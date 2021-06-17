I am gonna call our conversation yesterday with the folks from Voces de la Frontera a success.

Voces is Wisconsin’s leading state-wide immigrant rights organization. The advocacy arm of the group is Voces de la Frontera Action, and they are asking for support in funding a full-time elections organizer.

If you missed the post last night, check it out. Q & A with Voces de la Frontera

Do we want to follow up with a Zoom in a couple of weeks?

The Voces folks are on board with that idea, so I if we are interested I can set that up. The zoom would be 2 weeks out because this Sunday they are kicking off a 9-day March for Driver’s Licenses & Citizenship, walking from Milwaukee to Madison.

I would be interested in hearing more about the impact that having a full-time field organizer could have on the primaries and the election in Wisconsin for 2022. And I would love to hear how the march goes, and about anything you guys want to know!

Interested in the zoom? Please let us know in the comments, and also send me email to let me know. Please include your nym in the email so I can connect the dots.

A day or so after the zoom, we can have a thread where we talk and decide whether we want to try to fund their first full-time field organizer position.

Let me know if you are interested in the zoom!

