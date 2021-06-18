Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Child Rape Enablers Want to Deny Biden Communion

Fuck these guys:

Catholic bishops on Friday voted to create guidelines on the meaning of Communion, a move that could be an early step toward limiting the serving of the Eucharist to President Biden and other politicians who support abortion rights.

Since the decision about who can receive communion is delegated to the local bishop, and DC’s archbishop has said that Biden will get communion, this is moot. But, fuck ’em anyway, and tax them for being a political action group rather than a church.

Here in New York, the Child Victims Act was passed to allow a short-term suspension of the statute of limitations on sexual abuse. The “look-back window” closes on August 14, 2021. The Rochester Diocese declared bankruptcy and is now trying to foist a $35 million settlement onto the 475 victims who have filed claims — a little less than $75K/each. They’ve also, predictably, dragged their feet on mediation. I hope those victims get at least a million bucks each and assume custody of every god damned piece of property owned by the Rochester Diocese. Then, they can rent all those churches back to the Diocese, or maybe just sell them off.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    34Comments

    2. 2.

      laura

      Whole lotta kid fucking, beating, killing, dumping in pits and other unmarked graves or imprisoned in orphanages and laundries in these so called houses of god. Redemption without acts for the most barbaric and no communion for those who almost always are Democratic elected officials.
      Funny old world.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Anotherlurker

      As ax ex-catholic, I would love to see the Church of Rome thoroughly bankrupted and run out of business.
      I would also like to see the same outcome for all fundy organizations, Xtian, Judaism, Islam, Buddhism, Hinduism and the LDS. Frauds and psychos, all.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Keith P.

      Didn’t the Vatican already tell the US bishops not to that?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      VeniceRiley

      https://www.irishtimes.com/life-and-style/german-catholic-church-s-survival-may-hinge-on-facing-down-rome-1.4576984
      Unlike in other countries, German Catholics have a clear way to express a vote of no-confidence with the Kirchenaustritt (church departure). All Christian church members in Germany automatically pay a so-called “church tax” in a system dating back to the 19th century, calculated at 8 per cent of their income tax. Effectively a membership fee, it earns Germany’s Catholic Church some ¤6 billion annually. Revoking the payment is seen as revocation of church membership.

      The number of annual departures in 2019 was 218,000, twice the number of a decade ago. Numbers for 2020 have yet to be collated but, based on anecdotal evidence, the ongoing abuse debate has prompted an unprecedented rush for the exits.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Mary G

      @Keith P.: Like those MAGAts who believe Biden is an illegitimate socialist president who stole the election, there is a clique within the Catholic church who believe the same thing about Pope Francis

      ETA: Sample of same right here:

      Pence gets drowned out by hecklers at the Faith & Freedom Coalition summit, some of whom appear to be chanting “traitor!” pic.twitter.com/pAQxavsK3O
      — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) June 18, 2021

      Reply
    7. 7.

      scav

      @Keith P.: Nobody tells a real ‘merkan Bishop what to do.  Pope? ha. Obedience? They scoff at that slightly more than the whole poverty, abstinence and charity rigamarole.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      dr. bloor

      @Keith P.: ​
       

      Much like members of another cult that shall not be named, many do not consider Francis to be their Pope, and feel no need to adhere to his leadership.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      gvg

      I want to start with jail sentences for the actual rapists. I also think some of the individual authorities in the organizations should be jailed, just as when a regular person helps cover up rape.

      Bankrupting some churches would put the members of the rest that they need to pay close attention to what is going on under their noses.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Elizabelle

      If I were Pope Francis, I would use that vote to retire the signees’ asses.

      If you want to see why America has so many lapsed Catholics, look no further than these buffoons in dresses.

      I also love how the WaPost pointedly refers to THE MEN several times.  Because this is all men.  It is a travesty.

      Tax the churches.  Separation of church and state.  You can do your good works without a tax exemption.  Jesus would like that, actually.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      geg6

      There are few institutions I despise more than the Catholic Church that victimized me as a teen. Fuck these assholes. Fuck that church. Fuck these child rapists and everyone and everything that props them up. Fuck them, fuck them, fuck them. Gawd, I hate these mother fuckers.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Another Scott

      @laura: Rules are to enforce on those unworthy little people.

