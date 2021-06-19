Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / Saturday Morning Open Thread: Foreign Affairs Funnies

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Foreign Affairs Funnies

Saturday Morning Open Thread 9

(Matt Davies via GoComics.com)
What’s on the agenda for the weekend?

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Foreign Affairs Funnies

(Jeff Danziger via GoComics.com)
Saturday Morning Open Thread: Foreign Affairs Funnies 1

(John Deering via GoComics.com)
Saturday Morning Open Thread 11

(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)
Saturday Morning Open Thread 10

(Drew Sheneman via GoComics.com)

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    52Comments

    4. 4.

      zeecube

      A beautiful morning in S.E. Louisiana, even if a little soggy from last night’s storm. Today’s agenda is wallpaper.

    5. 5.

      NotMax

      AFAIK no one here has yet brought up this nugget of moronium.

      But in a 2020 interview […], Trump claimed “nobody had heard of it” before his rally and that “I made Juneteenth very famous.” Source

    6. 6.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Nice, AL!

      I’m gonna do a small promotion for Nuclear Diner. Every Sunday my colleague Molly collects political cartoons for a “Sunday Funnies” feature. Not always about foreign policy, but worth checking out in your travels around the web.

    7. 7.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Joe and Jill’s Excellent Adventure: G-7, The Crown, NATO, European Union, facing down Putin.

      Victory after victory – Putin may be a world class poker player, but Uncle Joe owns the casino.

    13. 13.

      MattF

      @NotMax: Solipsism: the belief that you are the only conscious entity in the universe. Bertrand Russell told the story of a solipsist whose only problem was that no one agreed with her.

    14. 14.

      debbie

      @germy:

      It doesn’t look to me like the water is up to his knees. Joe’s sitting there with his arms crossed over his chest. He doesn’t seem too concerned about being in the river. Maybe the river is crazy, rushing world events?

    16. 16.

      NotMax

      On a more placid plane, couple of lesser items to share on a lazy Saturday morn.

      1) Weekend repast respite: compare and contrast.

      2) Noticed that 1989’s never quite reached top drawer status feature The Package is on Prime. Holds up fairly well so far as intrinsic watchability is concerned. Biggest weakness is it wants so hard to be the The French Connection in khaki that the template constricts both plot and character development from going where they would more naturally flow.

      Anyhoo, mention it for a duo of other reasons. First, occurred to me on viewing the other day that it can be considered by now a period piece, in that there are any number of scenes and situations in its pre-cell phone milieu which could be handled oh so much more rapidly or adroitly in today’s electronic ecosystem.

      Second, because the actor portraying the U.S. president bears more than a passing resemblance (albeit bespectacled) to Biden today.

    18. 18.

      zeecube

      @Cameron@Cameron: The storm hit around 4 pm yesterday and did not let up until about 2 a.m. Forecast when I retired for the night was more rain so it was a pleasant surprise to wake up to sunshine and blue skies.

    22. 22.

      germy

      Matt Bors has given up political cartooning.

      It’s a shame.  I didn’t always agree with him, but he was good.  He’s the one who came up with the “And yet you participate in society” gotcha guy.

    24. 24.

      MomSense

      Yesterday we resumed our meet for pizza before kid goes out with friends and I go home after work.  It was sooo nice to do that again.  Thank you POTUS Joe.  It’s a little thing but a BFD after what we all went through.
      I’m having the rest of my grilled eggplant, ricotta and basil pizza for breakfast.

    25. 25.

      Ken

      Obviously the river represents cryptocurrency, and the bridge the gold standard (it’s even labelled “GENEVA”, a call-out to the gnomes of Zurich), and then Putin and Biden…. hmm, no, that doesn’t work either.

      This was all much easier when cartoonists just drew a giant rat and labelled it “TAFT ADMINISTRATION”.

    28. 28.

      germy

      I’ve always liked Tom Toles.  He has his own style, and you immediately recognize his characters.

      Luckovich can be funny sometimes.  He reminds me of Mort Drucker.  But every time someone dies, Luckovich does the corny “gate of heaven” tribute.

    31. 31.

      SFAW

      @MomSense:

      I’m having the rest of my grilled eggplant, ricotta and basil pizza for breakfast.

      Save some for me, I’ll be right over. Shouldn’t take me more than 2 or 3 hours, depending on traffic and the NH/York tolls

    32. 32.

      prostratedragon

      @OzarkHillbilly: ​ Where I am there are these commercials for an insurance company where the spokesman is a crisp-looking man behind a desk, no matter what the scene of the commercial is. In one case, he and his desk were floating in a swimming pool. That’s what that cartoon reminded me of.

      In general, is it such a wrong thing that all day Wednesday I had “Face to Face” running through my mind?

    38. 38.

      germy

      Billy Fuccillo has died.

      He’s the car dealer with the “It’s Huge!” slogan.

      People in Florida and NY will remember his commercials.

    45. 45.

      germy

      @Ken:  And I see the 22nd is National Take Your Cat to Work Day,

      It’s good for the cat to see where the money is coming from for cat food, litter and vet visits.

    46. 46.

      Benw

      Happy Juneteenth!

      Going with the family to a Juneteenth celebration/march and then to the botanical gardens.

    47. 47.

      Baud

      @Ken:

      Oooo, the 24th is National Work From Home Day!  How excitingly different!

      The 23rd National Work from Home Day must have been quite the party.

    50. 50.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      I don’t think there is a reason.  Putin is a troll and Biden is a president.  That’s all.  So the real answer is ‘because it’s not a good cartoon.’

      As a wise and very large man one said, they can’t all be gems.

