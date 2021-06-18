Fuck these guys:

Catholic bishops on Friday voted to create guidelines on the meaning of Communion, a move that could be an early step toward limiting the serving of the Eucharist to President Biden and other politicians who support abortion rights.

Since the decision about who can receive communion is delegated to the local bishop, and DC’s archbishop has said that Biden will get communion, this is moot. But, fuck ’em anyway, and tax them for being a political action group rather than a church.

Here in New York, the Child Victims Act was passed to allow a short-term suspension of the statute of limitations on sexual abuse. The “look-back window” closes on August 14, 2021. The Rochester Diocese declared bankruptcy and is now trying to foist a $35 million settlement onto the 475 victims who have filed claims — a little less than $75K/each. They’ve also, predictably, dragged their feet on mediation. I hope those victims get at least a million bucks each and assume custody of every god damned piece of property owned by the Rochester Diocese. Then, they can rent all those churches back to the Diocese, or maybe just sell them off.