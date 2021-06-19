Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On Juneteenth

So. Juneteenth. We’ve officially created a holiday to acknowledge the end of slavery in Texas. Well… the enforcement of General Order Number 3, with the full military might of the winning faction. Still took a couple more months for that chattel slavery to end in Delaware & Kentucky – a couple of years after the Emancipation Proclamation, in fact – but why quibble over details?
Although… we didn’t end it so prison labor became the hot new slave labor and criminalizing Black people existing became a real purpose for the “Law” enforcement in America. Maybe we can get around to that.
I mean, took us a while to get the right to vote enshrined explicitly into law, because white people basically took their toys and the military might that won the Civil War back home and for the peace, let other white people take out their anger and hatred on Blacks, giving us the KKK, the Jim Crow South, lynchings, rapes, etc. But let’s not ignore that sundown towns and racial violence didn’t give
a damn about north or south of the Mason-Dixon Line.
I, personally, feel neither hot nor cold on Juneteenth. I do respect my elders though, and I feel Ms. Opal Lee has some good points in her advocacy. Holidays make people pay attention. It’s a good time to stop, read, learn, reflect and then celebrate. We do deserve this recognition. We must get people to learn our shared American history, because we are repeating it but faster and worse.

Post-Reconstruction, emancipated Black people held office, built businesses and towns, earned degrees and prospered. Once the military support of the National government was removed, the local states upended democracy to get things back to the way it was, just without the honest slavery part. Terror happened while most of America – white America – got to avert their eyes because being opposed to slavery didn’t mean you thought Black people were equal. It didn’t mean you thought they should be able to vote, or hold office or work for themselves. So it was easy to look away until the presence of cameras provided horrific video and photography to demonstrate that there was inhuman violence targeting black people. My heart tells me that’s where we are headed to again. The mistake folks will make is to believe it will only focus on us.

So, Republicans are removing key electoral safety officers who have not decided that the only valid party is the GOP. They’re drafting laws to control elections. They’re targeting black voters over and over. Fox News’ most popular program had Charles Murry on to discuss the natural lack of intellectual capacity that Black people have which is why there’s no real discrimination. Republican led state legislatures all over the country are banning the teaching of America’s shameful, genocidal past under the pretense that it’s “Critical Race Theory” and of course, we have our grifting GOP Black people prancing in front of cameras to be the black friend of racists. https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/19/us/politics/republican-states.html

A lot of white people have asked how should they celebrate Juneteenth. I’ve said learn, remember and celebrate but I need to add 1 more thing. Don’t roll up the support and sit back. We are still not free. We are still under assault and unfortunately, the plan is to go after anyone not straight, not white, not cis, not their brand of religion. Too many people think this is about capitalism and all the solutions are about money. Nah. We need your butts to get ready and stay ready. This is an all the marbles push by folks who would be great friends with Simon Legree. I’d love to celebrate, but I think I’d like to put more of a buffer between being Black in America right now and the past.

I’ll leave it at that. And since I went kinda heavy, here’s a pupper to soothe you a bit.

    12Comments

    2. 2.

      billcinsd

      chattel slavery to end in Delaware & Kentucky – a couple of years after the Emancipation Proclamation

      well, sure. The Emancipation Proclamation only applied to the states in rebellion which did not include Delaware and Kentucky. So even when we do something good, we tend to come up a little short

    3. 3.

      Another Scott

      Thanks for this. Well said. It’s important incremental progress, but much remains to be done. And no progress is permanent.

      Many of have been pleasantly surprised and gratified that Biden seems to be an excellent fit for the Presidency at this moment. I suspect that we’ll find that Harris will be a similarly consequential fit for her position.

      Imagine being so racist you’re *mad* about having an extra day to drink beer and eat barbecued meats.

      — Adam Serwer 🍝 (@AdamSerwer) June 17, 2021

      Yup. That’s what the good in America is up against.

      Thanks again.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    4. 4.

      Benw

      All the truth!

      My family went into the city today for a march for Black freedom, and then a celebration of Juneteenth. One of the themes was Black joy as resistance, and it was moving to see the joy in celebrating the day from the Black and other BIPOC folks who were so happy to be taking the day for themselves, as an act of resistance to the white culture that constantly tries to co-opt and then erase them.

      Thank you for this evocative post, ruemara!

    6. 6.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Thanks, Ruemara!

      I’ve been taking today to think about all this. Twitter has had some excellent history threads that I’ve learned from.

      And there’s a lot to think about in this from Benw:

      Black joy as resistance

    8. 8.

      gwangung

      I’m not celebrating Juneteenth, as a non-Black person. I am observing it. And where I do feel joy, it is in observing those who do celebrate it.

    9. 9.

      HumboldtBlue

      One of the most important lessons I was taught was to listen to black men and women when they tell you about how they experience life.

    10. 10.

      HalfAssedHomesteader

      Good post.  I like how MLK Day has become a de facto National Day of Service.  Would be nice if Juneteenth becomes a National Day of Study.

    11. 11.

      Auntie Anne

      @HumboldtBlue: I couldn’t agree more.  One of my very best friends is black (oh god, that sounds like every cliche in the universe!) and listening and trying to see the world through each other’s eyes has made both of us better people.

