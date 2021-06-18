Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

All this crying. this is why i don’t click on stuff.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Han shot first.

We still have time to mess this up!

Reality always wins in the end.

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Yes we did.

Shelter in place is one thing. shelter in pants is quite another.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

The house always wins.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

Naturally gregarious and alpha

You are here: Home / Politics / Politicans / President Biden / Thursday Morning Open Thread: Rubbing It In

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Rubbing It In

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Well-earned victory laps!

Too, also:

America is BACK!

Speaking of global leadership, your morning moment…


Who doesn’t love an ice cream cone on a warm day?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • debbie
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Spanky
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    8Comments

    3. 3.

      debbie

      @Baud:

      If the federal government can pivot this quickly to officially observe the holiday less than one day after signing the bill, surely it can get DeJoy the hell out of the post office.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Spanky

      Who doesn’t love an ice cream cone on a warm day?

      While on duty in the full sun while clad entirely in black.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      debbie

      @Baud:

      The federal government is often labeled as a stagnant bureaucracy, so there is a connection. Things can get done quickly, if there is a will to do so.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Apparently the Post Office is working today. They say they didn’t have time to shut down. If I worked there, I’d be annoyed

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.

     