Thursday Evening Open Thread: Latest Repub Venality Edition

Stacey Abrams is a warrior for justice.

This dude prefers ‘just us’…


I believe Blunt is retiring, which is no doubt why McConnell shoved him to the front here. Not that it would take much persuasion!

    41Comments

    1. 1.

      Elizabelle

      The projection in Blunt’s tweet. It could power a multiplex. Several multiplexes. Lotsa screens.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      jl

      Manchin better get on the stick with a way to get something done.
      He’s up for reelection in 2024, right?

      He thinks he can be reelected in what I think will be essentially a referendum on Biden’s first term, whether Biden runs or not, when

      nothing got done
      Manchin will be reason nothing got done
      Manchin ran after bipartisanship for 4 years and got repeatedly punked by the GOP

      Manchin will look like a weak fool, and his party delivered very little improvement for his constituents.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      BC in Illinois

      I wonder what would color Roy Blunt’s opinion like that.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      This is nuts. Not unexpected, but still nuts. Thank you, Fox News!

      “In two polls taken this week—one by Morning Consult for Politico, the other by YouGov for the Economist—Putin has a better net favorable rating among Republicans than Biden does, by margins of 16 and 22 points.”
      https://t.co/6X1A2WAZWR

      — Will Saletan (@saletan) June 17, 2021

      Reply
    7. 7.

      dmsilev

      A “blatant grab to take over our electoral system” would probably start with “all states with population under 3 million are hereby declared redundant and must merge for the purposes of Senate and Electoral College allocations”.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      dmsilev

      @Steeplejack (phone): Look, it’s simple. Republicans are Red people, and Vladimir Putin in many ways wants to bring back the Soviet Union which was of course Red. Those voters are just speaking out in favor of color coordination.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Rommie

      If they are against free and fair elections, then they are for rigged ones?  What part(s)?  It’d be something if our Press would press them for answers.  They might find the GOP only cares who *counts* the votes, like a Mr. JS said a while ago.  It’s not like there are ample examples of rigged voting during Reconstruction or anything to show it’s happened before.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Kent

      Manchin and Capito had a one-in-a-century chance to make life-changing improvements to their state which is ranked dead last of the 50 states in terms of infrastructure and a lot of other measures.

      But no, they pissed away the chance because….REASONS.

      Fuck them and their state.   Here in WA we have a reasonably competent state government and the economic resources to improve infrastructure on our own.  Unlike WV, most blue states don’t really NEED Federal assistance for this sort of thing.  All this is going to do is continue to widen the gaps between prosperous blue states and declining red states.  In another couple decades, West Virginia is going to look like Honduras.

      I expect he will never get tired of being McConnell’s bitch.  Because he is pretty damn good at it.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      Sen. Roy Blunt via Anne Laurie @ Top:

      When “Stacey Abrams immediately endorsed Sen. Manchin’s proposal, it became the Stacey Abrams substitute, not the Joe Manchin substitute.”

      Generic Republican Senator Summary:

      When a Black Woman endorses a White Democratic Man’s Republican Voting Act Compromise, it automatically becomes the Black Woman’s Ultra-Left Antifa Voting Act For Aborted-Stem-Cell-Eating Trans Illegals.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Turgidson

      It’s almost boring at this point how accusations are always confessions with this wretched cult of goons, crooks, morons and ghouls.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Ruckus

      @Cheryl Rofer:

      That looks like it’s working well. First he’s got the right sized container to the entire republican party’s good deeds, best wishes and democracy ideals into, as long as he doesn’t mind a bit of room leftover.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      dmsilev

      From the “call the WAAAAAmbulance” files. California today updated the safety rules for mask wearing in the workplace, allowing fully vaccinated workers to forgo masks if they want under many circumstances.

      However, some are unhappy with this:

      However, some said at Thursday’s meeting that even relaxed masking rules were a nonstarter — one that would foment hostility toward those who are unvaccinated and effectively force people to wear a “scarlet letter” advertising their private medical decisions.

      Others went so far as to decry any face-covering requirement as tantamount to discrimination or segregation and said the rules made no accommodation for those who had not been vaccinated but had natural immunity from a previous coronavirus infection.

      Suck it up, plague rats. Enjoy the “scarlet C” on your foreheads.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Ruckus

      @Rommie:

      They don’t think they need elections, their betters will just appoint people who agree with them. They are far better than fine with that.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Spanky

      Manchin was hoping to play the Last Reasonable Democrat long enough to get himself re-elected. Stacey Abrams just called his bluff.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Ruckus: how’s retirement treating you?  How many episodes of “matlock” and “murder she wrote” did you watch today?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      JoyceH

      Seeing over on Twitter that a federal judge has ordered all the lawyers who signed onto Sydney Powell’s Kraken lawsuit attempting to overturn the election in Michigan to appear at a sanctions hearing.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      CaseyL

      If the topic is GOP Venality, then this is on topic:
      Remember the Kraken?
      Judge Linda Parker, of the US District Court Michigan, has issued an Order for every single attorney who signed off on Sidney Powell’s lunatic court case there to be in court on July 6 at 2:00 PM for a sanctions hearing.

