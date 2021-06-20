Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The revolution will be supervised.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Are you … from the future?

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

Han shot first.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Not all heroes wear capes.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

No one could have predicted…

Accountability, motherfuckers.

The math demands it!

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

This is how realignments happen…

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

People are complicated. Love is not.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

You are here: Home / TV & Movies / Television / Killing the Brand

Killing the Brand

by | 29 Comments

This post is in: 

Has there ever been a brand that was more effectively destroyed than the Sunday Morning shows? In the 90’s and early 2000’s, I would wake up every morning and watch them. Even in college, it did not matter how hungover I was, I would not miss Meet the Press. But now, I honestly do not even know who is hosting what other than that execrable Chuck Todd (who was so wonderful running numbers in 2007-2008 and then just became a complete stooge when it came to actual politics). They’re just a non-entity. They shape no agenda, they make no news, it’s just a bunch of liars on able to spew nonsense without even being corrected or remotely challenged. What’s the point? Also, I dearly miss Charles Kuralt and Charles Osgood.

On a related note, say what you will about Chris Matthews, but to his credit he has fucked off into non-existence. No comeback attempts or any bullshit like Marky Mark or the other undesirables. He’s just a non-entity and off living his best life. Good for him. And good riddance.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Almost Retired
  • Baud
  • brendancalling
  • Cameron
  • Cathie from Canada
  • Cmorenc
  • dfh
  • Di
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • dr. bloor
  • dww44
  • Gravenstone
  • Ivan X
  • Jacel
  • Lofgren
  • mrmoshpotato
  • namekarB
  • Old Man Shadow
  • Raoul Paste
  • Ryan
  • Shalimar
  • Soonergrunt
  • swiftfox
  • TomatoQueen
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    29Comments

    1. 1.

      Soonergrunt

      And Matthews’ apology on the way out the door was straight up.
      He could be irritating as shit, but he pretty much just said hey, I was wrong. I hurt people with my behavior and I’m sorry and it’s time for me to go. As far as I know, he’s got a book out about his life, but he’s not trying to get back in the game.

      But Jane Pauley is doing a wonderful job with CBS Sunday Morning.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Cathie from Canada

      Actually Matthews is now shilling a new book – he was on a couple of MSNBC shows a week ago or so.
      But I do agree with your point – the American Sunday shows have “both-sided” so much that there’s nothing to say anymore.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Chuck Todd, distinguishing himself the way the First Amendment meant journalists to do:

      Chuck Todd on whether the Sunday shows should refuse to book election denialists: "You don’t know when somebody you think deserves to be banned is suddenly somebody that you’ve got to deal with. Because you may not like them, but they have the power." https://t.co/FLWgPk58a5— Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) June 19, 2021

      Reply
    4. 4.

      dfh

      Over time, we have begun to question “both sides” news coverage because, well, we have eyes.  So it’s no wonder the Sunday shows have lost their luster.  Persistent jackassery reaps its own rewards.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Gravenstone

      Actually Matthews appears to have joined Washington Monthly. Whether as part of an image rehab effort, or just to keep his “voice” in political commentary circles, I don’t know. But he’s not gone, never to be heard from again. Alas…

      Reply
    8. 8.

      namekarB

      Ahhh yes. Back in the day I would get up on Sunday morning, have a cuppa and a few tokes on the bong and watch all the animal shows like Wild Kingdom and Nature on PBS

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Lofgren

      I liked some of Marky Mark’s movies. He’s usually good as the meathead action hero who’s in way over his head, like The Other Guys or The Big Hit. I know he’s a crazy right wing Christian but has he actually managed to get himself properly cancelled?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ryan

      You remember all the news David Gregory made when he brought an empty expanded clip (or magazine, whatevs) to a DC studio?  Good times.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Almost Retired

      Worse yet, Chuckles had the odious and always wrong Republican “strategist” Brad Todd on today.  As per usual, Brad so very helpfully informed us that if the Democrats do (fill in the blank), it’s a recipe for the Republicans to take back the House and Senate.  Brad Todd almost makes me wistful for Hugh Hewitt.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Cameron

      I wonder if Matthews will get into PA politics like his brother.  He could do well.  I’ll confess I have a soft spot for him – he gave us a free fundraising video for Philabundance when I worked there.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jacel

      I loved Capehart’s audacity of calling his weekly program The Sunday Show”. Underscoring that he and his team are providing more worthwhile content and guests than the “official” Sunday Shows.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Baud

      I’m normifying myself. Haven’t watched the Sunday morning shows in years.  Not even watching MSNBC much anymore.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Old Man Shadow

      Has there ever been a brand that was more effectively destroyed than the Sunday Morning shows?

      Roodles had an extremely undeserved reputation as America’s Mayor that he blew up pretty fast by not fading away gracefully.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      TomatoQueen

      Most of the year I save Jane for later as the footy starts early, and then there’s this nice long gap for it, occupied otherwise by what Cal Trillin calls The Sunday Gasbags. I’ve missed those clowns consistently since high school.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Cmorenc

      One substantial part of the contemporary talking heads sunday program dynamic is that the GOP has fully adopted bannons “flood the zone with so much bullshit disinformation” and as a result that many people give up on there being any such thing as truth and facts obtainable from conventional media sources, and they get a powerful assist from the “both-sider” school of journalism that is equally crdulous and skeptical of both sides

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Ivan X

      I just miss the McLaughlin Report. I feel like that show had no pretense about what it was trying to be, and I was entertained. I might not be now.

      I think in general I have much less sense of humor than I used to about political reporting of all sorts,  because I no longer have a feeling that all of us Americans can agree that we’re all in this together, even if we don’t see eye to eye. I don’t think there’s a lot of middle ground. Either you think Trump is a traitor, or you don’t. Either you think McConnell is hostile to democratic norms, or you don’t. Either you think America would be better off if run by white people and support any means necessary to achieve that, or you don’t.

      And I don’t think anyone now believes that news orgs are trying to be objective, for the greater good of journalism and society, rather than cater to an audience’s perspective for profit motives. So there are no common set of facts on which to rest our heads while acknowledging our differing perspectives on them. We don’t even agree on what the facts are.

      Admittedly, one of two political parties just straight up lying, always, and “discussing issues” in bad faith, always, makes it very hard to “objectively” report the news without appearing obscenely one-sided. A truthful headline, every day, would be “Republican Lies Again,” but it is then hard to deflect accusations of partisan media. It’s a real problem that I personally don’t know how to solve.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      swiftfox

      Never could watch them, even when they had cache.  Watched the Today Show until their Deborah Norville/Jane Pauley kerfuffle.  Funny what happens when a network becomes a public-owned entity.  As Roger Rosenblatt said in his last PBS essay, when it’s all about money, that’s when it all turns to shit.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.

     