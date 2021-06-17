Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: One (Baby) Step At A Time

Thursday Morning Open Thread: One (Baby) Step At A Time

by | 39 Comments

The corporation Spousal Unit works for replaced Columbus Day with Juneteenth on its roster of paid days off. It wouldn’t surprise me if other businesses chose the same route, since ‘Indigenous Peoples Day’ is also being proposed as a replacement for Thanksgiving…

Foreign affairs:

Tu quoque!

    39Comments

    2. 2.

      debbie

      I have no idea who this Matt Walsh is, but checking his tweets, he’s a misguided influencer who’s lost his way. Theocratic fascist, indeed.

    4. 4.

      NotMax

      Morning chuckle.

      Spaced out linking to it in the earlier fruit thread, an omission now rectified.

      :)

    5. 5.

      Baud

      I saw this the other day and forgot to share it.

      Vatican Warns U.S. Bishops: Don’t Deny Biden Communion Over Abortion

      Conservative American Catholic bishops are pressing for a debate over whether Catholics who support the right to an abortion should be allowed to take Communion.

      I thought the Church was set up as a benevolent dictatorship. What’s with the “warning”?

    6. 6.

      Anne Laurie

      @Spanky: And I should give a shit about what some random asshole (aka “Matt Walsh”) says because why?

      Walsh is among the foremost rightwing ‘edgelords’ on social media.  If he’s saying it, a myriad of RWNJ myrmidons are busy repeating it to whomever will listen — your Fox-News-watching elders, every Repub legislator, etc.

      He’s got nothing, but he (they) are gonna be ugly about their nothingness.

    7. 7.

      germy

      Wait a fking minute– Kaitlin Collins worked for Breitbart and the Daily Caller before joining CNN? No wonder tRump's press secretary (Maggie Haberman) came to her defense.

      — Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) June 16, 2021

    8. 8.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      it’s not that they’re losing the culture wars, it’s that they’re losing them so gracelessly.

      Tell me about it, they way the press has been talking it is the end  of American democracy the last two days.

      The is awesome too, take that, Neo-confederate white trash.

    9. 9.

      Eric S.

      From a practical stand point I’m not sure how much this matters to a lot of people. Maybe I’m just jaded but I’m my 25 years in the corporate world I’ve only seen days off for holidays eliminated from the calendar.

    10. 10.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      Gosh, CRT is so bad. It isn’t as if it tries to undo anything like long term, multigenerational historical revisionism in school curriculum standards or tutorial programs that meet those standards for fifth graders in Tennessee….

      —————————————
      “5.15 Explain the contributions of Tennesseans during the war, including Nathan Bedford Forrest, Sam Watkins, Andrew Johnson, Matthew Fontaine Maury, and Sam Davis.”
      ——————————————
      “One of the most controversial figures of the Civil War is Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest. Nathan Bedford Forrest was born in Chapel Hill, Tennessee. He was the oldest of 12 children. When his father died when he was 16, Forrest took care of his mother and siblings. He took care of them by buying and selling real estate. He became a plantation owner and consequently, a millionaire. He also provided for his family by beginning a slave trade business. All of this wealth allowed Forrest to send his younger brothers to college and take care of his mother until she died.

      [Terrible Advertisement for Forrest’s Slave Trade Business]

      Forrest in the Civil War

      When the Civil War began, Forrest enlisted in the Confederate army and served with the Tennessee Mounted Rifles. He didn’t have any military experience, so he entered as a private. When he noticed how poorly equipped the Confederate company was, he bought them horses with his own money. As a reward for his investment, he was given the rank of colonel. Forrest was such a fast learner and brilliant strategist, that within a few months, he was given his own company of soldiers. His motto was, “get there first and with the most men.” Forrest’s Tennessee Cavalry Battalion would be one of the most successful units during the war, and he would eventually become a general. A cavalry division is a mobile part of an army. He fought in battles where he was greatly outnumbered and still won. Union generals referred to him as “that devil Forrest.” He was obviously a thorn in their side and was very impressive for someone with only 6 months of education and no military experience.

      The Fort Pillow Massacre

      General Nathan Bedford Forrest was leading his cavalry division around West Tennessee to attack Union supply lines. Forrest made the decision to attack Fort Pillow for horses and other supplies.

      The Union troops there were greatly outnumbered by Forrest’s men–about 600 to 1,500. The Union troops there were made up half of southerners who were Union supporters and half who were African Americans. After a short battle, the Confederates offered a truce, but the Union troops refused. There is some debate about what happened next, but Forrest’s men lost control. The Union troops eventually surrendered, but the African American soldiers were killed. Many of them pretended to be dead or ran to escape the devastation. Although Forrest did not order the massacre, his men were out of control. He has often been blamed for the massacre.

