Repub Venality Open Thread: Mike Pompeo Wants His Own Private Army

by

West Point graduate and global d*ck-swinger Pompeo feels entitled to a legion of his very own. And since he doesn’t have Eric Prince money, he wants *us* to pay for that army…

When even Chris ‘Mad Bitcher’ Cillizza can see right through you, Mr. Pompeo… you’re pretty transparent!

The relentless ambition of Mike Pompeo
… The former Trump administration official — he served as secretary of state and head of the CIA — launched a super PAC on Tuesday to run for president in 2024 support Republicans running for office in 2022.

Known as CAVPAC (Champion American Values PAC), Pompeo debuted the new organization in an interview with conservative talk radio host Hugh Hewitt…

If there was a star made in the Trump administration — outside of Trump himself — it was Pompeo, who was plucked from the relative obscurity of the Kansas congressional delegation to head the CIA. So famously did he and Trump get along — all part of the Pompeo plan — that the then-President made him secretary of state, the nation’s top diplomat.

(In a lengthy 2019 profile of Pompeo by the New Yorker’s Susan Glasser, Pompeo was referred to as a “heat-seeking missile” for Trump’s um, posterior, by an unnamed former ambassador.)…

New supplementary reading (I doubt the timing is coincidental):

    14Comments

    1. 1.

      MattF

      I read somewhere that Pompeo always kept an open Bible on his desk. Cillizza (of all people) has the word for it: AMBITION.

    2. 2.

      MontyTheClipArtMongoose

      Andrew Cuomo. Rudy & Andy Giuliani. Pompeo. Tancredo. Arpaio. Joey & Nick Bosa.

      Credits to my Italian-American people.

    3. 3.

      Villago Delenda Est

      Pompeo is a perma-knob.   “Knob” is a Hudson High (AKA West Point) term for an incoming cadet, prior to graduating to “plebe” status for the rest of the term.

      He’s also a dominionist.  This means that his oath to the Constitution now can be seen as “purpose of evasion”.

    4. 4.

      Frankensteinbeck

      So Brownshirts.

      Fantasy Brownshirts.  They imagine themselves as Stormtroopers as they sit in their recliners and scream at their family to bring them the remote.  Well deserved feelings of inadequacy and the resentment caused by those is a major element of the conservative movement.

    5. 5.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      mike pompeo turning the entire US department of state into his family’s personal valet service and household staff isn’t in the top ten of trump scandals, but that does not mean it should be forgotten

      and his wife claiming prime office space in CIA HQ and calling herself “First Lady of the CIA”, then organizing the proto-fundraising Madison Dinners (I think they called them) in the State Department. Susan Pompeo is everything they always accused Hillary Clinton of.

    7. 7.

      trollhattan

      Eddie Gallagher, accused war criminal pardoned by Trump.

      Doesn’t Marshall mean convicted war criminal?

      Pompeo seems comically over the top as a potential candidate which is why I fear his chances of sliding into the nomination if Trump doesn’t, are higher than folks want to believe. He is the Republican Party, down to each bad habit and vile personality trait. And he’s not as ignorant as Donny, either. Think Ted Cruz with a military background.

    11. 11.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Frankensteinbeck: That’s the thing, the Brownshirts and most of the Nazis leading them were actual vets of a really bad  war and still in their physical prime in the 1920’s.  Not a pack of middle age cosplayers.

    12. 12.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @trollhattan: I’m done trying to make predictions about their side– even pre-trump I thought McCain was done in late ’07 and they’d never nominate Romney– but I still think Pompeo can’t out-goon Hawley or Cotton or DeSantis, I think he’d wind up in a five-way tie for third place with Rubio and Christie and Haley and let’s say, Moe.

    14. 14.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @trollhattan: Yes, but Pompero doesn’t have the sense of theater like Trump had.  Same problem Musk had with SNL; company meetings aren’t the same as public speaking.

