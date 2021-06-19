.
What’s on the agenda for the weekend?
.
.
.
This post is in: Foreign Affairs, Open Threads
What’s on the agenda for the weekend?
germy
I don’t understand the Deering cartoon, the one with them under a bridge.
What am I missing?
zeecube
A beautiful morning in S.E. Louisiana, even if a little soggy from last night’s storm. Today’s agenda is wallpaper.
Nice, AL!
I’m gonna do a small promotion for Nuclear Diner. Every Sunday my colleague Molly collects political cartoons for a “Sunday Funnies” feature. Not always about foreign policy, but worth checking out in your travels around the web.
David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
Joe and Jill’s Excellent Adventure: G-7, The Crown, NATO, European Union, facing down Putin.
Victory after victory – Putin may be a world class poker player, but Uncle Joe owns the casino.
OzarkHillbilly
@David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch: @geg6: Yes, so why is Biden in deep* water?
*actually kinda shallow but can’t see any meaning to that so, deepish?
germy
@David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch:
But Biden is sitting at his desk in water up to his knees? Why not have him talking to Putin from the top of the bridge?
I like how the various cartoonists depict Putin. They love undermining the “heroic” image he and his handlers promote.
debbie
That last one is the best! Putin’s Useful Puppet must feel very left out and lonely.
Other MJS
@Gin & Tonic: I saw Nixon also. Back to the drawing board for this one, IMO.
NotMax
On a more placid plane, couple of lesser items to share on a lazy Saturday morn.
1) Weekend repast respite: compare and contrast.
2) Noticed that 1989’s never quite reached top drawer status feature The Package is on Prime. Holds up fairly well so far as intrinsic watchability is concerned. Biggest weakness is it wants so hard to be the The French Connection in khaki that the template constricts both plot and character development from going where they would more naturally flow.
Anyhoo, mention it for a duo of other reasons. First, occurred to me on viewing the other day that it can be considered by now a period piece, in that there are any number of scenes and situations in its pre-cell phone milieu which could be handled oh so much more rapidly or adroitly in today’s electronic ecosystem.
Second, because the actor portraying the U.S. president bears more than a passing resemblance (albeit bespectacled) to Biden today.
germy
Yes, the bridge cartoon, my first impression was that Biden was talking to Nixon.
debbie
Very true.
germy
Matt Bors has given up political cartooning.
It’s a shame. I didn’t always agree with him, but he was good. He’s the one who came up with the “And yet you participate in society” gotcha guy.
Elizabelle
I love how Macron is having his Putinmallow with a good red.
MomSense
Yesterday we resumed our meet for pizza before kid goes out with friends and I go home after work. It was sooo nice to do that again. Thank you POTUS Joe. It’s a little thing but a BFD after what we all went through.
I’m having the rest of my grilled eggplant, ricotta and basil pizza for breakfast.
Ken
Obviously the river represents cryptocurrency, and the bridge the gold standard (it’s even labelled “GENEVA”, a call-out to the gnomes of Zurich), and then Putin and Biden…. hmm, no, that doesn’t work either.
This was all much easier when cartoonists just drew a giant rat and labelled it “TAFT ADMINISTRATION”.
raven
@OzarkHillbilly: I left you something back yonder.
germy
I’ve always liked Tom Toles. He has his own style, and you immediately recognize his characters.
Luckovich can be funny sometimes. He reminds me of Mort Drucker. But every time someone dies, Luckovich does the corny “gate of heaven” tribute.
germy
I like this one from Ruben Bolling:
prostratedragon
@OzarkHillbilly: Where I am there are these commercials for an insurance company where the spokesman is a crisp-looking man behind a desk, no matter what the scene of the commercial is. In one case, he and his desk were floating in a swimming pool. That’s what that cartoon reminded me of.
In general, is it such a wrong thing that all day Wednesday I had “Face to Face” running through my mind?
@germy: That’s a good one
germy
Billy Fuccillo has died.
He’s the car dealer with the “It’s Huge!” slogan.
People in Florida and NY will remember his commercials.
Baud
Happy Juneteenth. Looking forward to next week’s holiday.
If the Dems want to earn my vote that is.
SFAW
Looks more like Nixon to me.
Me, too. Must be because we’re old.
Ken
@Baud: Father’s Day and the Summer Solstice not enough for you?
And I see the 22nd is National Take Your Cat to Work Day, which seems to misunderstand cats in a fairly fundamental way.
Oooo, the 24th is National Work From Home Day! How excitingly different!
From the list at https://www.calendarr.com/united-states/calendar-june-2021/.
Benw
Happy Juneteenth!
Going with the family to a Juneteenth celebration/march and then to the botanical gardens.
Josie
There are a couple of good cartoons today over at Juanita Jean’s place.
Frankensteinbeck
I don’t think there is a reason. Putin is a troll and Biden is a president. That’s all. So the real answer is ‘because it’s not a good cartoon.’
As a wise and very large man one said, they can’t all be gems.
raven
@The Dark Avenger: bats
germy
Billy Fuccillo right now pic.twitter.com/eVZwIShCiX
— magical soup kettle (@sheamageddon) June 18, 2021
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings