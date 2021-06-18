Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, June 17-18

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, June 17-18

4 Comments

  • Cameron
  • NeenerNeener
  • NotMax
  • YY_Sima Qian

    1. 1.

      NotMax

      Don’t have a specifically targeted link but the Department of Health of Hawaii and has included data multiple times in their releases that the vaccination rate among those 65 and up is over 90%.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 6/17 China reported 1 new domestic confirmed & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Guangdong Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed case.

      • Guangzhou did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 sub-district was re-designated from High Risk to Low Risk & 2 sub-districts were re-designated from Medium Risk to Low Risk.  1 sub-district remains at High Risk, 3 sub-districts & 6 residential compounds remain at Medium Risk.
      • Zhanjiang did not report any new domestic positive case. 1 residential compound remains Medium Risk.
      • Foshan report 1 new domestic confirmed case, a traced close contact who had gone through 14 days of centralized quarantine, but was identified during testing while under home quarantine. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.
      • Shenzhen did not reported any new domestic confirmed cases.

      Zhejiang Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 3 domestic asymptomatic cases at Wenzhou.

      Liaoning Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. There are 2 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases at Yingkou.

      In Yunnan Province, there currently is 1 domestic confirmed case remaining at Ruili in Dehong Prefecture.

      Imported Cases

      On 6/17, China reported 22 new imported confirmed cases, 25 imported asymptomatic cases, 1 imported suspect case:

      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 4 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from South Africa & 1 each from the DRC & Indonesia; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from South Africa
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Japan; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Australia
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases, 1 each coming from Ghana & Cambodia; 2 asymptomatic cases, both coming from Cambodia; all cases off flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 4 confirmed cases, 2 Mainland Chinese & 2 Taiwanese residents coming from Taiwan; 2 asymptomatic cases, a Chinese national returning from the UK (via Amsterdam Schiphol) & a Taiwanese resident coming from Taiwan
      • Zhangzhou in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed case, a Taiwanese resident coming from Taiwan
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the US
      • Shanghai Municipality – 3 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Russia, Guinea (via Paris CdG) & the DRC (via Addis Ababa); 1 suspect case, no information released
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 3 confirmed cases (all previously asymptomatic); 3 asymptomatic cases, 2 from Indonesia & 1 from Egypt
      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 2 confirmed cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar via land border crossing
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from France
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 6 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 4 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Cambodia
      • Xi’an in Shanxi Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Pakistan & Uzbekistan, off flights diverted from Beijing
      • Shenyang in Liaoning Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Bijie in Guizhou Province – 1 asymptomatic case, the case landed at Guangzhou on 5/31, passed through the 14 days of centralized quarantine & tested negative multiple times, upon release from quarantine on 6/15 the case took high speed rail to Guiyang & was transferred to Bijie & re-entered centralized quarantine, testing positive on 6/17
      • Changsha in Hunan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released 

      Overall in China, 13 confirmed cases recovered, 11 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 5 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 1,114 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 501 active confirmed cases in the country (353 imported), 18 in serious condition (5 imported), 436 asymptomatic cases (415 imported), 1 suspect case (imported). 15,451 traced contacts are currently  under quarantine.

      As of 6/17, 966.652M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 21.502M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 6/18, Hong Kong did not report any new positive cases.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY stats:

      Vaccinations in Monroe County:

      59% with at least 1 jab
      54.4% totally vaccinated

      New COVID cases:

      24 new cases – 6 are children under 19. The age range for cases is pretty spread out. This isn’t good if we’re heading back up again.

      .7% test positivity

      Deaths at 1320.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Cameron

      I think it’s going to get real ugly real fast in Florida.  The governor is desperate to show to the nation’s wingnuts that he’s the new, improved Trump.  One of the results of that is that Florida apparently has more of the COVID variants running around than anywhere else in the US.  DeSantis is almost certainly going to do something very, very stupid for the 4th of July.

      Reply

