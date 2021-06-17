Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

We are aware of all internet traditions.

We still have time to mess this up!

The house always wins.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

These guys can go mcfuck themselves.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Reality always wins in the end.

Just a few bad apples.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Are you … from the future?

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Women: they get shit done

This blog goes to 11…

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Yes we did.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

Wetsuit optional.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road – MollyS – Monet’s gardens at Giverny, the Clos Normand

On The Road – MollyS – Monet’s gardens at Giverny, the Clos Normand

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

MollyS

On April 12, 2017, my daughter, son-in-law, and I went with his parents to see the gardens of Giverny, home of French impressionist painter Claude Monet, about 50 miles northwest of Paris. Giverny has two gardens — the Clos Normand, the flower garden in front of the house, and the Japanese-style water garden, which inspired his Water Lilies series. From 1883, when he moved to Giverny, until his death in 1926, Monet oversaw the planting of millions of seeds and young plants.

The Clos Normand has flowerbeds of differing heights and arrangements. Monet mixed the simplest flowers with the rarest varieties. He did not like organized gardens, preferring to plant flowers according to their colors, then leaving them to grow freely.

In 1893, Monet bought the land that would become the water garden with its famous Japanese bridge and pond. This garden includes weeping willows, a bamboo wood, flowering trees and shrubs, and the water lilies which bloom all summer long.

Monet died in 1926. His son Michel inherited the property, later passing it to the Academie des Beaux-Arts. In 1977, a 10-year reconstruction of the house and gardens began. The house and greenhouse had been badly damaged during World War II but the gardens were restored with the same flowers Monet had planted.

Giverny is scheduled to reopen April 19 — the flowers will be waiting!

Much more information at http://giverny.org/gardens/fcm/fleurs/listflor.htm

On The Road - MollyS - Monet's gardens at Giverny, the Clos Normand 6
Giverny FranceApril 12, 2017

I am not a gardener and will not attempt to accurately identify the flowers and trees in the gardens! The Clos Normand was Monet’s “front yard,” covering about 2.5 acres. Clos Normand means “closed garden Normandy” (Giverny is in the Normandy region). My daughter has lived in Paris for six years but this was the first time she had been to Giverny in the spring.

On The Road - MollyS - Monet's gardens at Giverny, the Clos Normand 5
Giverny FranceApril 12, 2017

The view of one half of the garden from the house’s front porch.

On The Road - MollyS - Monet's gardens at Giverny, the Clos Normand 4
Giverny FranceApril 12, 2017

Rose-covered iron arches cross the central pathway.

On The Road - MollyS - Monet's gardens at Giverny, the Clos Normand 3
Giverny FranceApril 12, 2017
On The Road - MollyS - Monet's gardens at Giverny, the Clos Normand 2
Giverny FranceApril 12, 2017
On The Road - MollyS - Monet's gardens at Giverny, the Clos Normand 1
Giverny FranceApril 12, 2017
On The Road - MollyS - Monet's gardens at Giverny, the Clos Normand
Giverny FranceApril 12, 2017

More to come!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Benw
  • Steve in the ATL

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.

     