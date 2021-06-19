President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris urged Americans to get COVID-19 shots. The country looks likely to miss the White House's goals for vaccination next month as a new coronavirus variant triggers serious concerns https://t.co/EchTYaQzSw pic.twitter.com/XLwVdPxvjQ — Reuters (@Reuters) June 19, 2021





62.1% of qualified Americans (age 12 and over) have received at least one vaccine shot; 52.3% are now fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/LWpqtVu9V9 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 19, 2021

“Sixty-eitht percent versus 70 percent doesn’t matter,” said Andy Slavitt, who served as a senior adviser to the White House coronavirus response before stepping down last week. “What matters is 50 percent in Arkansas versus 90 percent in Vermont.” https://t.co/lktCQyAQPk — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) June 19, 2021

The US had +13,389 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total closer to 34.4 million. The 7-day moving average fell to 12,639 new cases per day, its lowest level since March 26, 2020. pic.twitter.com/jHjvOdN6S3 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 19, 2021

Delta variant is on the move: The variant that 1st emerged in India is becoming the dominant Covid variant worldwide. That’s because of its “significantly increased transmissibility,” said Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, WHO's chief scientist https://t.co/BlPWHezTkd — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 19, 2021

"Within days, China will reach a staggering 1 billion doses in its Covid-19 vaccination drive — a scale and speed unrivaled by any other country in the world." Analysis by @Nectar_Gan & @lauraliuhe https://t.co/ntUsFzgFmS — CNN International (@cnni) June 18, 2021

India should brace for third COVID-19 wave by Oct, say health experts https://t.co/spc9WjGlBd pic.twitter.com/XSobiwigTt — Reuters (@Reuters) June 18, 2021

Singapore says there are problems with the Chinese vaccine. https://t.co/6VdPQoIgpg — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 18, 2021

Tokyo Olympic Games staff begin receiving vaccines https://t.co/OS7wzXxfGN — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 18, 2021

Cambodia reports 20 deaths from COVID, record for single day https://t.co/Ew3QxHb34O pic.twitter.com/preuZYZSSd — Reuters (@Reuters) June 19, 2021

The Palestinian Authority is nixing a deal that called for Israel to give it 1 million doses of soon-to-expire coronavirus vaccines in exchange for doses the Palestinians expect to receive this year. The authority said the doses are too close to expiring. https://t.co/XXHG68asBz — The Associated Press (@AP) June 18, 2021

Officials in Russia, where vaccine hesitancy remains high, are ordering frontline workers to be vaccinated as the highly infectious Delta variant spreads. Russia has reported a 50 percent increase in daily cases over the past two weeks https://t.co/FF2aDtal3X — COVID19 (@V2019N) June 18, 2021

OpEd Those who had said nothing when the authorities rigged election results, shut down independent media outlets and jailed opposition members are now speaking out about their “impinging freedoms", @Vorewig writeshttps://t.co/ZyTns6n6AI — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) June 18, 2021

… People simply don’t want to get vaccinated! Still, many have done so, including this author. Generally, the young and educated residents of Russia’s largest cities — the so-called “new middle class” — have been most willing to get the vaccine. They consider themselves world citizens, vacation in Berlin and Paris and watch Netflix and HBO. They don’t need to be convinced that vaccination is a good idea: they volunteer for it and talk their friends and co-workers into it as well… Putin’s supporters, however, have not been getting vaccinated. These are the older Russians, generally less educated, who travel abroad only rarely, if at all… People who had said nothing when the authorities rigged election results, forced the courts to find innocent people guilty, shut down independent media outlets, jailed opposition members and tortured prisoners have finally started speaking out. “You are impinging on our freedoms,” they cried as the authorities came after them with a syringe. They’ll shout for a time, but they’ll stop soon enough. Some will buckle and get the vaccine, but many more will turn to the already flourishing black market for a fake certificate of vaccination. The going price for such documents has already reached $200 in Moscow. And those same people will go home satisfied that they have outsmarted the system…

