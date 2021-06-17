In case you’re new to Medium Cool, BGinCHI is here once a week to offer a thread on culture, mainly film & books, with some TV thrown in. After next week, BG will be on hiatus for the summer and will return on Sunday, August 22, at 7pm.

In this week’s Medium Cool, let’s talk about cats (no, not the musical). From The Lion King to The Master and Margarita to the poetry of Christopher Smart, cats have appeared in various roles in every kind of cultural production around the world.

Let’s hear about your favorite fictional portrayals or representations (visual, aural, virtual) of felines.