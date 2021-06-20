Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

I really should read my own blog.

Consistently wrong since 2002

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Peak wingnut was a lie.

It’s been a really long fucking year.

Good luck with your asparagus.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

These guys can go mcfuck themselves.

What fresh hell is this?

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

This blog goes to 11…

Nevertheless, she persisted.

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

No one could have predicted…

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Saturday / Sunday, June 19-20

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Saturday / Sunday, June 19-20

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: ,


======

It begins…

======

======

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • NeenerNeener
  • OzarkHillbilly

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Oh great, we’ve got the Delta variant here in Upstate NY now and Monroe County has stopped publishing COVID stats on weekends.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      OzarkHillbilly

      In hunt for Covid’s origin, new studies point away from lab leak theory

      Marc Van Ranst, a virologist who is helping to coordinate Belgium’s pandemic response, says: “Nature is the biggest bio-terrorist there is. It has shown time and time again that it doesn’t need a lot of help in creating a virus and making it jump between species.”

      The claim that Sars-CoV-2 was suspiciously well adapted to humans at the beginning of the pandemic also finds little support. It infects a wide range of species – including cats, dogs, mink, tigers and lions – and if anything has become better adapted to humans over the pandemic, in part through further alterations to the spike protein.

      This leaves the lab leak theory resting principally, for now, on unverified reports of three cases of respiratory illness among the WIV’s nearly 600 staff in November 2019, a winter month in Wuhan, and the fact that the institute took a database of viral genome sequences offline two months earlier – to protect it from hackers, they told WHO investigators.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.

     