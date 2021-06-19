One of the things that I don’t understand is that I age, I become (believe it or not), more patient, more forgiving, and trying to be kinder than I was when I was younger. But I also see a large number of people just getting angrier and angrier, more bitter, and hurtful to others. Why?
Tucker Carlson and all the other scum that populate FOX News?
They truly are poisonous.
The country’s racism is eating it alive. But there was a good, hopeful message on Penzey’s newsletter today. I’ll try to find it and post it.
Here it is — it’s much longer, but this is a sample.
Today on this day of honest hope I would like to share with you one of the best emails I’ve received over this past year. Cooks are a thoughtful, caring bunch. You have great insights and this one is well worth your time. Thanks to everybody who writes to me. Please give this a read.
“Hello Penzey,
Please allow me to offer my take on 2020 which does not fit the mantra the rest of the world has adopted.
As a woman of color this is the first time in my adult life when I felt that maybe, just maybe, a few white folks began to acknowledge the challenges of being black, brown, Asian or other immigrant in America. It was the first time I’ve seen white folks on the streets protesting, and the first time ever I have experienced a noticeable shift in white folks making an effort to be decent and kind to black people.
There is a black woman, the child of immigrants, in the White House, an African woman is now head of the ITO, and many companies have taken the steps to say “Black Lives Matter.” Yeah… I know they’re only doing it so they can keep making money, but they are a business and that is on what all their decisions are based. They’ve made money for hundreds of years without acknowledging exploitation, discrimination and full-blown oppression, so it’s nice to see a shift to say, hey maybe we shouldn’t treat other human beings so badly.
Honestly, John, I think they are disappointed at how their lives (children, mates, jobs, etc.) have turned out and are looking for someone else besides themselves to blame it on.
Light rain today at lunchtime so I had to wait to grill my salmon. #FML
Also, conservatives/revanchists around the world fucking things up for everyone.
I’ve certainly felt myself getting angrier towards “the other half” of America. I think they want to kill us all, and as I contemplate what might be coming in 2022 and 2024, my fear is stoking that anger.
I think a lot about how Black Americans withstood “all this” without exploding, for centuries, and I just don’t think I have that in me. It’s not what I signed-up for, all those decades ago when I was a kid. I remember when the Freedom Train came thru D/FW, and I wrote an essay that won me a free admission. It seems a long time ago, and in a different country.
My patience is largely dependent on who is involved. My patience with white privilege, glibertarians and folks who keep demanding others wait in the back of the line is gone. My patience with BiPoC and their allies is infinitely greater than when I was younger.
You have us, you lucky, lucky man.
You’re welcome.
@Josie: This is probably it. Having children in particular has a way of grinding one’s nerves, no matter how lovable the kid may be. That, at least, is my experience. I am much more prone to being stressed out and getting anxious about juggling things now than I ever was before my daughter was born.
Shake a fish at the sky, and go Braves.
