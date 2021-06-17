Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Cats

by | 38 Comments

In case you’re new to Medium Cool, BGinCHI is here once a week to offer a thread on culture, mainly film & books, with some TV thrown in.

After next week, BG will be on hiatus for the summer and will return on Sunday, August 22, at 7pm.

We are siamese if you please…

In this week’s Medium Cool, let’s talk about cats (no, not the musical). From The Lion King to The Master and Margarita to the poetry of Christopher Smart, cats have appeared in various roles in every kind of cultural production around the world.

Let’s hear about your favorite fictional portrayals or representations (visual, aural, virtual) of felines.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    38Comments

    3. 3.

      zhena gogolia

      I tried to name my very first cat, a stray black DSH, after Behemoth, the cat in Master and Margarita, of course pronouncing it “BeegeeMOTE,” as in Russian, but the first trip to the vet put an end to that and he became Buddy. But I do love Behemoth

      ETA: I guess it should be BeegheeMOTE so as not to be confused with Barry Gibb & Co.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      BGinCHI @ Top:

      Let’s hear about your favorite fictional portrayals or representations (visual, aural, virtual) of felines.

      Elder Scrolls Khajit.

      Only because I can’t immediately think of any other popular culture portrayals of cats that aren’t insufferably cute, twee, obnoxious, or cloying.

      I’m sure there must be more that are sufferable, but examples just aren’t coming to mind …

      Perhaps I need to read The Master and Margherita.​​

      Reply
    8. 8.

      zhena gogolia

      @Lacuna Synecdoche:

      Oh, yeah, he’s a human-sized black cat who packs a revolver. He’s in Satan’s entourage and plays some extremely amusing tricks.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Chacal Charles Caltrop

      Greebo and You from Terry Pratchett’s discworld novels.

      also Ms. Marvel’s Goose from the MCU (who’s an alien, not a cat, but still….)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      dmsilev

      We are siamese if you please…

      After seeing that film, my Dad tried (in vain) to talk my Mom out of getting a couple of Siamese. One of whom, the story went “thought she was a German Shepard”. Very territorial and protective of her family; my grandmother was scared to come and visit, as were lots of people. When I was a baby, she’d sit on the rim of the crib and flick her tail back and forth for me to grab at, which invariably freaked out people who knew her as “killer cat”.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      @zhena gogolia: ​

      Oh, yeah, he’s a human-sized black cat who packs a revolver. He’s in Satan’s entourage and plays some extremely amusing tricks.

      Danke. Will keep in mind.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      TheOtherHank

      My kids loved watching The Aristocats (I loved it when I was kid, too. To the point where when I first saw the word aristrocrat in print I thought it was spelled wrong). My older boy would request viewings of “5 Cats”. When boy #2 was on the way we asked boy #1 what we should name his new little brother and the two most popular answers were 5 Cats and Tarzan (his other favorite movie).

      I’m also a big fan of Granny Weatherwax’s cat Greebo

      Reply
    17. 17.

      prostratedragon

      Those two up top are the first I remember. I always liked Sylverster’s goofiness. And Pyewacket, who aic served as a nice scapegoat when things started to get all witchy. Come to think of it though, there are far more dog characters than cat characters. And it’s not because cats are not characters!

      ETA: How could I have forgotten Spot?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Spanky

      “All alone in the moonlight ….”

      I’ll see myself out.

      Actually, I gotta go give one her thyroid pill and another (Spanky!) his insulin shot.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      prostratedragon

      Garfield also sounds about like some cats would sound. Though my top cat of long ago, a Siamese, would have sounded like a classic tenor, Caruso or Pavarotti maybe. Especially at 3am.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Juju:

      🎵🎶 Love to eat them mousies

      Mousies what I love to eat.

      Bite they tiny heads off,

      Nibble on they tiny feet.” 🎶🎵

      Reply
    24. 24.

      jackmac

      I’m rather fond of Grudge, the Maine Coon and queen of all her surroundings, in Star Trek Discovery.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I’m so glad you mentioned Christopher Smart. In college I sang the solo “For I will consider my cat Jeoffrey” when our choir performed Britten’s Rejoice in the Lamb. Since then I’ve read Smart’s entire Jubilate Agno several times. The Jeoffrey bit is much, much longer than Britten’s selection, and any cat-lover needs to read the whole thing. It’s just mesmerising and wonderful.

      Another big Pyewacket fan here, also too.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      RSA

      I’m not a fan of the Siamese cats in the header picture; it’s a not-very-nice mid-1900s stereotype of Asians, comparable to the crows in the movie Dumbo who represent Black Americans.

      I’ll nominate something different: Why Cats Paint: A Theory of Feline Aesthetics, by Heather Busch and Burton Silver. It’s a deadpan analysis, with photos, of the topic given in the title, and very well done.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      WaterGirl

      @Juju: Was that the one where he illustrated the four steps for taking a cat for a walk?

      It went something like this..

      Step 1, find the leash.

      Step 2, attach leash.

      Step 3 might have been dragging the cat by the leash and

      I believe Step 4 was holding a gun to the cats head.

      3 and 4 might have been revered.  It’s been a long time, but that’s how I remember it.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      TomatoQueen

      @SiubhanDuinne:  I have a much-worn potholder with that verse, and the Meatloaf Tabby.

       

      CJ Cherryh has done two series in which cats (Merovingen Nights)  and catlike creatures(Chanur) are central, and I like them both.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Amir Khalid

      There’s something vaguely racist about how those Siamese cats in Lady And The Tramp are depicted, and you also saw it in the Asian-looking cat who played the drums in The Aristocats.
      Animated films aside, how often is a domestic cat the protagonist in a movie or TV show? The thing about cats is, they are who they are, and unlike dogs they’re not great at taking direction. I remember the cat from that live-action sitcom — Sabrina? — but he was a not very realistic animatronic puppet most of the time, and right now that’s all I can think of.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      germy

      I haven’t read all the comments, but does anyone remember Mehitabel, the glorious feline character created by Don Marquis? She was friends with Archy, the typewriting cockroach.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Ken

      @Antonius: Version of Aslan in Neil Gaiman’s The Problem of Susan.

      The witch looks at them all, then she turns to the lion and says, coldly, “I am satisfied with the terms of our agreement. You take the girls: for myself, I shall have the boys.”

      She understands what must have happened, and she runs, but the beast is upon her before she has covered a dozen paces. The lion eats all of her except her head, in her dream. He leaves the head, and one of her hands, just as a house cat leaves the parts of a mouse it has no desire for, for later, or as a gift.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      A Ghost to Most

      My personal favorite is when I warned a jerky neighbor that Bill, my 23 lb Maine Coon didn’t like dogs. He laughed arrogantly, and let his German Shepherd off the leash.  The dog promptly got his nose ripped opened. Some people can’t take a hint.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      TEL

      Loved Bagheera from the first time I saw the Jungle Book as a kid. I loved how this wild jungle cat was also Mowgli’s protector, and was kind of a pompous old fuddy-duddy to boot. The movie came out before I was born but my elementary school would play children’s movies in the cafeteria over the summer – we could bring in blankets and food for a double feature. I watched most of my early movies that way.

      Reply

