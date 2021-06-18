On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

arrieve

I’m not sure I’ll ever travel as much as I used to, in whatever our post-pandemic world turns out to be, but if I can, the two places I would most love to return to are Antarctica and the Galapagos. Unfortunately, you really have to travel by ship for both destinations. They’re not the huge cruise ships with thousands of passengers, but smaller expedition vessels; even so, it will be a long time before that feels safe to me. In the meantime I have the memories – and the pictures.

I went to the Galapagos in 2013 with National Geographic. We spent one night in Guyaquil, Ecuador (where I had a memorable experience replacing the USB cable for my camera at a mall surrounded by armed guards) before flying to the Galapagos and meeting the ship in Barquerizo Moreno.