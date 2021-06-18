Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: What’s the Opposite of ‘Schadenfreude’?

Some people can’t even shut up and enjoy the picnics, because they so hate other peoples’ freedom…

  • phdesmond
  • Steeplejack

    2. 2.

      phdesmond

      googling around,

      “If you want a rough German antonym of Schadenfreude (or simply schadenfreude in English texts — “enjoyment obtained from the mishaps of others,” as Merriam-Webster defines it), then Seligkeitfreude would work. Lisa always celebrates others’ successes.”
      or
      “The opposite of schadenfreude is called fremdscham, or the “vicarious embarrassment syndrome”. Essentially, people who have this syndrome tend to feel embarrassment for someone else’s misfortune.”

