$NRCC says it will start accepting cryptocurrency contributions, using a service called Bitpay. pic.twitter.com/zytdHhrqSb — aaron navarro (@aaronlarnavarro) June 17, 2021

Money launderers, drug lords, counterfeiters, sexual predators for profit — as we call them, our Base!



Can't recommend this post highly enough for fans of cryptoabsurdity. Smart contracts locking out $232M because of a missing character, "stablecoins" that are neither, someone meekly asking on Reddit whether 30,000% annualized returns are sustainable. https://t.co/aXp39dmkBj — Pinboard (@Pinboard) June 17, 2021

My favorite is this screenshot of an exchange saying you can't get your money back, but it's cool because it's not a hack and they're going to write a "post-morterm". Someone would go to jail for every sentence of this post in the real economy, but crypto is the future. pic.twitter.com/owHG02Kkoi — Pinboard (@Pinboard) June 17, 2021

The strength of this armor against mockery really impresses me. On the one hand it's all just a joke, bro, on the other hand we took all your money. — Pinboard (@Pinboard) June 17, 2021

To stick with the math theme, I propose we co-opt the cryptocurrency system by just calling all of it "imaginary money". Then we will be able to use it in combination with real money to perform rotations and reflections in the financial plane. — Pinboard (@Pinboard) June 17, 2021

Real-world proof-of-concept hits a roadblock…

World Bank declines to help El Salvador adopt bitcoin, citing environmental and transparency concerns https://t.co/v5pt9kMyFT — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 18, 2021

… “We are committed to helping El Salvador in numerous ways including for currency transparency and regulatory processes,” a World Bank spokesperson wrote in an email to The Washington Post. “While the government did approach us for assistance on Bitcoin, this is not something the World Bank can support given the environmental and transparency shortcomings.” The rejection is the latest sign that President Nayib Bukele’s ambitions to bring El Salvador into a new age of prosperity through the use of volcano-powered bitcoin may be less realistic than he would like to admit. El Salvador’s new law, which will require merchants to accept bitcoin as a form of payment beginning in three months, was passed with little debate just days after Bukele proposed the idea at a Miami bitcoin conference [*]. Now as the government begins to figure out exactly what the experiment will entail, global financial institutions are expressing hesitation…. Some critics believe that Bukele’s attention-grabbing announcement was intended to distract from the fact that he is facing international condemnation for his party’s ouster of the country’s top judges and attorney general. El Salvador also pulled out of an anti-corruption agreement with the Organization of American States this month, heightening fears of an authoritarian power grab…

* You remember — the Covid-19 superspreader event.

Wild wild West, baybee!…

Because of the government crackdown, China’s massive Bitcoin mining industry is moving…to America. One told me he’s moving 50 shipping containers of computers to a West Texas oilfield, another is looking at Tennessee https://t.co/nTor0dnDDE — Gerry Shih (@gerryshih) June 17, 2021

… For years, Chinese miners like Jiang were enabled by the glut of cheap — and often dirty — electricity in China, where a massive fleet of coal-fired plants and hydroelectric dams fueled the country’s rise into an industrial behemoth. At their height in 2018, China’s bitcoin prospectors accounted for 74 percent of the world’s bitcoin production. But this year, Chinese authorities are cracking down on cryptocurrency to dial back energy consumption and meet their climate goals, sending miners scattering. And increasingly, miners are decamping for places like Texas, South Dakota or Canada, launching a mass migration with implications for the evolving industry and the new communities that will house it. There also are questions about how much local energy grids can handle… Jiang recently pulled tens of thousands of his machines out of Chinese regions including Inner Mongolia, which has not only banned mining but encouraged citizens to call a government office to report illicit mining. “You know they’re getting serious,” Jiang said, “when they set up snitching hotlines.”… That sudden chill, Chinese bitcoin miners and executives predict, will only deepen. The Chinese government has appeared uneasy not only about the industry’s carbon footprint but also the intrinsically uncontrollable, decentralized nature of cryptocurrency. Yemu Xu, the co-founder of Bella Protocol, a cryptocurrency banking service provider, said Chinese miners who see the writing on the wall have been trying for years to migrate to countries such as Iran and Kazakhstan to cut costs. In the past year, interest has grown in countries that have not only cheap power but also “stable political regimes, mature regulation and better policy support.”…

Q: Have they been keeping up with the energy-grid news out of Texas?

