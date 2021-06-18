Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Respite: Got Some Duck News

I just got back from 8 days of bliss and still trying to hang on to the feeling. I know it’s been a while since I posted and there will probably be big gaps in posts from me for a while. I’m trying to take a summer break from news as much as I can.

Meanwhile, I am still posting duck, pups and kitteh adventures (and recipes) here.  Have some fun watching Bixby enjoy his 7th birthday present here and the duckteens playing with the sprinkler here.

We had some big, but not unexpected news last night:

It’s official.  Just before bed last night it was quite clear that Nick’s drake feather popped. Was 99% sure, because of his quack, he was a boy – but didn’t want to make assumptions. Not one of my ducks sounds the same, so figured no reason not to wait until we had a definitive answer.

Without further ado, here are Nick and his drake feather:

So it’s officially Nick and Nora. If they open their own detective agency, I’m sure it’ll make a good story….

If you’re wondering what that means? Not much, except that I’ll get fewer eggs. As long as he doesn’t start bullying Mabel and Maddie we’ll all be a happy flock. He’s been very respectful, so far, and he’s completely bonded to Nora, so I don’t actually expect that to change. My first duck was a drake and hen pair and when she died unexpectedly, he bonded to my Great Dane Shelby and to me – and killed any other ducks I tried to integrate. So I’ll keep a watchful eye.

 

And yes, this boy turned 7 on Wednesday:

    14Comments

      CaseyL

      Excellent stately pose by the Handsomest Boy!  Happy Birthday to him!

      Now that Nikki is officially Nick, isn’t the problem not so much “fewer eggs” as “more fertile eggs”?  How can you discourage him from wanting to do The Wild Thing with his mini-harem of lady ducks?

      J R in WV

      8 days of Bliss? Ft Bliss? OK probably not, probably just a nice time away from tension and stuff.

      Welcome home, to the ducks and dawgs. ;~)

      CaseyL

      @TaMara (HFG):  Only if you grab ’em right away.  Otherwise, it’s…..
      (Tune of “Undercover Angel”)
      Embryonic omelet,
      Breakfast fricasse,
      Half-formed baby duck
      On toast, for me!

      Barbara

      It’s been 7 years. Wow. Seems like yesterday but OTOH, it’s been a looooong 7 years.

      Ken

       I am still posting duck, pups and kitteh adventures (and recipes) here

      May I suggest “still posting recipes, plus duck, pups, and kitteh adventures, here”?  Just to avoid any misunderstanding about your ingredient list.

      Mary G

      Not a duck, but still:

      Well that's a first for me.. pic.twitter.com/XzVZmSnFxt— Mark Stephens (@MarksLarks) June 17, 2021

      Also, need help from the hive minds in California. Getting estimates for other projects to improve my house, one is for earthquake retrofitting by bolting the wooden house frame to the concrete foundation and piers. House is 1,259 square feet. Have two estimates, one for $16,500 and another for $12,370 knocked down from $14,500. It all has to be done in a 2-3 foot crawlspace, but that still seems high. I might be having sticker shock, or in “old broad in an extremely wealthy neighborhood, so here comes my second boat” territory?
      Also, is $8,000 too much or right for refurbishing a tar and gravel roof? It’s 21 years old, and the internet says its lifespan to be replaced is 15-20 years, but the contractor who came out said it was well done in 2001, and the paper or membrane under the tar is intact, and though there are a few worn spots and a seam lifting, all that needs to be done is rake the gravel off, pour more tar, and add the old gravel back on top plus new to make up for what’s blown off over the years, plus resealing the bathroom and heater vents. It’s not leaking at all, but I am finally going to get the solar panels I’ve been talking about since forever and want the underlying roof to be in good shape.

      JoyceH

      Complete non sequitur here – I keep seeing this commercial for Medicare Advantage that features two old dudes sitting out in the yard squabbling – “we argue like it’s our jobs”.  I don’t know who the old dudes are but I can’t escape the feeling that I’m supposed to, like they’re famous, retired athletes or something. Does anyone know who they are or are they just random guys?

