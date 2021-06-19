is the texas wall going to generate electricity? because if not, it feels like texas should probably consider reprioritizing their tasks. https://t.co/PmggWNeIaQ
— FREE THE WEREWOLF MACHINE (@golikehellmachi) June 16, 2021
Texans are facing $38 billion in excess energy costs due to government failures during the winter storm.
Now, when Texans can't pay their electricity bills, Abbott's @PUCTX is allowing power shut-offs in 100° heat.
What happens when government doesn't work for the people: https://t.co/Kbc9sWXZZO
— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) June 19, 2021
as an oklahoman whose state has always been treated as inferior by texas, i would be able to enjoy the schadenfreude a whole lot more if it didn't have a cost measured in human lives.
— FREE THE WEREWOLF MACHINE (@golikehellmachi) June 16, 2021
Think how bad Republicans have had to screw up Texas for a corporation to consider it energy insecure. https://t.co/zd41qYlzkv
— Peter Wolf (@peterawolf) June 18, 2021
“The agreement states that in exchange for an entry into sweepstakes, electric customers allow them to control their thermostats during periods of high energy demand.” https://t.co/Y42PsY9DwH
— mike (cheugy) (@aniceburrito) June 18, 2021
