationship with my old man, not least because one of his greatest gifts to me was that he admitted, as far back as I could remember, that he wasn’t very good at fatherhood (but he was still willing to give it his best shot). He taught me to love sf, to mock everything, and that taking a three-hour nap after dinner meant you’d be able to stay up for the Twilight Zone and other late-night viewing.

The replies to Mr. Takei’s tweet are mostly heartwarming, and sometimes heartbreaking…

It's ok. Some of the best father figures , aren't their own fathers. Happy Fathers Day Uncle George❤ My Dad was a fan and we always watched when we had our monthly visit. Thank you for being you pic.twitter.com/gk0USV7TvM — StickyEpiphany (@EpiphanySticky) June 20, 2021



(Note: Mr. Takei does a lot of voice acting, and I assume that’s where those images are taken from.)