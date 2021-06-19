Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Olympics Open Thread: Terrible News for the DNA Harvesters

by | 12 Comments

Since the 1988 Seoul Games, hundreds of thousands of free condoms have been distributed at the Olympics, to encourage safe sex as the world’s elite athletes mingle at close quarters.

While organisers are still expected to hand out 160,000 at the pandemic-postponed Games, which start next month, virus rules should limit interaction in the Olympic Village.

The rulebook for athletes specifically warns them to “avoid unnecessary forms of physical contact”, leaving some wondering why condoms are being distributed at all….

While the distribution is going ahead, there’s a wrinkle for manufacturers: a ban on their prized model, condoms that are just 0.01mm thick.

As soon as Tokyo was named 2020 host, Japanese condom firms thrust ahead with their manufacturing to ensure maximum coverage in time for the Games.

Now it turns out the manufacturers can only distribute their latex-based condoms, while the ultra-thin models are made of polyurethane, according to the Japan Condoms Industrial Association…

Dr. Shigeru Omi’s recommendation seems to put him at odds with organizers and the International Olympic Committee with the Olympics opening in just five weeks on July 23.

Fans from abroad were banned several months ago, and organizers are to announce early next week if some local fans should be allowed.

“We believe the risks of infections inside venues would be lowest by holding the event with no fans,” said the report, which was compiled by a group of 26 experts led by Omi, a former World Health Organization official. It was submitted to the government and Olympic officials

Widely circulated reports say the government wants to allow up to 10,000 people at some sports and cultural events. This policy is expected to be applied to the Olympics with smaller ceilings at smaller venues, and differences for indoor and outdoor venues…

Ticket sales were to account for $800 million in income for the organizing committee. Much of it will be lost and government entities will have to make up the shortfall.

Organizers say about 3.6 million-3.7 million tickets are still held by residents of Japan. About 800,000 tickets were returned locally.

The total number of tickets originally announced for the Olympics was about 7.8 million.

The official cost of the Tokyo Olympics is $15.4 billion, although government audits suggest it is much higher. All but $6.7 billion is public money.

The IOC is pushing ahead with Tokyo, partly because it depends on broadcast rights sales for almost 75% of its income. Sponsors supply about 18%…

Japan has attributed just over 14,000 deaths to COVID-19 and has controlled the virus better than many countries, but not as well as many in Asia. Only 15% of Japanese have at least one COVID-19 vaccination, and much of the public has been opposed to holding the Olympics.

Poll answers have shifted depending on how the question is phrased, and the country’s second-most widely circulated newspaper, the Asahi Shimbun, has said the games should be called off.

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike said Saturday that all mass public viewings of this summer’s Olympics and Paralympics in the Japanese capital will be canceled as part of precautions against the coronavirus.

After holding talks with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for about an hour, the governor told reporters that some of the six venues planned to be used for the screenings will instead be offered as COVID-19 vaccination sites…

  • Auntie Anne
  • Baud
  • Booger
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Eadwacer
  • Elizabelle
  • John Revolta
  • Ken
  • MattF
  • MomSense
  • Roger Moore

    2. 2.

      Chetan Murthy

      the governor told reporters that some of the six venues planned to be used for the screenings will instead be offered as COVID-19 vaccination sites…

      Women, gettin’ the job done.  Good on her!

    4. 4.

      Ken

      SPACE ALIEN: Explain these “Olympics”…

      HUMAN: Well, every four years we get some of humanity’s finest physical specimens all in one place.

      SPACE ALIEN. Ah, of course, and you breed them there to improve your race.

      HUMAN. No, that’s not the point of the event.

      SPACE ALIEN. So they don’t have sex?

      HUMAN. Ah. Well. Yes, yes they do, quite a lot, we all giggle about it, but they take precautions so they don’t have children.

      SPACE ALIEN.  …

    8. 8.

      MomSense

      Also, too Covid ruined the best Olympic Flag – with the rings as the Os and 0s in Toyko 2020

    9. 9.

      MattF

      Just as a reminder— it was our favorite proto-fascist, Senator Tom Cotton, who promoted the idea that those devious Chinese would be on the lookout for elite DNA at the Olympics. I’ll spare everyone the dozen reasons why that’s sooo stupid.

    10. 10.

      Eadwacer

      If they can’t use them at the Olympics, they can always hire some young ladies to hand them out at streetcorners in Tokyo, the way they do with tissue packets.

