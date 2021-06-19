Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

I really should read my own blog.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

The house always wins.

What fresh hell is this?

Shocking, but not surprising

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This is a big f—–g deal.

There will be lawyers.

This blog goes to 11…

Good luck with your asparagus.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Consistently wrong since 2002

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Daily Football (Soccer) Open Thread: Euro 2020 / Copa America

Daily Football (Soccer) Open Thread: Euro 2020 / Copa America

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: ,


(Does this qualify as ‘readership capture’?)

======

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • OzarkHillbilly

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      OzarkHillbilly

      What 👏 A 👏 Save

      Indeed. The 2nd and 3rd saves were unbelievable. Yeah, so were the 4th and 5th.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.

     