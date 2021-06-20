A Russian military research unit that was involved in the development of Sputnik V is working on a new coronavirus vaccine in the form of chewing gum, the RBC news website reported Fridayhttps://t.co/EPeHYlTI50 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) June 18, 2021





“Sixty-eitht percent versus 70 percent doesn’t matter,” said Andy Slavitt, who served as a senior adviser to the White House coronavirus response before stepping down last week. “What matters is 50 percent in Arkansas versus 90 percent in Vermont.” https://t.co/lktCQyAQPk — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) June 19, 2021

You can use CDC’s Nowcast to predict variants of the virus that causes #COVID19 in the United States. Use this data tool to see the estimated proportions of different variants in each region: https://t.co/Oymzenmv0N. pic.twitter.com/XcIOM5LzwJ — CDC (@CDCgov) June 18, 2021

Traveling this summer? Here’s what you should know about the delta variant. It’s the most contagious form of the coronavirus so far, about 60% more transmissible https://t.co/akbY7RSIw2 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 19, 2021

======

#UPDATES China has administered more than a billion doses of Covid vaccines, the country's health authority says

The number of doses administered globally surpassed 2.5 billion on Friday, according to an @AFP count from official sources pic.twitter.com/g6NAUiZpds — AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 20, 2021

EXCLUSIVE U.S. triples vaccines for Taiwan with 2.5 million-dose shipment | Reuters https://t.co/UrNZxCBMDr — Laura Rosenberger (@rosenbergerlm) June 19, 2021

India posts lowest daily rise in coronavirus cases in nearly 3 months https://t.co/XXoCRUMxKF pic.twitter.com/XQQPzHlEMp — Reuters (@Reuters) June 20, 2021

A few weeks ago, New Delhi's crematoriums were operating around the clock dealing with Covid-19 victims Now the Indian capital's shopping malls and markets are buzzing again, but doctors are worried https://t.co/voTWR7qyTS pic.twitter.com/WHLnF9mOxU — AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 20, 2021

An Indian health official says the country wants to resume exports of coronavirus doses, but can’t do so until its domestic needs are met. India restricted vaccine exports in April as it battled a ferocious surge in infections. https://t.co/oYdb2ahqS4 — The Associated Press (@AP) June 18, 2021

Getting vaccines into a remote region of Nepal in the midst of a monsoon https://t.co/TmPymmpbaB — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 19, 2021

It begins…

A member of the Uganda Olympic team tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan, just over a month before the pandemic-postponed Games, officials say #AFPsports https://t.co/JzICwJ7LU6 pic.twitter.com/SnDJOVd3dF — AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 20, 2021

Philippines signs deal for 40 mln Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 doses https://t.co/iv5CUWAQZO pic.twitter.com/Kxi8deTZqt — Reuters (@Reuters) June 20, 2021

Health officials say Afghanistan is running out of oxygen as a deadly third surge of COVID-19 worsens. https://t.co/sFSzqmx7tE — The Associated Press (@AP) June 19, 2021

Moscow records pandemic high for Covid cases for second day running. Cases are surging across Russia, many from delta variant https://t.co/TUCv6tAmxo and https://t.co/di7CyXeWZb pic.twitter.com/8sCiLX7ObO — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 19, 2021

From 0 to 100 Covid policy: Moscow hospitals will only do planned surgeries/procedures on patients who have been vaccinated – apart from cancer treatments, blood diseases, ppl who can't have vaccine Vaccine status to be checked before treatment (previously it was pcr tests) https://t.co/9tuHDzGGHJ — Sarah Rainsford (@sarahrainsford) June 18, 2021

As cases are set to surge to a record high, Moscow is both one of the world's most unvaccinated and least restricted cities in the world. Here's Yandex/Apple mobility data – Moscow is at 92% of its pre-covid mobility levels this week, even with a forced public vacation in place pic.twitter.com/bQNYKH359t — Jake Cordell (@JakeCordell) June 18, 2021

Third wave of Covid ‘definitely under way’ in UK, says expert https://t.co/0I1KNNWPXg — Crawford Kilian (@Crof) June 19, 2021

Swiss to start inoculating youngsters against COVID-19 as early as next week https://t.co/DXRjwkBGr3 pic.twitter.com/kBb3mq4dW7 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 20, 2021

Brazil on Saturday crossed the grim threshold of 500,000 coronavirus deaths, the country's health minister said, trailing only the United States in lives lost to Covid-19 https://t.co/V63GmOK8uz — AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 19, 2021

"Get out Bolsonaro, genocidal." Protesters have taken to the streets in cities across Brazil as the nation's confirmed COVID-19 death toll soared past half a million, a tragedy many critics blame on President Jair Bolsonaro's attempt to minimize the virus. https://t.co/QgbXOkb1G2 — The Associated Press (@AP) June 19, 2021

Mexico to vaccinate migrants in Baja California under new border initiative https://t.co/KfLdZhyiyv pic.twitter.com/lDzhQ0bWXh — Reuters (@Reuters) June 19, 2021

Judge blocks the CDC from enforcing coronavirus rules for cruise ships in Florida https://t.co/uInHwKdRMf — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 19, 2021

======

BioNTech shots have stronger antibody response than Sinovac, Hong Kong study shows – SCMP https://t.co/yf8WDDxKGJ pic.twitter.com/fC2lKxIQRH — Reuters (@Reuters) June 19, 2021

VIDEO: Five hospitals in the UK install new machines which melt items made of polypropylene, such as face masks, separating out impurities to make plastic blocks recycled into chairs, buckets or 3D-printed items pic.twitter.com/Ly13JIRAnD — AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 20, 2021

======

Still, 34% of Americans think restrictions in their area have been lifted too quickly, while somewhat fewer — 27% — say they were not lifted quickly enough. About 4 in 10 rate the pace of reopening about right. https://t.co/QkSxLx6cW6 — The Associated Press (@AP) June 18, 2021

State-level vaccination rates can obscure pockets of under-vaccination at the community level, & communities are the scale at which disease transmission occurs—among our colleagues, our loved ones, & our neighbors, in the communities where we live & work: https://t.co/JKhnKmHkSb — Dr. Maia Majumder (@maiamajumder) June 17, 2021

Scientists find the highly transmissible delta variant in New York state. Univ at Buffalo scientists who are doing genomic sequencing of SARSCoV2 samples report the delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected in upstate NY https://t.co/BzswlYvbeF pic.twitter.com/lfjSBhnZKd — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 19, 2021

On this Father's Day weekend, many families are frustrated that COVID-19 restrictions remain at nursing homes, where 75% of residents are vaccinated and deaths have plummeted. Visits are limited, and hugs and kisses are sometimes discouraged or banned. https://t.co/N1UKsnxrys — The Associated Press (@AP) June 19, 2021