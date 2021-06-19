is the texas wall going to generate electricity? because if not, it feels like texas should probably consider reprioritizing their tasks. https://t.co/PmggWNeIaQ

Texans are facing $38 billion in excess energy costs due to government failures during the winter storm.

Now, when Texans can't pay their electricity bills, Abbott's @PUCTX is allowing power shut-offs in 100° heat.

What happens when government doesn't work for the people: https://t.co/Kbc9sWXZZO

