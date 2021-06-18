this is not actually the commonly understood definition of the word. it refers to special ops personnel in the military and/or particularly hardcore members. It's also the name of the foundation established by Eddie Gallagher, accused war criminal pardoned by Trump. https://t.co/IhHUzCJoVF

West Point graduate and global d*ck-swinger Pompeo feels entitled to a legion of his very own. And since he doesn’t have Eric Prince money, he wants *us* to pay for that army…

We really don't need political supporters imagining themselves as Delta Force right now, ok?

a thing that i find hysterically funny is that mike pompeo clearly still thinks he has a promising future in american electoral politics

When even Chris ‘Mad Bitcher’ Cillizza can see right through you, Mr. Pompeo… you’re pretty transparent!

The relentless ambition of Mike Pompeo

… The former Trump administration official — he served as secretary of state and head of the CIA — launched a super PAC on Tuesday to run for president in 2024 support Republicans running for office in 2022.

Known as CAVPAC (Champion American Values PAC), Pompeo debuted the new organization in an interview with conservative talk radio host Hugh Hewitt…

If there was a star made in the Trump administration — outside of Trump himself — it was Pompeo, who was plucked from the relative obscurity of the Kansas congressional delegation to head the CIA. So famously did he and Trump get along — all part of the Pompeo plan — that the then-President made him secretary of state, the nation’s top diplomat.

(In a lengthy 2019 profile of Pompeo by the New Yorker’s Susan Glasser, Pompeo was referred to as a “heat-seeking missile” for Trump’s um, posterior, by an unnamed former ambassador.)…