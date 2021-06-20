Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

These guys can go mcfuck themselves.

This is a big f—–g deal.

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

Everybody saw this coming.

Not all heroes wear capes.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

We still have time to mess this up!

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

They are all Michael Cohen now.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

You are here: Home / Pet Blogging / Cat Blogging / Guest Post: Meet WereBear’s New Kitten

Guest Post: Meet WereBear’s New Kitten

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Good afternoon! How can you miss me if I don’t go away, amirite? WereBear sent this to me earlier this week because I knew we could all use a kitteh break. I’ve been following the adventures of the newest addition on her blog for couple of weeks and am happy to introduce you to Morgen Le Faye, aka Blue.

From WereBear:

Filling a Cat Gap

Sometimes, the solution to a cat problem is more cats. So we got another one.

Guest Post: Meet WereBear's New Kitten 1

Meet Morgen Le Faye. She does have supernatural powers. Her shelter name was Blue. We’re keeping that one, too. She is a darling three-month-old kitten in all ways; practicing her Teleportation, face-planting in her food the first day, and quickly capturing Mr WayofCats’ heart.

Which is what I hoped for. I certainly tried to pick for it.

Fortunately, he had been nursing quite a yen for a Panther. These are the sleek, elongated, all black cats. Usually with amber eyes. I warned him. He was not dissuaded. This narrowed the search.

Having lost a special girl several months ago, he was ready for another.

I feel like the character played by Lee Strasberg in The Godfather: Part II. Hyman Roth: “This is the business we’ve chosen.” Only in my case, it’s the life we’ve chosen. It has cats in it.

So when we lose a few in a short span of time, it leads to Cat Gaps.

Mr WayofCats’ condition is low lately. So he was resting in bed a lot of the time, dealing with boredom and insomnia. Watching TV helps him fall asleep but keeps me up. At such times, I sleep elsewhere. And now, wherever I go, so goes this latest configuration of our Cat Civilization.

All of them.

This was not a foreseen event. Tristan is my sidekick, but I figured Prince Lou of Good Behavior would be a candidate. He and Mr WayofCats love each other, and a ShedMonster is involved. Or Rhiannon, not even one year old yet, and demands cuddles like a Shirley Temple movie. Bud was out. Bud is currently a beanhead.

But it didn’t work. Lou missed Bud, and Rhiannon missed me. Within an hour he was catless again. He was dealing with a Cat Gap that had never come up before. Because his Heart Cat, Olwyn, was once his little shadow and devoted nurse.

I chose Morgen for that. And held my breath. Because Heart Cat is chemistry, and sometimes we don’t know. That was me and Rhiannon. Sure, she loved me, but I didn’t realize she was following me around until Mr WayofCats pointed it out.

It was true. I had been Chosen.

Over a month ago, I saw a picture of a little black girl kitten, about ten weeks old. I emailed the shelter, reserved her, and never hinted at it with Mr WayofCats. Until we got the appointment to pick her up.

Guest Post: Meet WereBear's New Kitten 2

Mr WayofCats was John le Carré-ing this process. He felt that his Mithrandir pick, who we had to rehome, had been ill-fated. He wanted distance and surprise.

It worked. She is a determined nose booper. Last time I saw her she gave me seven. So you can imagine how charmed Mr WayofCats is by now, having her all to himself.

I’m holding off on most of the Introductions since she’s so young and tiny. Also, I’m in the middle of a project, so I don’t have time for the kitten wrangling. Plus, it has been — quite a year. All of us need to fill the tanks, not drain them.

I learned that from cats. When they lie on their backs, with paws in the air in case the toy flies by. They are sated, but still in the game.

We draw down, then we charge up.

We all wish everyone as much charging up as they can manage.

Guest Post: Meet WereBear's New Kitten

Way of Cats on Patreon features my Behind the Blogs podcast. Every week there’s a free segment on one particular post.

I have a Way of Cats book on Amazon, with good reviews. Feel moved to leave me one you meant to do by now? Thanks!

I am considering renaming my Way of Cats blog to Tristan and the Teen Cats. Capture the youth market.

=======================

TaMara again. Isn’t she just the sweetest? I miss having a house Panther. For me, keep a good thought for Gabe – he did not take my latest absence well and developed a severe UTI. We seem to have it under control, but he’s still pretty quiet today. Those damn crystals are so very scary. I’m going to adjust his diet, again, and see if we can’t get him through the next trip (family reunion next month) without a scare.

Also, I know we had a great post on Champ Biden, which really gutted me, mostly because I was sleep deprived taking care of a sick cat and because I’m just a softy, but I was so taken by the fact he waited for them to return from their trip to leave. I’ve had a few who have done that for me, and it’s such a gift. A champ till the end. Okay, I’ll stop crying now…

Meanwhile – I’m sure WereBear will be around to tell you all about Blue and answer any questions.

Consider this a pet thread!

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Bex
  • Chat Noir
  • laura
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Miss Bianca
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • WereBear
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    11Comments

    4. 4.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Blue is an adorable kitten, and is going to grow up to be a stunningly handsome Panther Cat. Well chosen, WereBear!

      P.S.  I hope Mr. WB’s insomnia improves soon. I’m all too familiar with that TV-at-3:00-a.m. brand of sleeplessness, and I sympathise.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Chat Noir

      Congrats, WearBear, on the most recent kitten adoption. She is beautiful.

      TaMara, I had the scary experience of kitty UTI years ago. I changed his diet to prescription formula, per my vet’s suggestion, and Sherman lived another nine years after that. I hope Gabe heals fast!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Matt McIrvin

      She looks so much like baby Luna, who grew up into a highly amusing, infuriating source of trouble, the house clown and escape artist. I think she’s a bit extra for our other kitty, Jess, who just wants to hang out or curl up in somebody’s lap mostly, but they don’t avoid one another entirely like Jess and our late Radka did.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      laura

      Tiny kiki is a beauty. I’ve got enough emotional bandwidth to bond with someone else’s cat, so I’m adding Blue to my crush on Popehat’s MURDERBALL. Pooties make life so much better. Hopefully, Amir Khalid will soon be adopted by a kitty to help fill the Bianca shaped dent in his heart.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WereBear

      @laura: Hopefully, Amir Khalid will soon be adopted by a kitty to help fill the Bianca shaped dent in his heart.

       
      The last time Amir brought it up, I think we were talking about how his last kitty chose him… and maybe that will happen again.

      It’s certainly a way of knowing we have chemistry together :)

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.

     