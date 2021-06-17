Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Usually wrong but never in doubt

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

The willow is too close to the house.

Well, except the wingnuts. fuck those guys!

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

No one could have predicted…

They are all Michael Cohen now.

Women: they get shit done

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

This is how realignments happen…

Consistently wrong since 2002

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

Reality always wins in the end.

    34Comments

      laura

      Fierce Smize on your squirrel girl!

      Also, it’s hot as the hinges of hell here in Sacto. We’re hunkered down with a Giants DBacks day game so “coping.”

      lowtechcyclist

      There’s no point in bothering to try to keep squirrels out of bird feeders. They’re smart and persistent and will find a way.

      pacem appellant

      Mark Rober, of YouTube, drives me batty with his squirrel training and feeding escapades. Since he lives in my neighborhood, he’s just further domesticating the already noisome pests.

      retiredeng

      Just remember to get unsalted peanuts.

      MagdaInBlack

      My squirrel is Pearl the Squirrel. In the evening we sit on the balcony, she has peanuts, I have iced tea, we discuss the day. =-)

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      One of Joe Manchin’s good Republicans. I wonder why Stacey Abrams’ support would color Senator Blunt’s view in this way?

      Burgess Everett @burgessev 2h
      Sen. Blunt says once Stacy Abrams endorsed Manchin’s elections compromise it became the Stacy Abrams proposal

      Here’s Blunt’s quote When “Stacey Abrams immediately endorsed Sen. Manchin’s proposal, it became the Stacey Abrams substitute, not the Joe Manchin substitute.”

      Elizabelle

      Biden and MVP Harris arriving to sign the Juneteenth legislation, and both will make remarks

      Standing ovation from the audience.

      cope

      They have figured out how to gymnastic themselves up to the feeder hanging from the ceiling of our front porch as well.  Their latest assault is on our hummingbird feeder from which they like to take long quaffs of sweet, sweet nectar.  Le sigh.

      lowtechcyclist

      @MagdaInBlack:

      My squirrel is Pearl the Squirrel. In the evening we sit on the balcony, she has peanuts, I have iced tea, we discuss the day. =-)

      Does she share any pearls of wisdom?

      SiubhanDuinne

      I know squirrels can be terrible pests, but I’ve always had a great fondness for them. That’s a particularly attractive squirrel.

      Different subject, Joe’s about to sign the Juneteenth Bill.

      trollhattan

      That’s the type of thing up with which my dog would not put. Show-quality point and then either barking (if inside or it’s far up on a wire) or a sudden bolt at said squirrel.

      It’s the law.

      On the topic of yard critters, we have for the first time in years doves nesting in our persimmon, out on a mesh platform I placed on a far-reaching branch and hopefully away from, yes, squirrels and rats that raid nests. The above-referenced bird dog has NOT noticed yet and I’m hoping to keep it that way. If there are fledglings I have a new problem to address.

      Another Scott

      In other news, …

      Simon McLaren, the former director of communications for the helicopter startup Blade, has been interviewed on the record by reporters at outlets like Vanity Fair, the New York Times, the Washington Post and CNN.

      The only problem is… he doesn’t exist.https://t.co/RQuQibRuEr

      — Gabrielle Bluestone (@g_bluestone) June 17, 2021

      Hmmm….

      (via nycsouthpaw)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      lowtechcyclist

      @cope:

      Their latest assault is on our hummingbird feeder from which they like to take long quaffs of sweet, sweet nectar.  Le sigh.

      Now that’s a new one to me!  I’ve had a hummingbird feeder hanging outside the window next to my desk, last year and this.  While I’m working, I see every time a hummer visits.  But no squirrels have even shown an interest.

      MattF

      News from the home front— just got real broadband (Verizon Fios) installed. It’s somewhere between 20 and 100 times faster than my old service, depending on the device. But we’re talking 100’s of Mbps. The surprise is that it’s actually cheaper than the old service. Go figure.

      Elizabelle

      VP Harris:  “We must learn from our history, and we must teach our children our history.”

      This just after bringing up the recent commemoration of the Tulsa Massacre.  Which she called a massacre.

      Elizabelle

      What not a surprise that Texas was the last holdout in maintaining slavery.  Texas, Texas, Texas.

      Reply
      trollhattan

      My dogs gonna dog follow up is that while pretty much everybody’s dog that I know DEMANDS THAT SQUIRREL the only one I have ever known to actually achieve that squirrel-getting was Walter the JRT. Walter was a natural born killer.

      Omnes Omnibus

      So my dad had a heart attack two weeks ago.  He is doing well; they put in one stent and it is taking care of business.  With Fathers’ Day coming up, I want to get him some heart healthy (low sodium) spicy mixes from Penzey’s.  Any suggestions?  Being in Madison, we have a brick and mortar Penzey’s that I am going to head out to in a little bit.

      Elizabelle

      Betty C:  your squirrel is very appealing.  I think she might be named Eloise.

      What ever happened to the albino squirrel at the previous Casa Cracker?

      mrmoshpotato

      @cope:

      Their latest assault is on our hummingbird feeder from which they like to take long quaffs of sweet, sweet nectar.  Le sigh. 

      How do they get to the nectar?

      Cameron

      My friend down on Siesta Key has a house cat who loves to go out on her lanai and stalk the rabbits and squirrels from indoors.  I told her that’s his version of a video game.

      Betty Cracker

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Particularly egregious comment from that corrupt fuck-nugget, but we all know Republicans aren’t interested in any measure that will expand ballot access since their entire political strategy hinges on suppressing the vote. Manchin may be dumb enough to believe it — who knows?

      Anoniminous

      Yesterday

      Lordstown has binding orders, says limited production starts this year

      “Lordstown Motors has been having a tough time recently. The Ohio-based electric truck startup was accused of misleading investors about the extent of its order books, leading to an investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. This in turn led the company to issue a “going concern” warning, followed by the departure of its CEO and CFO.

      But on Tuesday, a day after the executive resignations, the company stated that limited production of its Endurance work truck will begin later this year. Lordstown’s president Rich Schmidt told journalists at a press event that there were enough “binding orders” to fund this limited production until May 2022 …”

      Today

      Lordstown Motors now says that it has no binding orders for EV truck

      “… on Thursday morning, Lordstown sent the US Securities and Exchange Commission a new Form 8-K revealing that those binding orders are nothing of the sort.”

      President Donald Trump and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine praise Lordstown when it bought the former General Motors plant in 2019 calling it “the future of Youngstown manufacturing.”

