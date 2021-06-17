My husband the gardener disapproves, but I’ve got a new squirrel-friend:
She (pretty sure it’s a girl) recently started raiding one of the porch feeders, which is okay by me. I’m going to get some peanuts for her next time I’m out.
Open thread!
laura
Fierce Smize on your squirrel girl!
Also, it’s hot as the hinges of hell here in Sacto. We’re hunkered down with a Giants DBacks day game so “coping.”
lowtechcyclist
There’s no point in bothering to try to keep squirrels out of bird feeders. They’re smart and persistent and will find a way.
pacem appellant
Mark Rober, of YouTube, drives me batty with his squirrel training and feeding escapades. Since he lives in my neighborhood, he’s just further domesticating the already noisome pests.
retiredeng
Just remember to get unsalted peanuts.
MagdaInBlack
My squirrel is Pearl the Squirrel. In the evening we sit on the balcony, she has peanuts, I have iced tea, we discuss the day. =-)
Jim, Foolish Literalist
One of Joe Manchin’s good Republicans. I wonder why Stacey Abrams’ support would color Senator Blunt’s view in this way?
Burgess Everett @burgessev 2h
Sen. Blunt says once Stacy Abrams endorsed Manchin’s elections compromise it became the Stacy Abrams proposal
Here’s Blunt’s quote When “Stacey Abrams immediately endorsed Sen. Manchin’s proposal, it became the Stacey Abrams substitute, not the Joe Manchin substitute.”
Elizabelle
Biden and MVP Harris arriving to sign the Juneteenth legislation, and both will make remarks
Standing ovation from the audience.
lowtechcyclist
Does she share any pearls of wisdom?
mikefromArlington
You’ll like this.
Squirrel obstacle corse.
Drunkenhausfrau
Your dogs don’t go nuts? My Otis chases them even in his dreams.
SiubhanDuinne
I know squirrels can be terrible pests, but I’ve always had a great fondness for them. That’s a particularly attractive squirrel.
Different subject, Joe’s about to sign the Juneteenth Bill.
Elizabelle
WaPost homepage has link to Biden and VP Harris, who is speaking now, and absolutely delighted with the occasion.
germy
Nothing; just a squirrel doing a superhero landing 😉🔥#AnimalOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/6RKHeN5ocN— Uddalak (@_UC007_) December 13, 2020
trollhattan
That’s the type of thing up with which my dog would not put. Show-quality point and then either barking (if inside or it’s far up on a wire) or a sudden bolt at said squirrel.
It’s the law.
On the topic of yard critters, we have for the first time in years doves nesting in our persimmon, out on a mesh platform I placed on a far-reaching branch and hopefully away from, yes, squirrels and rats that raid nests. The above-referenced bird dog has NOT noticed yet and I’m hoping to keep it that way. If there are fledglings I have a new problem to address.
Another Scott
In other news, …
Simon McLaren, the former director of communications for the helicopter startup Blade, has been interviewed on the record by reporters at outlets like Vanity Fair, the New York Times, the Washington Post and CNN.
The only problem is… he doesn’t exist.https://t.co/RQuQibRuEr
— Gabrielle Bluestone (@g_bluestone) June 17, 2021
Hmmm….
(via nycsouthpaw)
Cheers,
Scott.
trollhattan
That’s a absolutely epic video and gizmo geek-out. I want his job!
lowtechcyclist
Their latest assault is on our hummingbird feeder from which they like to take long quaffs of sweet, sweet nectar. Le sigh.
Now that’s a new one to me! I’ve had a hummingbird feeder hanging outside the window next to my desk, last year and this. While I’m working, I see every time a hummer visits. But no squirrels have even shown an interest.
MattF
News from the home front— just got real broadband (Verizon Fios) installed. It’s somewhere between 20 and 100 times faster than my old service, depending on the device. But we’re talking 100’s of Mbps. The surprise is that it’s actually cheaper than the old service. Go figure.
Elizabelle
VP Harris: “We must learn from our history, and we must teach our children our history.”
This just after bringing up the recent commemoration of the Tulsa Massacre. Which she called a massacre.
Baud
I saw what you did there.
Elizabelle
What not a surprise that Texas was the last holdout in maintaining slavery. Texas, Texas, Texas.
Baud
Eh…I don’t exist but you all still talk to me.
Betty Cracker
@Drunkenhausfrau: The squirrel is really good at avoiding the dogs. They would go ape-shit if they saw her!
@cope: Never seen a squirrel do that — you must have particularly smart squirrels!
trollhattan
My dogs gonna dog follow up is that while pretty much everybody’s dog that I know DEMANDS THAT SQUIRREL the only one I have ever known to actually achieve that squirrel-getting was Walter the JRT. Walter was a natural born killer.
pacem appellant
@mikefromArlington: Did you not see my comment above? Stop encouraging him!
Omgosh, I love her!
Omnes Omnibus
So my dad had a heart attack two weeks ago. He is doing well; they put in one stent and it is taking care of business. With Fathers’ Day coming up, I want to get him some heart healthy (low sodium) spicy mixes from Penzey’s. Any suggestions? Being in Madison, we have a brick and mortar Penzey’s that I am going to head out to in a little bit.
Elizabelle
Betty C: your squirrel is very appealing. I think she might be named Eloise.
What ever happened to the albino squirrel at the previous Casa Cracker?
Cameron
My friend down on Siesta Key has a house cat who loves to go out on her lanai and stalk the rabbits and squirrels from indoors. I told her that’s his version of a video game.
Betty Cracker
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: Particularly egregious comment from that corrupt fuck-nugget, but we all know Republicans aren’t interested in any measure that will expand ballot access since their entire political strategy hinges on suppressing the vote. Manchin may be dumb enough to believe it — who knows?
Anoniminous
Yesterday
Lordstown has binding orders, says limited production starts this year
“Lordstown Motors has been having a tough time recently. The Ohio-based electric truck startup was accused of misleading investors about the extent of its order books, leading to an investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. This in turn led the company to issue a “going concern” warning, followed by the departure of its CEO and CFO.
But on Tuesday, a day after the executive resignations, the company stated that limited production of its Endurance work truck will begin later this year. Lordstown’s president Rich Schmidt told journalists at a press event that there were enough “binding orders” to fund this limited production until May 2022 …”
Today
Lordstown Motors now says that it has no binding orders for EV truck
“… on Thursday morning, Lordstown sent the US Securities and Exchange Commission a new Form 8-K revealing that those binding orders are nothing of the sort.”
President Donald Trump and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine praise Lordstown when it bought the former General Motors plant in 2019 calling it “the future of Youngstown manufacturing.”