      Ku Klux Klan

      After the Civil War, Forrest returned to his plantation at Chapel Hill. He became the first Grand Wizard, or leader, of the Ku Klux Klan. However, he left the group when he saw that he could not lead it the way he led his cavalry unit.”

    14. 14.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      I’m so old that I can recall my first grade teacher in my all white elementary school referring to black people as “nigras”.

    15. 15.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Anne Laurie: Walsh is among the foremost rightwing ‘edgelords’ on social media.

      Oh, you mean that particular conservative You Tube troll with a punchable face who thinks he is a wit.  There are so many….

    17. 17.

      NotMax

      Yes, it took until we’re well into the 21st century.

      It is now illegal to pay disabled people in Hawaii less than minimum wage

      An outdated law that allowed Hawaii employers to pay people with disabilities less than minimum wage was wiped off the books Wednesday.
      [snip]
      Lawmakers say no Hawaii employers are known to pay less than minimum wage, but reports show some organizations on the mainland have paid as little as 4 cents an hour to people with disabilities. Source

    18. 18.

      Spanky

      Just a PSA to point out the ActBlue thermometer for Voces de la Frontera at the bottom (at least on Android).

      We have a ways to go.

    21. 21.

      Kay

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes:

      Isn’t it great that people are turning all this up? Why, we’ve had ‘political correctness” and “cancel culture” all along! It just went in the other direction.

      In another context I once read questions from an exam West Virginia used for students to qualify to graduate high school. It was written by coal companies and it was just pure industry propaganda.

    23. 23.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @vkaramurza
      : For the first time in many years, an American president put human rights in forefront of bilateral talks. Human rights are inextricably linked to issues of security. With Russia, domestic repression & external aggression are 2 sides of same coin. #BidenPutinSummit

      To give is comment some context; not only, as has been reported here, most Russians don’t trust vaccine from their government, there are also popular conspiracy theories that the Soviet Union sill exists and the man we call Putin is actually the latest in a series of clones dating back to the 1920s. The point to examples of the details of Putn’s face changing over time.  Basically Putin created this bizzaro land of a country were no is sure of anything  and it doesn’t really work.

    24. 24.

      Anne Laurie

      @Baud: I thought the Church was set up as a benevolent dictatorship. What’s with the “warning”?

      There’s a solid, but still minority, chunk of the American Catholic Church hierarchy & membership that’s basically in the same position as the Republicans in our national politics — not *quite* powerful enough to secede and form their own religion, but dreaming of the day when that might happen.

      The global Church, under Pope Francis, is trying to discourage these cultists from doing anything irreversible, because the repercussions could destroy the entire structure.  Last I remember, the American Catholic churches provide an outsized portion of the global Church’s budget… but Americans are by and large ‘cafeteria Catholics’, choosing to ignore official Church teachings about LGBTQ+ issues, birth control / abortion, etc.

      The global ‘flock’ is growing fastest in developing countries (Africa, particularly), and most of the Churchmen in those countries would just as happily team up with the American tradCaths — but the day that happens, a huuuuge chunk of the well-to-do suburban-American parishes stop donating to Rome, and start working out affiliations with the local Episcopalians or Unitarian Universalists.

      *Most* American bishops, obviously, are siding with Pope Francis, at the moment — they don’t want to give up their comfy current careers to start over in some patchwork ‘fellowship community’, or to end up locked in an increasingly impoverished system with a bunch of arrogant nutters.

      Sound familiar?

    25. 25.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Meanwhile, the End of Slavery is now a national holiday, this is awesome.

      So is Tubman replacing that homicidal, economy wrecking lunatic Jackson on the twenty next?

    29. 29.

      Anne Laurie

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: Basically Putin created this bizzaro land of a country were no is sure of anything and it doesn’t really work.

      Well, Putin’s certainly perfected this particular form of Russian existentialism, and he’s profited hugely from it.

      But from what little I know of Russian history over the last century, can we actually say he invented it?

    31. 31.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Kay:

      This is a great point. All those Texas-approved yearbooks I got for so many years (even at my left-populist Catholic high school)  skipped big chunks of material that teachers would have to be individually interested in supplementing. As I remember the sequence, it went from abolition to Civil War by noble states rights freedom fighters who were heroic and wise while serving something questionable. It then went straight on to evil carpetbaggers.

    36. 36.

      debbie

      @MomSense:

      It’s probably heresy to say this, but I think we need our own version of ALEC that would serve to assist and advise all of the state and local groups.

