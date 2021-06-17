BREAKING: "Absolutely."@staceyabrams says she could support @Sen_JoeManchin's voting rights compromise.pic.twitter.com/54X5mwZT9D
— John Berman (@JohnBerman) June 17, 2021
Stacey Abrams is a warrior for justice.
The deal isn’t done: We need the #ForThePeopleAct & #VRAA. We must continue to advocate for federal laws that meet the needs of our citizens who are under attack by restrictive, anti-democratic state actions. We celebrate progress but our work continues. #HotCallSummer 2/2
— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) June 17, 2021
This dude prefers ‘just us’…
Here's Blunt's quote
When “Stacey Abrams immediately endorsed Sen. Manchin’s proposal, it became the Stacey Abrams substitute, not the Joe Manchin substitute.”
*-early tweet misspelled Stacey, apologies
— Burgess Everett (@burgessev) June 17, 2021
One drop of black blood …
— Richard Sharpe (@Sharpe222) June 17, 2021
I believe Blunt is retiring, which is no doubt why McConnell shoved him to the front here. Not that it would take much persuasion!
S.1 is a blatant power grab to take over our election system & maintain one-party rule. It’s not about voting rights or election reform.
It’s about Democrats keeping themselves in power. pic.twitter.com/bhO2vMp8vB
— Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) June 17, 2021
