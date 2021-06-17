On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

Steve from Mendocino

Hancock Park is an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood that was established during the 20’s at a time that Beverly Hills was just bean fields. Their was not really any neighborhood west of Hancock Park until you got to Santa Monica.

Art Center College of Design, at the time that I went there, was located just inside the western boundary of Hancock Park, and, as it happens, right across the street from the elementary school that I went to. Some of my classmates would hide in the bushes and peer in at the life drawing classes.

I knew the owner of one of the houses in Hancock Park and got permission to photograph the interior for one of my assignments. I shot it all with available light, and applied a sepia toner to the prints to give a sense of antiquity. I’ve simulated the toner with Photoshop color adjustments in these edits, although I didn’t bother to maintain continuity of coloring because I hadn’t expected to exhibit them as a unit as I did in my original assignment. The first photo was taken with a 4 X 5 view camera. The balance were taken with a Hasselblad.