      I can’t link to the tweet, but the hearing will be public, and available on Zoom (!).

      Here is the zoom link, as best as I can type it:
      https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1619532475?pwd=dGUveHR6ZjZVb0zvd3dmKzZRUmZLUT09
      Password:  324507​

      ETA: I see Joyce H got there while I was copying the Zoom link. 😃

      Reply
    24. 24.

      jl

      @Spanky:

      ” Manchin was hoping to play the Last Reasonable Democrat long enough to get himself re-elected. Stacey Abrams just called his bluff. ”

      Wonder if Manchin is pissed at Abrams for supporting his proposal.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Ken

      I’m sure Blunt was going to vote for Manchin’s proposal, right up to the moment Abrams came out in favor of it.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      jl

      @Kent: I saw an article reporting that on average Blue states which had more stringent covid control measures are in better economic and budgetary shape than those Red states that had less stringent measures (which is most of them).

      Not sure that means more stringency caused enough reduction in disease to boost economy over what it would have been otherwise. Blue states also tend to have more progressive state tax systems and higher proportion of high income population. With the ‘K’ nature of covid economics, and recovery from pandemic (higher income professionals did OK financially, while a lot of lower income got hammered) that might be the reason.

      Last I heard, California is in much better shape than expected. I’m pretty sure we didn’t do better because of more stringent control measures. In terms of health and mortality, CA is middle of the pack, and our very stringent control measures were also very inefficient. Less health gain for stringency pain than other blue states.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Edmund Dantes

      @Ken:  which is the same trick they will play with the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

      I was for the general framework, but then X detail was finalized. Now I have no choice to vote against it.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      jl

      @Betty: I had not heard that. How reliable is your info? But I’ll keep that in mind.

      One unfortunate explanation is feathering his, and maybe his relatives’) future lobbying job.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Cameron

      @JoyceH: Wonder if they’re all going to use her defense that no sane person would believe the nonsense she was spouting. Not sure that will work all that well.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      jl

      Interesting story on a reason for vaccine hesitancy that I had not heard of before.

      ” More than half of unvaccinated Americans would prefer to get a COVID-19 vaccination at their doctors’ office, according to the results of a new national survey.

      The survey results also underscore the ongoing problem of vaccine hesitancy, showing that about a third of Americans don’t plan to get a shot and 70% of the unvaccinated are hesitant to get one.

      The preference to be vaccinated in a medical office was three to five times higher among unvaccinated Americans than were other strategies such as vaccinations at retail pharmacies or drug stores, community health centers, public health clinics, drive-up clinics, and large public vaccination sites.

      In addition, the survey found that one of three people who expressed hesitancy about vaccination preferred to hear about the vaccine from their doctor. This recommendation would be more important to them than hearing from vaccinated friends and family members, hospitals, religious leaders, or elected officials. ”

      Doctors’ Offices Are Preferred COVID Vaccine Sites for Unvaccinated
      Ken Terry, Medscape, June 17, 2021

      https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/953326

      Some of the results maybe be due to Republicans making excuses for refusing the vaccine, but I don’t think that the partisan differences are large enough to drive it.

      ” In fact, 60% of Republicans expressed this preference, compared to 53% of Democrats and 47% of independents…. Other markers of respondents’ interest in getting a shot in their doctor’s office included being a rural resident, a woman, and over age 65 years”

       

      The research was done by the African American Research Collaborative and the Commonwealth Fund. This kind of research should have been done long ago by CDC. The best performing countries, for example Norway and Finland, have long had a surveillance system on population attitudes and preferences.

      Anyone know if there is a program to get the vaccines to doctors offices.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Rommie:

      If they are against free and fair elections, then they are for rigged ones? What part(s)? It’d be something if our Press would press them for answers.

      Most of the press intuitively understands them.  Only the votes of white men who drive pickup trucks are truly American.  Everyone else is a special interest group.  As such, ensuring that those white men get what they want is not undemocratic.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      kindness

      I could support Joe Manchin’s dream world too but the reality is there won’t be 10 Republicans who will also support Joe’s ideas and without changing the filibuster dramatically Joe’s plan is DOA.  Now that is the conversation I want to hear Joe Manchin discuss.  He won’t till it hits him square in the face.  He’s pretty determined to live in that dream world he’s built around him.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      Question a Reporter (maybe Rachel Scott, the ABC Congressional Correspondent?) should ask Sen. Roy Blunt:

      Sen. Blunt, you recently said that Joe Manchin’s Voting Rights compromise proposal became Stacy Abrams’s proposal when she endorsed it. My question, sir, is why would you rebrand a white male senator’s legislative proposal under the name of a black woman who isn’t a senator and can’t offer or sponsor legislation? What is the rhetorical, or electoral, advantage or purpose of doing that?

      In other words, make the fucker own his racist dog-whistle rhetoric.​

      Reply

