Semi-Annual Balloon Juice Fundraiser

It’s been about seven months since our last one, and it is time to rattle the tin cup to pay for the server costs. Because some of you set up recurring payments on patreon, we did not need to do it at six months If you are able and willing to donate, it would be much appreciated. Please do not donate if you do not have the financial means or are in a bad place.

The ways to donate are as follows:

PayPal


You can also give through Venmo: @john-cole-94 (as long as you see a photo of Lily, you’re in the right place, and you can click the “I don’t have the phone number” button and send anyway.)

You can also give through Zelle: jgriffincole at the google mail place.

You can also give through Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/balloonjuice

IF YOU DONATE THROUGH PAYPAL, DO NOT CLICK GOODS AND SERVICES BECAUSE THEY THEN THINK I AM SELLING SOMETHING. As always, this is my least favorite aspect of the website, asking for money, so hopefully this will be over soon.

    2. 2.

      randy khan

      Done.  I hope some small portion of my donation will go towards moving the house further away from the willow.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I don’t use pay pal and I hate that I can’t do monthly contributions without it.

      Done whining.

      Kitfoxer

      I’m in!  This blog keeps me sane.

      H.E.Wolf

      Is there a PO Box address for folks who would like to send envelopes stuffed full of cash a small donation by check?

      Raven

      So I’m laying here in post op agony watching this awful soccer game and get THIS. Oh well, feel a bit better now!

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      are there significant or new security risks to PayPal?   I only use paypal for Act Blue these days

