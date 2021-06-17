Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

SCOTUS Rulings (Open Thread)

SCOTUS Rulings (Open Thread)

by | 25 Comments

I am not a lawyer, and I am not even related to any lawyers by blood more closely than first cousins, once and twice removed. And even those relatives have given up the practice of law to pursue other interests. So I won’t attempt to offer analysis, but here are short summaries of two of today’s rulings via TPM:

SCOTUS Rejects Red States’ Bid To Throw Out Obamacare

The Supreme Court rejected on Thursday Texas’ challenge to the Affordable Care Act, in a 7-2 decision. The majority opinion, written by Justice Stephen Breyer, said that the challengers had not met the procedural threshold to bring the case.

The Supreme Court’s refusal to dismantle the 2010 law marks the third time that the Affordable Care Act has survived a major Supreme Court challenge.

Only Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissented in the case decided Thursday. Justice Clarence Thomas wrote a concurring opinion.

It was red state yahoos who brought the case forward, IIRC, and it sounds like it got kicked out because zeroing out the mandate (Republicans did this!) meant they couldn’t claim harm? Something like that. Is this a significant ruling that is likely to shut down future efforts to trash the ACA, or will we be playing whack-a-mole forever? I have no idea, but maybe someone who understands it can tell us.

Here’s another ruling summary via TPM:

Unanimous SCOTUS Favors Religious Freedom Over LGBTQ Rights In Foster Care Case

The Supreme Court decided Thursday that the city of Philadelphia’s decision to stop contracting with a Catholic foster care agency unless it placed children with same-sex couples violates the First Amendment.

The case was seen as a clue for how the conservative Court will treat LGBTQ rights in the future, though the justices unanimously agreed on the final judgment that the particulars of the Philadelphia case implicated religious freedom. The justices were splintered in their rationales, though, with multiple concurring opinions.

Okay, this one pisses me off because it’s unanimous. (I expect stuff like this from the court’s Bony Carrot wing but not from Justice Sotomayor, et al.) This must be more nuanced than “everyone agrees it’s permissible for churches to discriminate against LGBTQ people,” right? Please explain if you’re so inclined; decisions are embedded at linked articles.

Otherwise, open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    25Comments

    1. 1.

      Wapiti

      My gut (that is, I didn’t read the link) says that if the city of Philadelphia expects that children will be fostered with either straight or gay couples, then they should be within their rights to require their contractors to work accordingly. One set of contract law for religious groups, another set for everyone else, I guess.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      trollhattan

      1st Amendment? Is that the one stating, “One nation, under gawd”? Do not understand.

      Why can church orgs act outside the law when the whim strikes them? I say pull the tax-exempt status, then say “knock yourselves out.”

      Those who are about to fry, salute you. 110 predicted today, which should break all the records. Ugh.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Betty Cracker

      I mean, I get that it’s “religious liberty” blah blah blah. But would SCOTUS be on board for making a city work with a white supremacist church that refused to certify non-white people as foster parents?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      It pisses me off that the right has redefined religious freedom to mean “my conservative right-wing church can impose their beliefs on you, but it doesn’t work that way for liberal churches or non-Christians”.

      However, I could see that there are First Amendment issues here because the City of Philadelphia is a government, not a private employer. I am hoping at least that the ruling is very narrow. I’d like to know more about that.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      catclub

      @Betty Cracker: But would SCOTUS be on board for making a city work with a white supremacist church that refused to certify non-white people as foster parents?

      Yes.

       

      But would SCOTUS be on board for making a city work with a black supremacist church that refused to certify white people as foster parents?

       

      No.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      TPM via Betty Cracker @ Top:

      Unanimous SCOTUS Favors Religious Freedom Over LGBTQ Rights In Foster Care Case

      Looks to me like the headline writer misspelled “Religious Bigotry”.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      waspuppet

      @Betty Cracker: That’s my immediate reaction: The government decades ago said racially segregated universities couldn’t get financial aid, and the court upheld it. (That’s why evangelicals suddenly started caring about abortion in the mid-1970s, when they didn’t before then.) How long before the court simply nuh-uhs that?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Kelly

      I passed a life milestone yesterday. My Medicare card arrived in the mail. Signed up to transition from Kaiser Obamacare to Kaiser Medicare Advantage effective July 1. Surprised by my emotional response. Kinda like when I’ve moved to a new home.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Feathers

      According to the SCOTUSblog live feed, the ruling ended up that Catholic Social Services was not a public accommodation and therefore it is a contracts case, essentially punting on the central question. Full analysis to follow

      Don’t know if this has any bearing, but the Catholic adoption org will only do placements with married couples. So does being extra discriminatory get you off the hook?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Major Major Major Major

      This must be more nuanced than “everyone agrees it’s permissible for churches to discriminate against LGBTQ people,” right?

