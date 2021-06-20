Good afternoon! How can you miss me if I don’t go away, amirite? WereBear sent this to me earlier this week because I knew we could all use a kitteh break. I’ve been following the adventures of the newest addition on her blog for couple of weeks and am happy to introduce you to Morgen Le Faye, aka Blue.

From WereBear:

Filling a Cat Gap

Sometimes, the solution to a cat problem is more cats. So we got another one.

Meet Morgen Le Faye. She does have supernatural powers. Her shelter name was Blue. We’re keeping that one, too. She is a darling three-month-old kitten in all ways; practicing her Teleportation, face-planting in her food the first day, and quickly capturing Mr WayofCats’ heart.

Which is what I hoped for. I certainly tried to pick for it.

Fortunately, he had been nursing quite a yen for a Panther. These are the sleek, elongated, all black cats. Usually with amber eyes. I warned him. He was not dissuaded. This narrowed the search.

Having lost a special girl several months ago, he was ready for another.

I feel like the character played by Lee Strasberg in The Godfather: Part II. Hyman Roth: “This is the business we’ve chosen.” Only in my case, it’s the life we’ve chosen. It has cats in it.

So when we lose a few in a short span of time, it leads to Cat Gaps.

Mr WayofCats’ condition is low lately. So he was resting in bed a lot of the time, dealing with boredom and insomnia. Watching TV helps him fall asleep but keeps me up. At such times, I sleep elsewhere. And now, wherever I go, so goes this latest configuration of our Cat Civilization.

All of them.

This was not a foreseen event. Tristan is my sidekick, but I figured Prince Lou of Good Behavior would be a candidate. He and Mr WayofCats love each other, and a ShedMonster is involved. Or Rhiannon, not even one year old yet, and demands cuddles like a Shirley Temple movie. Bud was out. Bud is currently a beanhead.

But it didn’t work. Lou missed Bud, and Rhiannon missed me. Within an hour he was catless again. He was dealing with a Cat Gap that had never come up before. Because his Heart Cat, Olwyn, was once his little shadow and devoted nurse.

I chose Morgen for that. And held my breath. Because Heart Cat is chemistry, and sometimes we don’t know. That was me and Rhiannon. Sure, she loved me, but I didn’t realize she was following me around until Mr WayofCats pointed it out.

It was true. I had been Chosen.

Over a month ago, I saw a picture of a little black girl kitten, about ten weeks old. I emailed the shelter, reserved her, and never hinted at it with Mr WayofCats. Until we got the appointment to pick her up.

Mr WayofCats was John le Carré-ing this process. He felt that his Mithrandir pick, who we had to rehome, had been ill-fated. He wanted distance and surprise.

It worked. She is a determined nose booper. Last time I saw her she gave me seven. So you can imagine how charmed Mr WayofCats is by now, having her all to himself.

I’m holding off on most of the Introductions since she’s so young and tiny. Also, I’m in the middle of a project, so I don’t have time for the kitten wrangling. Plus, it has been — quite a year. All of us need to fill the tanks, not drain them.

I learned that from cats. When they lie on their backs, with paws in the air in case the toy flies by. They are sated, but still in the game.

We draw down, then we charge up.

We all wish everyone as much charging up as they can manage.

—

I am considering renaming my Way of Cats blog to Tristan and the Teen Cats. Capture the youth market.

=======================

TaMara again. Isn’t she just the sweetest? I miss having a house Panther. For me, keep a good thought for Gabe – he did not take my latest absence well and developed a severe UTI. We seem to have it under control, but he’s still pretty quiet today. Those damn crystals are so very scary. I’m going to adjust his diet, again, and see if we can’t get him through the next trip (family reunion next month) without a scare.

Also, I know we had a great post on Champ Biden, which really gutted me, mostly because I was sleep deprived taking care of a sick cat and because I’m just a softy, but I was so taken by the fact he waited for them to return from their trip to leave. I’ve had a few who have done that for me, and it’s such a gift. A champ till the end. Okay, I’ll stop crying now…

Meanwhile – I’m sure WereBear will be around to tell you all about Blue and answer any questions.

Consider this a pet thread!