About Us

I had occasion to look at the About Us page on Balloon Juice this week – Fair Fight had asked for a little information about Balloon Juice and I figured I could use some of what’s in there as a starting point.

John and I wrote this as part of the site rebuild, and for the most part I think it holds up pretty well – except for the last part, which I think used to be more true than it is now.

About Balloon Juice

Balloon Juice is an online community created by John Cole in January, 2002.

Why the name Balloon Juice? Straight from dictionary.com: “Balloon juice is a slang phrase that primarily means ‘hot air’. It inspired the name of an influential political blog.”

Hey, that’s us!

The name started as a joke because the blog would be the random musings of one particular idiot: me, John Cole. In fact, our tag line started out as “Consistently wrong since 2002.” Now it’s “Come for the politics, stay for the snark.”

While initially a one man show, the blog expanded and now has a dozen people who write for the blog covering a wide array of topics. We have a number of experts in a range of fields, with everything from health insurance to nuclear security on the front page, but every one of our authors brings something unique that helps make Balloon Juice what it has become. As do our commenters! One person likes to describe it as like being at a party with really smart and interesting people. Every day.

The talk focuses on politics, pets and animal rescue, gardening, pop culture and more, but what it really does is serve as a meeting point for interesting, like-minded people to talk, argue, share, and cope. We pride ourselves on being a real community — we get to know each other, help one other and serve as a (mostly) friendly refuge in an often ugly world. Like all families, we sometimes fight.

Many members of our community have been lurkers (aka readers) and commenters for a very long time, but every day someone new shows up and we love that. The comments are open, so hop on in and join us.

Welcome! We really hope to see you in the comments section.

John G. Cole

As I was catching up on last night’s threads just now, I noticed a couple of comments from Steeplejack that were similar to other things he has said of late about how we sometimes treat new and infrequent commenters.  I applaud Steep for speaking up about this and not letting it drop.

How would you describe Balloon Juice?  Does someone new show up every day?  Do we love that?

“The comments are open, hop on in and join us, welcome, we really hope to see you in the comments section.”

Is that still us?

 

      Capri

      I don’t get here often, can’t really be called a regular – but it fits you to a T. It’s a community of people who are not too like-minded, but like-minded enough to have interesting discussions. I’m glad I found it.

      Starfish

      Can you link to Steeplejack’s comment or quote it?

      I felt that occasionally, we have been unkind to people who go against the dominant Balloon Juice culture without necessarily realizing there is a dominant Balloon Juice culture.

      If someone showed up saying nice things about a certain former presidential candidate from Vermont, people would be mean.

      There are a few other people whose names bring out the worst in the community who will go unmentioned because those folks have very large and very fragile egos and search for their own names frequently.

      I liked when one front pager pointed out some of our communal failings like that time someone pointed out how every discussion about changes in policing gets turned into a war over the semantics of “defund the police” as opposed to a discussion of the genuine issues that our current form of policing creates.