      IANAL but I don’t see why it has to be. But I’ll be waiting for my usual SCOTUS peeps to weigh in before developing much of an opinion.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      I, for one, look forward to the Church of Satan placing children ONLY with foster Satanists.

       

      And that courts DEMAND that they get the contract they want, also, too.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      dr. bloor

      IANAL either, but a quick read of the decision suggests that they reversed the 3rd Circuit’s decision because specific elements of Philly’s contract language for social service agencies was botched.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Ohio Mom

      Kelly:
      For me, Medicare felt like crossing a finish line — I made it to health care that will be always be there (I think).

      Ohio Dad has eight more months before he’s on Medicare too, and Ohio Son has been in Medicaid since elementary school (as someone with a disability). I figure this is the closest approximation to living under universal health coverage my family will ever see.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Dan B

      @Major Major Major Major: My guess is that the groups and individuals that want to discriminate against LGBT people will claim the Supreme Court said it’s okay because they are religious.  There will be hundreds of instances and many lawsuit working their way through the courts that Mitch packed.  The fine details of this SC ruling will be lost on nearly all of the public, especially the religious right and homophobes.  This ruling’s fine points will also be lost on the media, with a few exceptions.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      DropDminus

      Lawyer here (not a constitutional scholar though…). Quick read of the opinion leads me to believe it could have been much worse. See Alito’s screed/concurrence for what mischief the hardcore reactionaries were up to.  According to the framing of the facts in the opinion, the drafting of the anti-discrimination provisions made their application subject to strict scrutiny.  The discretion granted to the commissioner made the law not generally applicable (think prohibiting discrimination in public accommodation settings like restaurants or hotels) which makes it subject to more rigorous analysis.  Once it was subject to the higher level of scrutiny, it was basically game over. The conservatives wanted to overrule Smith v. Oregon (that’s the law says nobody gets to smoke peyote, so having it as a sacrament that predates the founding of the country doesn’t shield you from stupid drug laws case).  Roberts backed away from that so it’s a “loss” but not a catastrophe. There may be a better way to draft non discrimination provisions that can work around the holding here.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Another Scott

      Both Kagan and Sotomayor joined Roberts’ majority opinion. IANAL, but it seems to be a narrow decision saying, basically, that Philly screwed up in drafting the law – giving the commissioner too much arbitrary power, and not making the requirements apply to all organizations. That apparently gave an opening to a “strict scrutiny” evaluation that meant the law couldn’t stand.

      It looks like they gave implicit directions on how the law/regulation could be fixed.

      Corrections welcome.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Baud

      Repeating my earlier point, I love that Scalia wrote the decision that the religious conservatives now loathe.

      If that had happened to us, there’s be eleventy billion blog comments and tweets about the betrayal.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Omnes Omnibus

      The result in most Constitutional cases can be determined by the level of scrutiny used.  Strict scrutiny means the Constitutional challenge to the law is going to be upheld almost every time.  A rational basis review usually means that the law will be upheld.  And intermediate scrutiny usually means that some multi-factor test is laid out and applied.  Once the Court decided that foster care was not a public accommodation (thus implicating other Constitutional considerations), it became a case of analyzing the contract.  The contract, on its face, would not allow CSS to provide services if they would not allow same sex couples to do so.  It, however, allowed exceptions at the sole discretion of the administrator – who flat out said he would not grant one.  Effectively, CSS was denied consideration for an exception.  The Court basically said that the city “may not refuse to extend that [exemption] system to cases of ‘religious hardship’ without compelling reason.”  This is a very narrow ruling.  A contract that was written differently or an administrator who had considered the exemption and denied it with reasons may have changed the result.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Sister Golden Bear

      As far as the LGBTQ decision, Shannon Mintner, a leading LGBTQ civil rights lawyer, actually sees it as a victory:

      Properly understood, today’s unanimous ruling in #Fulton is a huge victory for #LGBTQ people. Governments may continue to enforce neutral, generally applicable anti-discrimination laws that prohibit discrimination based on SOGI. https://t.co/zFawiOJ7pz
      — Shannon Minter (@shannonminter5) June 17, 2021

      It’s apparently an extremely narrow ruling — the contract was poorly written — that applies on to Baltimore. Full analysis here.

      That said, I agree with Dan B. that I fully expect the news media to get it wrong, and the haters to use it as justification for more discrimination.

      Reply