Setback for EU in legal fight with AstraZeneca https://t.co/705jdfJwFp — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 18, 2021

Coronavirus infections rising exponentially in England – REACT study | Imperial News | Imperial College Londonhttps://t.co/rzemjO31gK — Global Health Observ (@GlobalPHObserv) June 18, 2021

Italy will require people arriving from Britain to quarantine for five days and take a COVID-19 swab test, as concern grows about a soaring increase of cases in Britain involving the delta variant. https://t.co/lgY1wL7WMQ — The Associated Press (@AP) June 18, 2021

Germany has given a vaccine shot to over half its people. But officials are still worried after seeing how the delta variant is dominating Britain and are urging soccer fans not to go to the UK. https://t.co/ckVZL3nwNM — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) June 18, 2021

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern received her first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, as the country steps up efforts to inoculate its population https://t.co/4h7M6dmPqg — Reuters (@Reuters) June 18, 2021

Australia's largest state records two new local COVID-19 cases https://t.co/WRYnKienm8 pic.twitter.com/DSyXGsDoZT — Reuters (@Reuters) June 19, 2021

🚨Africa is "in the midst of a full-blown third wave" of coronavirus, the head of @WHOAFRO has warned Cases have risen across the continent by more than 20% and deaths have also risen by 15% in the last week@jriggers reports ~ 🧵https://t.co/CRDhqPHFWM — Telegraph Global Health Security (@TelGlobalHealth) June 17, 2021

RT @JeremyFarrar: A silent decimation: South America’s losing battle against Covid https://t.co/7XkSnAYpZX — Global Health Observ (@GlobalPHObserv) June 18, 2021

Brazil has 98,832 COVID cases, 2,495 deaths in 24 hours -ministry https://t.co/mviML0oU8b pic.twitter.com/upRTa6ySXl — Reuters (@Reuters) June 19, 2021

As Brazil's official COVID-19 death toll nears 500,000, Brazil's Senate is publicly investigating how the toll got so high. It is focusing on why the president ignored opportunities to buy vaccines for months and pushed treatments shown to be ineffective. https://t.co/IN49aiTwEU — The Associated Press (@AP) June 18, 2021

Argentine lab makes first half million doses of Russian COVID-19 vaccine https://t.co/NalOtdc5e4 pic.twitter.com/u7CkaZA5Ej — Reuters (@Reuters) June 19, 2021

Mexico to donate 154,100 doses of AstraZeneza vaccine to Honduras https://t.co/wQE14g2jL3 pic.twitter.com/xTStxOhR6a — Reuters (@Reuters) June 19, 2021

Latest data on immune response to Covid reinforces the need for vaccination https://t.co/aHgdEbayME pic.twitter.com/1gtNsDMWt0 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 18, 2021

A new study by @YaleSPH @ChenKai_yale & team shows that SARS-CoV-2’s reproductive number is attributable to seasonal factors; temperature (3.73%), humidity (9.35%) and UV radiation (4.44%). We need to vaccinate before the cold, dry, dark winter hits.https://t.co/s2e8kYUo6M — Prof. Akiko Iwasaki (@VirusesImmunity) June 18, 2021

This is particularly true for Black and Hispanic/Latinx beneficiaries: over 50% cited lack of trust in gov't as their reason for planning to decline the vaccine. For government and public health to serve all we must work to address racism and become trustworthy. — Louisa Holaday (@louisaholaday) June 18, 2021

there has been a subset of twitter people celebrating and mocking the people that are getting severely ill or dying because they refused to get vaccinated, and i find that grotesque. but i’m allowed to say “goddamnit save yourselves you fucking idiot assholes” and so i shall. https://t.co/sIKJAgjTac — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) June 18, 2021

Here in several low-income Massachusetts towns (Laurence, Lowell, Fall River… ), pop-up clinics in the parking lots of local grocery chain Market Basket are offering $25 gift cards. From the TV spots I’m seen, people who hadn’t previously found the incentive to get vaxx’d have been more than happy to do so when it’s presented this way.