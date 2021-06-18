Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

No one could have predicted…

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

This is how realignments happen…

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Yes we did.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Shocking, but not surprising

Militantly superior in their own minds…

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Just a few bad apples.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Consistently wrong since 2002

All your base are belong to Tunch.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Friday Night Snark Zone Open Thread: Kleptocurrency (Birds of A Feather)

Friday Night Snark Zone Open Thread: Kleptocurrency (Birds of A Feather)

by | 17 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Money launderers, drug lords, counterfeiters, sexual predators for profit — as we call them, our Base!

Real-world proof-of-concept hits a roadblock…

… “We are committed to helping El Salvador in numerous ways including for currency transparency and regulatory processes,” a World Bank spokesperson wrote in an email to The Washington Post. “While the government did approach us for assistance on Bitcoin, this is not something the World Bank can support given the environmental and transparency shortcomings.”

The rejection is the latest sign that President Nayib Bukele’s ambitions to bring El Salvador into a new age of prosperity through the use of volcano-powered bitcoin may be less realistic than he would like to admit. El Salvador’s new law, which will require merchants to accept bitcoin as a form of payment beginning in three months, was passed with little debate just days after Bukele proposed the idea at a Miami bitcoin conference [*]. Now as the government begins to figure out exactly what the experiment will entail, global financial institutions are expressing hesitation….

Some critics believe that Bukele’s attention-grabbing announcement was intended to distract from the fact that he is facing international condemnation for his party’s ouster of the country’s top judges and attorney general. El Salvador also pulled out of an anti-corruption agreement with the Organization of American States this month, heightening fears of an authoritarian power grab…

* You remember — the Covid-19 superspreader event.

Wild wild West, baybee!

For years, Chinese miners like Jiang were enabled by the glut of cheap — and often dirty — electricity in China, where a massive fleet of coal-fired plants and hydroelectric dams fueled the country’s rise into an industrial behemoth. At their height in 2018, China’s bitcoin prospectors accounted for 74 percent of the world’s bitcoin production.

But this year, Chinese authorities are cracking down on cryptocurrency to dial back energy consumption and meet their climate goals, sending miners scattering. And increasingly, miners are decamping for places like Texas, South Dakota or Canada, launching a mass migration with implications for the evolving industry and the new communities that will house it.

There also are questions about how much local energy grids can handle…

Jiang recently pulled tens of thousands of his machines out of Chinese regions including Inner Mongolia, which has not only banned mining but encouraged citizens to call a government office to report illicit mining.

“You know they’re getting serious,” Jiang said, “when they set up snitching hotlines.”…

That sudden chill, Chinese bitcoin miners and executives predict, will only deepen. The Chinese government has appeared uneasy not only about the industry’s carbon footprint but also the intrinsically uncontrollable, decentralized nature of cryptocurrency.

Yemu Xu, the co-founder of Bella Protocol, a cryptocurrency banking service provider, said Chinese miners who see the writing on the wall have been trying for years to migrate to countries such as Iran and Kazakhstan to cut costs. In the past year, interest has grown in countries that have not only cheap power but also “stable political regimes, mature regulation and better policy support.”…

Q: Have they been keeping up with the energy-grid news out of Texas?

A: You don’t understand, normie: Our beans, they are magic:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anne Laurie
  • Baud
  • CaseyL
  • craigie
  • Danielx
  • debbie
  • J R in WV
  • Keith P.
  • Ken
  • MattF
  • sab
  • Steeplejack (phone)

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    17Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Money launderers, drug lords, counterfeiters, sexual predators for profit — as we call the, our Base!

      Also, too, Putin.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Anne Laurie

      @Baud: Money launderers, drug lords, counterfeiters, sexual predators for profit — as we call the, our Base!

      But isn’t Crime Lord Vladimir included in at least three of those four categories?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Ken

      I’d think El Salvador could use up a fairly large percentage of Bitcoin’s 7-transactions-per-second capacity.  Somewhere around one thousand percent, if each person in the country only does one transaction a day.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      MattF

      So… it’s somewhat like accepting payments in tulip futures, except more volatile and, by design, there’s nothing even remotely identifiable as an asset involved… so, yeah, sure. Maybe deliberate dysfunction has a market value. That would explain a lot.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      craigie

      This is 100% about accepting dark money. Of course it will backfire, because they are morons, but their motivation is obvious.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      sab

      What am I missing in move from China to Texas because the electric power is more dependable? Huh? Possibly because kleptocracy is less enforced? ( low bar meet bar on the ground.)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Baud

      @MattF:

      Information obtained in the context of an UWO cannot be used in a criminal proceeding.

      “I obtained my wealth through the illegal arms trade and murder for hire. There, explained.”

      Reply
    14. 14.

      J R in WV

      I suspect the Chinese bit-coin miners are deluded about the cost of electricity in Texas, even in a west Texas oil field with natural gas being burned off. The cost of the generation facility, even if the gas is free (which it isn’t) the cost of generation over time will not be cheap.

      Best of luck, idiots!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Danielx

      Annnnd…the NRCC publicly declares itself an easy mark. Kind of surprised TFG hasn’t declared Bitcoin as the 21st century’s best opportunity; it seems to be  a scam of the sort he loves.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      debbie

      Is there enough “flared natural gas” in all the country to power this mining? If so, why the hell are they allowing all this wasteful flaring?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.

     