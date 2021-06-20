Has there ever been a brand that was more effectively destroyed than the Sunday Morning shows? In the 90’s and early 2000’s, I would wake up every morning and watch them. Even in college, it did not matter how hungover I was, I would not miss Meet the Press. But now, I honestly do not even know who is hosting what other than that execrable Chuck Todd (who was so wonderful running numbers in 2007-2008 and then just became a complete stooge when it came to actual politics). They’re just a non-entity. They shape no agenda, they make no news, it’s just a bunch of liars on able to spew nonsense without even being corrected or remotely challenged. What’s the point? Also, I dearly miss Charles Kuralt and Charles Osgood.

On a related note, say what you will about Chris Matthews, but to his credit he has fucked off into non-existence. No comeback attempts or any bullshit like Marky Mark or the other undesirables. He’s just a non-entity and off living his best life. Good for him. And good riddance.