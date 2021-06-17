Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Are you … from the future?

There will be lawyers.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Shocking, but not surprising

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

No one could have predicted…

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

I personally stopped the public option…

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

You are here: Home / Politics / Political Action / Zoom with Voces de la Frontera?

Zoom with Voces de la Frontera?

by | 10 Comments

This post is in: , ,

I am gonna call our conversation yesterday with the folks from Voces de la Frontera  a success.

Voces is Wisconsin’s leading state-wide immigrant rights organization.  The advocacy arm of the group is Voces de la Frontera Action, and they are asking for support in funding a full-time elections organizer.

If you missed the post last night last night, check it out.  Q & A with Voces de la Frontera

Do we want to follow up with a Zoom in a couple of weeks?

The Voces folks are on board with that idea, so I if we are interested I can set that up.  The zoom would be 2 weeks out because this Sunday they are kicking off a 9-day March for Driver’s Licenses & Citizenship, walking from Milwaukee to Madison.

I would be interested in hearing more about the impact that having a full-time field organizer could have on the primaries and the election in Wisconsin for 2022.  And I would love to hear how the march goes, and about anything you guys want to know!

Zoom with Voces de la Frontera?

Interested in the zoom?   Please let us know in the comments, and also send me email to let me know.  Please include your nym in the email so I can connect the dots.

Voces de la Frontera Action

Goal Thermometer

A day or so after the zoom, we can have a thread where we talk and decide whether we want to try to fund their first full-time field organizer position.

Let me know if you are interested in the zoom!

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • dnfree
  • Joy in FL
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • WaterGirl
  • Wolvesvalley

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    10Comments

    2. 2.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I don’t zoom.​
       

      ETA: How can you expect anything on this blog to attract attention from a thread about cats?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      @Omnes Omnibus: Yeah, I know.  (about the cats)

      But I have to meet with a client at 8:30 so there wasn’t really a better time to post this.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      dnfree

      I’m not interested in zooming but I will set up a donation. I’m thinking that for their goal, it makes more sense to set up a recurring monthly donation, but how does that count toward the goal?  I would think steady income would be most effective for funding a position.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      @dnfree: The thing is, if they are going to be able to hire a field organizer, that has to happen quickly, probably starting the search in July.

      So recurring donations will help them with other things, but will not really help with funding a field organizer.

      I included the time line in last night’s post, I’ll see if I can copy it here.

      Timeline for Proposed Field Organizing Coordinator

      June 2021: Political director and organizing director will draft and finalize job description for field organizing coordinator.

      July 2021:Post job description on VDLF/VDLFA websites.

      Late July 2021/August 2021: Hire the organizing coordinator.  Coordinator begins to establish relationships with current leaders and helps maintain/grow our current relational voter program.

      End of November 2021: Field organizing coordinator will be fully trained on job responsibilities and duties and have a 2022 work plan drafted with goals and action steps.

      December 2021: Field organizing coordinator begins working on the spring election in 2022 to reach goals with minimal support from political director.

      Since the person in the new position (if it can be funded) doesn’t get paid all at once, I could check to see if recurring donations that specify the field organizer position could count toward the 45k needed for one year for the field organizer

      edit: In other words, they would need to know they either hand the cash in hand (through donations) or cash-in-hand plus enough monthly donations for a year that together would get to the amount required for the position.

      I’ll have a conversation with them about this.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Joy in FL

      I am interested. I will send you an email.

      Thank you for setting up these events. I learn a lot and feel more confident and informed because I hear from people who are doing the work and know what they are talking about.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Joy in FL:

      They really do. I was tremendously impressed with the thorough professionalism of both the folks from Four Directions a few weeks ago and the Voces de la Frontera crew last night.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.

     