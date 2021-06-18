Giant Buddhist statue in Japan given Covid makeover 😷https://t.co/VYruPRMaLZ pic.twitter.com/0WGxRzjXQJ — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 17, 2021





Biggest US vaccination day in ~ 4weeks 👋👋

2 million with >800,000 newbies

We needed this.#BlockDelta pic.twitter.com/xx4TDJzgWw — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) June 17, 2021

A push is underway on Capitol Hill for an investigation of the coronavirus outbreak by a national commission like the one that looked into 9/11. The proposal comes amid questions over the origin of the virus that has killed more than 600,000 Americans. https://t.co/IQYh7AeG8P — The Associated Press (@AP) June 17, 2021

The U.S. will invest $3.2 billion to develop antiviral pills for Covid-19, the Department of Health and Human Services announced on Thursday. Such a treatment could prevent hospitalization and potentially save lives as the virus becomes a perennial threat. https://t.co/KPEYZaEERm — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 17, 2021

The pills are in development and could begin arriving by year's end, pending the completion of clinical trials. The White House is scheduled to hold a briefing on its COVID-19 plans with Dr. Anthony Fauci. https://t.co/lpi1ddxhiD — The Associated Press (@AP) June 17, 2021

COVID-19 has killed more than 4 million people globally, a grim milestone in a health crisis still ravaging countries like Brazil and India https://t.co/pvTNgPwRuo pic.twitter.com/7OEcM84nmA — Reuters (@Reuters) June 18, 2021

Are Asia's Covid "winners" entering shaky new territory? https://t.co/X1MyCdb6Sw — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 18, 2021

EXPLAINER: India reverses a complex system of buying vaccines that worsened inequities in accessing vaccines. https://t.co/hTwK0umqmD — The Associated Press (@AP) June 18, 2021

Gurkha soldiers recruited into British Army from Nepal are now fighting for Covid carehttps://t.co/Ei5AH3raEB pic.twitter.com/nsRqDk6Ojp — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 18, 2021

Japan Inc joins COVID-19 vaccination push as Olympics loom https://t.co/T7fpbOkdMe pic.twitter.com/TCHFMDyCWo — Reuters (@Reuters) June 18, 2021

Alarming Covid surge cools Russia’s football fever https://t.co/0B3QhBztQG — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 18, 2021

#BREAKING Moscow reported its highest-ever number of new coronavirus infections Friday, as the city’s health authorities warned “new, aggressive mutations” of the virus were spreading at an alarming pace https://t.co/1SinXNt8x5 — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) June 18, 2021

Moscow has introduced new coronavirus restrictions in an attempt to stop a surge in infections that officials say is driven by new variants and sluggish vaccination rates, according to a decree signed by Mayor Sergei Sobyanin Friday. https://t.co/xh4UXWcoSk — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) June 18, 2021

New: "Doctors are panicking … but people don’t want to get vaccinated" Yesterday, Russia announced the world's first compulsory mass vaccination plan as cases surge and conspiracy theories multiply. But will it be enough? w/ @PjotrSauer @JakeCordell https://t.co/pOMZng3cxu — Felix Light (@felix_light) June 17, 2021

Unless Russia relaxes its rules around foreign citizens receiving free vaccines, entrepreneurs doubt Moscow's mandatory inoculation campaign will be a successhttps://t.co/dUhdDXwEkY — Jake Cordell (@JakeCordell) June 17, 2021

Israel says it will transfer around 1 million doses of soon-to-expire coronavirus vaccines to the Palestinian Authority in exchange for a similar number of doses the Palestinians expect to receive later this year. https://t.co/AgUythj5nV — The Associated Press (@AP) June 18, 2021

The U.K. has recorded more than 10,000 daily coronavirus cases for the first time in nearly four months. Government scientists think the uptick is from the delta variant, which they say is more transmissible than the previous dominant strain. https://t.co/8lJ1bnkIfc — The Associated Press (@AP) June 17, 2021

The health service in England will open up COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone aged over 18, a big step towards the government’s target of giving every adult who wants a vaccine a first shot in the next month https://t.co/o8sZJVArcY — Reuters (@Reuters) June 18, 2021

Delta variant of coronavirus seen dominant in Germany by autumn https://t.co/jW1GcQuhRi pic.twitter.com/ZOgcqcmPqX — Reuters (@Reuters) June 18, 2021

Australia’s New South Wales reverted to making the wearing of masks mandatory on public transport in Sydney, as a cluster of the highly-infectious COVID-19 Delta variant expanded to a fourth person https://t.co/8zYRlYR61V — Reuters (@Reuters) June 18, 2021

The African population of 1.3 billion has received <0.6% of the world's #COVID19 #vaccine doses. The African Union has a $2B fund for purchase of vax, but nobody will sell to them because Europe & US & Canada have contracted for the entire global supply.

MORE pic.twitter.com/yrk814oYYF — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) June 17, 2021

3/…#COVID19 recovery, but promised Africa only $27/person. One top African officials said today to us, "Rich countries are hording vaccines & hording cheap cash. This is not global order, it is hording."

No justice.

No equity.

No survival? pic.twitter.com/rdZc1Ucmku — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) June 17, 2021

The ongoing, sustained tragedy in South America, with multiple countries among highest in covid fatalities, popluation-adjusted pic.twitter.com/7BVDEm8ctR — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) June 17, 2021

Brazil registers 74,042 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, 2,311 deaths https://t.co/qEnx5s5OdS pic.twitter.com/EB9jbKL2xP — Reuters (@Reuters) June 18, 2021

US donating 1.35 million doses of J&J vaccines to Mexico

Per US State Dept — Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) June 18, 2021

U.S. says delivered one million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada on Thursday https://t.co/sMlkVWxsLh pic.twitter.com/5vXFBYB4vV — Reuters (@Reuters) June 18, 2021

Novavax could become the "universal booster" in the worldwide vaccination cvampaign to keep Covid at bay https://t.co/sN0zBsP0gF pic.twitter.com/bufLnIQ42i — delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) June 16, 2021

Opinion: Why we need to vaccinate young children, too https://t.co/muDLChGLy8 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 16, 2021

Many post-Covid patients are experiencing new medical problems, according to a study. An analysis of health insurance records of ~2M coronavirus patients found new issues in nearly 1/4 — including those whose infection was mild or asymptomatic https://t.co/FFhf8Iy7of — delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) June 16, 2021

Black fungus: In Oman, #Covid patients are being stricken with a potentially fatal fungal infection—mucormycosis—the 1st cases in the Arabian Peninsula. Black fungus was 1st detected as a comorbidity in India, plaguing susceptible Covid patients https://t.co/lxe1NLKKeI — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 17, 2021

“The Black church is going to have to be that link between faith and science.” Members of Black communities across the U.S. have disproportionately fallen sick or died from the virus. Some church leaders are using their influence to fight back. https://t.co/TxRiNm7oKE — The Associated Press (@AP) June 17, 2021