      E.g. Twice-divorced BoJo’s 3rd wedding in Westminster Cathedral.

      They’re shameless.

      It’s good they’re finally, but all too slowly, being held to account in the USA, Canada, and elsewhere.

      Grr…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Mallard Filmore

      I don’t understand the morality of a culture that will fight birth control, fight abortion, fight like demons to bring babies into this world but won’t take care of the kids that are already here.

      The right wing anti-abortion types want to bask in God’s glory for doing holy work, saving all these countless “lives”, while fiercely resisting the use of tax money to care for the children. “Take responsibility for your actions”, so I don’t have to spend MY energy on YOUR kids, waste MY time, not MY money.

      They want God’s smile while dumping the work on someone else. This is the religious version of Stolen Valor.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Elizabelle

      I notice the WaPost has not allowed reader comments on either of the stories it’s run this week on this situation.

      The NY Times did allow comments, and the Catholic Church got an earful on their hypocrisy.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Elizabelle

      I don’t think there is any institution or theory that (arch)conservatives have not totally ruined.

      Anything.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      sdhays

      @VeniceRiley: So, if you’re a member of a Christian church in Germany, you pay an 8% (!) tax that goes to that church? Does that mean if you’re a member of a non-Christian faith or an atheist, you get to keep your money?

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Searcher

      Can we take a moment to appreciate that conservative Protestants have long had a thing about a Catholic President being a tool of the Pope, and conservative Catholics are now trying to force a Catholic President to do what they want — what the conservative Protestants want — through his Catholicness?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      trollhattan

      @Another Scott:

      How about Newt’s Wife The Number Being Three becoming our ambassador to the Vatican? That one flabbergasted me even after acknowledging it was Trump being Trump.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      laura

      @Mallard Filmore: There is no morality- your going to strain yourself looking for it. There is power, subjugation and abuse. And always ALWAYS a woman is to blame. Me, I’m an “acts without faith” type of gal. Nothing but distain for the Profits of God in organized religion, with the exception of Pope Francis who is the Pope my mother always hoped for but didn’t live long enough to see.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      brendancalling

      “Then, they can rent all those churches back to the Diocese, or maybe just sell them off. ”

      Sell them off to the housing authority, and make them into mixed-income housing and a community center, like they did to a crumbling church in Philly. That building is now thriving, BTW, and doing more good than any pretend sky-god ever did.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Tony Jay

      @Elizabelle:

      I’m sure there are quite a few underground knocking-shops whose owners have put their kids through University and Medical School thanks to the patronage of local Men of God.

      So there’s that.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      JoyceH

      @Mallard Filmore:

      I don’t understand the morality of a culture that will fight birth control, fight abortion, fight like demons to bring babies into this world but won’t take care of the kids that are already here.

      That’s like these QAnon characters wanting moral Brownie points because they’re ‘fighting pedophilia’. Um – no, you’re not. You’re sitting at your computer getting all wound up about fictional child victims, while ignoring the actual child victims out there who could probably use some help.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      germy

      @Searcher:  Can we take a moment to appreciate that conservative Protestants have long had a thing about a Catholic President being a tool of the Pope, and conservative Catholics are now trying to force a Catholic President to do what they want — what the conservative Protestants want — through his Catholicness?

      Somewhat like Senator Schumer co-sponsoring Senate Bill 720.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Kay

      @germy:

      The victim was 14 years old and McHugh was 23 when the crime occurred, Kuhnen said. The victim also alleged that she was intoxicated when the incident occurred.

      That’s a bad one. Prosecutors still (informally) use the “4 year rule”. 16/20 is thus not as bad as 14/23.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Baud

      @Searcher:

      Can we take a moment to appreciate that conservative Protestants have long had a thing about a Catholic President being a tool of the Pope, and conservative Catholics are now trying to force a Catholic President to do what they want — what the conservative Protestants want — through his Catholicness?

      Ironically, conservative Protestants are with the conservative Catholics in this, and the Pope is not.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Mike in NC

      Was it last month where the Orange Clown addressed the loons at the cesspool known as CPAC? Now Pence gets booed at the Faith & Freedom Coalition hoedown. Do these grifters plan on putting on one of these demented carnivals every month now?

      Reply

