Juneteenth, or June 19, will soon be the 12th federal holiday https://t.co/dPaUwa6mZU — Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes) June 17, 2021

The corporation Spousal Unit works for replaced Columbus Day with Juneteenth on its roster of paid days off. It wouldn’t surprise me if other businesses chose the same route, since ‘Indigenous Peoples Day’ is also being proposed as a replacement for Thanksgiving…

it’s not that they’re losing the culture wars, it’s that they’re losing them so gracelessly. pic.twitter.com/lp3HtiDfd1 — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) June 17, 2021

Senators: Your vote to give Americans Juneteenth off in no way absolves you from doing the right thing on voting rights. You cannot celebrate emancipation while also enabling voter suppression. If you don’t stand with Black voters, then you are standing in their way. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 17, 2021

Foreign affairs:

A lot of Western reporters will parse handshakes, looks, one-liners and Tolstoy quotes, but a man actually poisoned by Putin (twice) probably has wee bit more credibility when appraising Biden's performance. https://t.co/2QwIwKNskz — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) June 16, 2021

Tu quoque!

President Putin is asked if he doesn't want a "fair political fight" given his opponents are "dead, in prison, poisoned" He says: "People went into US Congress with political demands… we do not want the same thing repeating here" https://t.co/QXWxPohz9U pic.twitter.com/HRrt6VssPs — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 16, 2021

For the past few years, Republicans in Congress have echoed Russian propaganda. On Wednesday, in Geneva, Vladimir Putin returned the favor: He echoed Republican propaganda. https://t.co/5uPSDdswdL — Dana Milbank (@Milbank) June 17, 2021