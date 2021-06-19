Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You Were A Good Boy, Champ

by | 6 Comments

You Were A Good Boy, Champ

Such sad news about Champ today from Joe Biden:

Our hearts are heavy today as we let you all know that our beloved German Shepherd, Champ, passed away peacefully at home. He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family. Even as Champ’s strength waned in his last months, when we came into a room, he would immediately pull himself up, his tail always wagging, and nuzzle us for an ear scratch or a belly rub. Wherever we were, he wanted to be, and everything was instantly better when he was next to us. He loved nothing more than curling up at our feet in front of a fire at the end of the day, joining us as a comforting presence in meetings, or sunning himself in the White House garden. In his younger days, he was happiest chasing golf balls on the front lawn of the Naval Observatory or racing to catch our grandchildren as they ran around our backyard in Delaware. In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion. We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always.

Tears for Champ.  Love for the Bidens.

  • Cheryl Rofer
  • debbie
  • DRickard
  • frosty
  • J R in WV
  • Joe Falco

      J R in WV

      From deep into the Saturday Morning Open Thread:

      A shame to lose an old companion, Champ, although 13 is quite aged for a German Shepherd. We took in a cousin’s German Shepherd, Captain, who was a very good girl. She was first taken in by my Grandma after cousin’s divorce and he moved to attend law school.

      But as she aged and needed more assistance than Grandma could provide, we brought her to the farm, where she was happy until she reached the point where we had to take her on that final trip to the vet.

      She was 13. A very affectionate family member! Our first dog, actually, got along with all the cats just fine.

    4. 4.

      Joe Falco

      Such small yet mighty acts of humanity as mourning the passing of our loved pets, as dear as any family member, distinguish this White House family from the previous one. Goodbye Champ. You were a good dog.

    5. 5.

      DRickard

      Which Requblican lunatic will start the inevitable “Biden murdered Champ!” story? My money’s on Ben Shapiro.

    6. 6.

      frosty

      Sad news. 13 is a good run for a German Shepherd. We lost both ours at 12. They didn’t chase golf balls but they loved lacrosse balls. One of them would dig lost ones out of the bushes around Hopkins when we took her there for a walk.

