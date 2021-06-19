With the over 65's first to be vaccinated at the start of the year, the European firms began to train up the older generations. This is their story…#EngSco#Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/3vsHriAHkj — Paddy Power (@paddypower) June 18, 2021



(Does this qualify as ‘readership capture’?)



The predictions are in! Who is coming out on 🔝 today? 🇭🇺 🆚 🇫🇷

🇵🇹 🆚 🇩🇪

🇪🇸 🆚 🇵🇱#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/kMzguCIf6S — Goal (@goal) June 19, 2021

What 👏 A 👏 Save On repeat 🔄 How far will Hugo Lloris take France in #Euro2020? pic.twitter.com/gFEQsPVqRs — Premier League (@premierleague) June 19, 2021

Danish soccer star Christian Eriksen has been released from the hospital nearly a week after he collapsed on the field during a European Championship match. The Danish soccer federation said an operation to fit him with a heart device was successful. https://t.co/u06NhiQcVN — The Associated Press (@AP) June 18, 2021

======

Mexico’s soccer team will play two home games in empty stadiums as part of FIFA's latest punishment for fans chanting anti-gay slurs during matches. https://t.co/lgyaf4KTAV — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) June 19, 2021

Early header secures 1-0 win for Argentina against Uruguay https://t.co/ZJ2Kqm4WwW pic.twitter.com/PrL5DbDDAX — Reuters (@Reuters) June 19, 2021