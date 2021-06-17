Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / The ACA survives at the Supreme Court (Part Trois)

The ACA survives at the Supreme Court (Part Trois)

by

This post is in: 

This morning, the Supreme Court in a 7-2 decision ruled that none of the plaintiffs in the suit Texas v California had standing to sue, and therefore the suit that had sought to toss the entire ACA should never have been brought or ruled upon. The ACA survives.

The theory of the case that the plaintiffs brought was that the Republican tax cut bill signed in December 2017 zeroed out the individual mandate penalty and therefore made the mandate more coercive and not a tax. From here, they argue that the individual mandate is unconstitutional. And they then argued that the individual mandate was critical to the rest of the law, and thus it was not severable from any part of the law and the entire law must then be tossed.

The court’s majority opinion, written by Justice Breyer, said a zero dollar mandate penalty with no enforcement mechanism is not an injury, it is effectively a statement that puppies are awesome and ice cream is yummy, and thus the individual plaintiffs had no particular injuries. The state plaintiffs have no standing because their complaint is about other aspects of the ACA that causes paperwork requirements and policy outcomes that they don’t like, and it can not be traced directly to the individual mandate that a state by definition never paid.

There are a few other legal challenges to the ACA; most notably the role of the bodies that places some services into the no cost sharing tier of essential health services. But right now the ACA insures 30 million people and it is here to stay.

    22 Comments

    2. 2.

      MontyTheClipArtMongoose

      This decision came about to push Breyer to stay in the Supremes rather than retire. Chief Justice Shakes is pretending comity on the high court to ensure the next Supremes opening, as with Scalia & Ginsburg vacancies, is filled by a GQP president.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      p.a.

      Yep, another bullet dodged (this one seems more like a .22 hand-thrown by a little league pitcher).
      But considering they’re still trying to kill Social Security 80+ years on, “it ain’t over ’till”, fuck it’s never over!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      patrick II

      I am so proud to be an American because our very civilized institutions managed to not take healthcare away from millions of people during a pandemic.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Spanky

      David,
      I believe the actual ruling states that “ice cream is awesome and puppies are yummy”.

      That opinion was written by Barrett.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Major Major Major Major

      Alito didn’t surprise me but Gorsuch kinda did. Curious what the dissents actually say–objections to the standing question? Do they opine on the actual substance?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      brantl

      I am always impressed by the grasp-at-anything sophistry of the right wing judges, when they know they have to rule against their mob.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Another Scott

      @Major Major Major Major: There was only Alito’s dissent which Gorsuch joined.  He didn’t have anything different or qualifying to say in the dissent.

      I would hold that the States have demonstrated standing to seek relief from the ACA provisions that burden them and that they claim are inseparable from the individual mandate.

      IOW, Alito wants to strike the law down and Gorsuch is on board.

      HTH.

      Cheers,
      Scott.
      (“Who is still NAL.”)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Spanky

      @Another Scott:

      I would hold that the States have demonstrated standing to seek relief from the ACA provisions that burden them

      The claim of a “burden” hasn’t withstood scrutiny, right?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      LongHairedWeirdo

      @Cermet: It’s not surprising. They can claim they were reasonable, for not making a ruling that would be farcial, if not so horrible. They can also say it’s a horrible, terrible law, but they weren’t asked to judge the merits.

      This also allows them not to dissent from the notion that the mandate penalty was ruled, in the first case, to be a tax-equivalent, and thus the mandate is satisfied if you pay the tax (currently $0.00) or have insurance. That makes it look as if they give a flying fornication at a rolling doughnut about stare decisis.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Another Scott

      @Spanky: Not to anyone sensible, but Alito spent pages 26-57 of the PDF file screaming that it’s obvious and that everyone else on the court who disagrees is a stupid commie.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Barbara

      @The Other Bob: They sometimes change the order if the original plaintiff is the appellee, as Texas was, because it won at the appellate level. I hate having that Fifth Circuit decision out there, but once they lose on standing they won’t go any further.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      LongHairedWeirdo

      @p.a.: That is also why I’m sympathetic to people who don’t want to abolish the filibuster. The Republicans can do a *lot* more damage without the filibuster, than Democrats can repair without it.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      West of the Rockies

      Texas loses.  AGAIN.  Why doesn’t Texas mind its own damn business about how other states count their votes and provides insurance to its citizens?

      For a state that claims to love going it alone, it sure is always in everyone’s business.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @David Anderson: Standing rules are a baseline for any court.  You have to have some skin in the game to file a suit.  I know that people like to talk about “technicalities” like they are some kind of trick, but they actually matter.  You have to have standing.  Courts need an actual case or controversy – they don’t do advisory opinions.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Another Scott

      @Ken: Looks like his father, Alito Sr, lived to be 73.  His mother lived to be 98.  Hard to predict which longevity genes he got.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

