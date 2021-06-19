Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

We have all the best words.

Too inconsequential to be sued

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

Verified, but limited!

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

The revolution will be supervised.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

We still have time to mess this up!

People are complicated. Love is not.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Saturday, June 18-19

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Saturday, June 18-19

by | 13 Comments

This post is in: ,


======

People simply don’t want to get vaccinated! Still, many have done so, including this author. Generally, the young and educated residents of Russia’s largest cities — the so-called “new middle class” — have been most willing to get the vaccine. They consider themselves world citizens, vacation in Berlin and Paris and watch Netflix and HBO. They don’t need to be convinced that vaccination is a good idea: they volunteer for it and talk their friends and co-workers into it as well…

Putin’s supporters, however, have not been getting vaccinated. These are the older Russians, generally less educated, who travel abroad only rarely, if at all…

People who had said nothing when the authorities rigged election results, forced the courts to find innocent people guilty, shut down independent media outlets, jailed opposition members and tortured prisoners have finally started speaking out. “You are impinging on our freedoms,” they cried as the authorities came after them with a syringe.

They’ll shout for a time, but they’ll stop soon enough. Some will buckle and get the vaccine, but many more will turn to the already flourishing black market for a fake certificate of vaccination. The going price for such documents has already reached $200 in Moscow. And those same people will go home satisfied that they have outsmarted the system…

======

======

Here in several low-income Massachusetts towns (Laurence, Lowell, Fall River… ), pop-up clinics in the parking lots of local grocery chain Market Basket are offering $25 gift cards. From the TV spots I’m seen, people who hadn’t previously found the incentive to get vaxx’d have been more than happy to do so when it’s presented this way.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Baud
  • Joe Falco
  • Matt McIrvin
  • NeenerNeener
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • prufrock
  • Suzanne
  • trnc

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    13Comments

    1. 1.

      prufrock

      Putin supporters have the same attitudes and come from the same demographic as MAGAts?

      I am shocked, shocked!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      OzarkHillbilly

      “Sixty-eitht percent versus 70 percent doesn’t matter,” said Andy Slavitt, who served as a senior adviser to the White House coronavirus response before stepping down last week. “What matters is 50 percent in Arkansas versus 90 percent in Vermont.”

      Well, here in the Hills and Hollers most of the counties are at 25% or less

      Reply
    3. 3.

      NotMax

      Rush to bad judgment.

      After defending his push to get to a 70% vaccination rate before lifting all COVID restrictions, Gov. David Ige suggested Thursday he may be changing his mind on the matter. Source

      A scant few hours after his statements, the Dept. of Health announced three new COVID deaths added to the statistics.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Patrick [email protected]
      Three states – Florida, Texas, and California – had over 1,000 new cases today.

      Guess who comes in at #4 with 917?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Baud

      This is particularly true for Black and Hispanic/Latinx beneficiaries: over 50% cited lack of trust in gov’t as their reason for planning to decline the vaccine

      That’s half of the people who said they plan to decline, not half of all people, correct?

      I’m no longer sympathetic to the lack of trust argument. It was fine at the beginning, but we have too much experience with the vaccine to justify lack of trust as reasonable.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Director-General of Heath Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reports 5,911 new Covid-19 cases today in his media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 691,115 cases. He also reports 72 new deaths today, for a cumulative total of 4,348 deaths — 0.63% of the cumulative reported total, 0.69% of resolved cases.

      There are currently 64,522 active and contagious cases; 886 are in ICU, 441 of them intubated. Meanwhile, 6,918 more patients have recovered, for a cumulative total of 622,244 patients recovered – 90.03% of the cumulative reported total.

      24 new clusters were reported today. Of the cumulative total of 2,604 clusters, 824 are still active while 1,780 are now inactive.

      5,910 new cases today are local infections. Selangor reports 2,110 local cases: 470 in clusters, 1,026 close-contact screenings, and 614 other screenings. Negeri Sembilan reports 770 cases: 207 in clusters, 347 close-contact screenings, and 216 other screenings.

      Sarawak reports 569 cases: 124 in clusters, 358 close-contact screenings, and 87 other screenings.

      Johor reports 498 cases: 287 in clusters, 140 close-contact screenings, and 71 other screenings. Kuala Lumpur reports 483 cases: 73 in clusters, 236 close-contact screenings, and 174 other screenings.

      Perak reports 245 cases: 176 in clusters, 50 close-contact screenings, and 19 other screenings. Kelantan reports 223 cases: 88 in clusters, 114 close-contact screenings, and 21 other screenings. Kedah reports 204 cases: 99 in clusters, 79 close-contact screenings, and 26 other screenings. Sabah reports 201 cases: 36 in clusters, 109 close-contact screenings, and 56 other screenings.

      Labuan reports 185 cases: 59 in clusters, 77 close-contact screenings, and 49 other screenings. Penang reports 167 cases: 128 in clusters, 22 close-contact screenings, and 17 other screenings. Melaka reports 134 cases: 29 in clusters, 62 close-contact screenings, and 43 other screenings.

      Terengganu reports 62 cases: four in clusters, 53 close-contact screenings, and five other screenings. Pahang reports 56 cases: 27 in clusters, 23 close-contact screenings, and six other screenings. Putrajaya reports three cases: two close-contact screenings and one other screening. Perlis reports no new cases today.

      One new case today is imported, in Selangor.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: I don’t think they’re primarily scared of the vaccine, they’re scared of what the government might do to them in any interaction with it. After 4 years of Trump I can see the point.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY stats:

      Vaccinations in Monroe County:

      59.1% with at least 1 jab
      54.5% totally vaccinated

      New COVID cases:

      24 new cases – 9 are children under 19. The age range for cases is pretty spread out.

      .8% test positivity

      Deaths at 1320.

      62 people hospitalized, 17 people in the ICU

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Suzanne

      @Baud

      I’m no longer sympathetic to the lack of trust argument. It was fine at the beginning, but we have too much experience with the vaccine to justify lack of trust as reasonable.

      I’m increasingly unsympathetic to the it’s-hard-to-get-there-or-take-time-off-work argument, too. At this point, there are vaccine clinics and pharmacies with it all over the damn place. You don’t need to deal with stupid websites and limited slots and inconvenient times. I get that it makes you feel shitty for a window of time. But COVID makes you feel much worse for much longer. Time to be rational.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Baud

      @trnc:

       

      He should be thankful I’m not president. My plan is to introduce the modern equivalent of leper colonies for covid vaccine resistors.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Joe Falco

      All these incentives done in other states makes me wish Georgia officials offered gift cards to Krispy Kreme and Waffle House when I got both my shots!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.

     