“Happy Juneteenth everybody!” says Kamala Harris, the nation’s first Black vice president, on a day when it becomes a national holiday. pic.twitter.com/vi6OpbVe6f — Matt Viser (@mviser) June 17, 2021

Well-earned victory laps!

President Biden got down on one knee to greet Opal Lee, an activist who has been advocating for Juneteenth to be established as a national holiday, ahead of the bill signing at the White House. pic.twitter.com/Hsyjh7eAR2 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) June 17, 2021

Too, also:

A big win for the American people. There’s no better day than today to sign up for quality, affordable health care at https://t.co/gRX1fGFEzj. With millions of people relying on the Affordable Care Act for coverage, it remains, as ever, a BFD. And it’s here to stay. https://t.co/5GPl9aR8uB — President Biden (@POTUS) June 17, 2021

The principle of universal coverage has been established, and 31 million people now have access to care through the law we passed—with millions more who can no longer be denied coverage or charged more because of a preexisting condition. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 17, 2021

And because he extended the special enrollment period until August 15th, anyone who needs coverage can go to https://t.co/ob1Ynoesod and sign up. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 17, 2021

America is BACK!

National security adviser Jake Sullivan tells reporters: “I really do not believe that it is hyperbole to say that Joe Biden returns from this trip as the clear and the consensus leader of the free world.” — Kate Sullivan (@KateSullivanDC) June 17, 2021

Speaking of global leadership, your morning moment…

My favourite pictures from the G7 summit. pic.twitter.com/lf6hLEg83i — Daniel Holland?? (@DannyDutch) June 17, 2021



Who doesn’t love an ice cream cone on a warm day?