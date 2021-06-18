I just got back from 8 days of bliss and still trying to hang on to the feeling. I know it’s been a while since I posted and there will probably be big gaps in posts from me for a while. I’m trying to take a summer break from news as much as I can.

Meanwhile, I am still posting duck, pups and kitteh adventures (and recipes) here. Have some fun watching Bixby enjoy his 7th birthday present here and the duckteens playing with the sprinkler here.

We had some big, but not unexpected news last night:

It’s official. Just before bed last night it was quite clear that Nick’s drake feather popped. Was 99% sure, because of his quack, he was a boy – but didn’t want to make assumptions. Not one of my ducks sounds the same, so figured no reason not to wait until we had a definitive answer. Without further ado, here are Nick and his drake feather: So it’s officially Nick and Nora. If they open their own detective agency, I’m sure it’ll make a good story….

If you’re wondering what that means? Not much, except that I’ll get fewer eggs. As long as he doesn’t start bullying Mabel and Maddie we’ll all be a happy flock. He’s been very respectful, so far, and he’s completely bonded to Nora, so I don’t actually expect that to change. My first duck was a drake and hen pair and when she died unexpectedly, he bonded to my Great Dane Shelby and to me – and killed any other ducks I tried to integrate. So I’ll keep a watchful eye.

And yes, this boy turned 7 on Wednesday:

That went by fast…

Respite open thread