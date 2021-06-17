Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Steve from Mendocino – Hancock Park

On The Road – Steve from Mendocino – Hancock Park

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you're traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Steve from Mendocino

Hancock Park is an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood that was established during the 20’s at a time that Beverly Hills was just bean fields.  Their was not really any neighborhood west of Hancock Park until you got to Santa Monica.

Art Center College of Design, at the time that I went there, was located just inside the western boundary of Hancock Park, and, as it happens, right across the street from the elementary school that I went to.  Some of my classmates would hide in the bushes and peer in at the life drawing classes.

I knew the owner of one of the houses in Hancock Park and got permission to photograph the interior for one of my assignments.  I shot it all with available light, and applied a sepia toner to the prints to give a sense of antiquity.  I’ve simulated the toner with Photoshop color adjustments in these edits, although I  didn’t bother to maintain continuity of coloring because I hadn’t expected to exhibit them as a unit as I did in my original assignment.  The first photo was taken with a 4 X 5 view camera.  The balance were taken with a Hasselblad.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Hancock Park 7

As it happens, this exterior shot is of a different house than the one used for the interiors.  For me, this is one of the two most attractive architectural exteriors in Hancock Park.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Hancock Park 6

An original window with, I’m guessing, the original decorative curtain.  The screen pulls out of the top of the frame and locks with two little latches, one of which you can see on the left of the lower surface of the frame.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Hancock Park 5

Hallway and original lamp and intercom.  The intercom system was pretty primitive and was powered by a pair of dry cell batteries in the attic.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Hancock Park 4

The bathroom tiles in this bathroom were a beautiful lavender color.  The cabinetry and plumbing fixtures are original.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Hancock Park 3

The library was paneled with walnut wormwood.  I was told that when the wood arrived at the construction site, the original owner insisted on a discount because of the worm holes.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Hancock Park 2

Another hallway showing the woodwork of the doors and frames.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Hancock Park 1

The stained-glass window on the stairs of the entrance hall.  The original owner was descended from Jonathan Edwards, and the Edwards Crest is featured in the window.

On The Road - Steve from Mendocino - Hancock Park

A still life set that I created for a separate assignment in the dressing room off one of the bed rooms.  The photo in the frame is of the then current owner of the house during his military service in World War II.

