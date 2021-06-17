Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Project (No) Veritas Releases Another Wet Phart

Late Night Open Thread: Project (No) Veritas Releases Another Wet Phart

by | 13 Comments

There’s so much competition in the right-wing grift market these days, JOKeefe and his buddies are reduced to doing publicity for a local-market (ex) Fox weatherbimbo. SAD!

Fox 26 vice president and news director Susan Schiller told Hecker she “failed as a reporter” because she kept promoting hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug hyped by former President Donald Trump as a Covid-19 cure that was found to be largely ineffective against the coronavirus.

“You need to cease and desist posting about hydroxychloroquine,” Schiller told Hecker, who covered Dr. Stella Immanuel as a victim of “mass censorship.” Immanuel made headlines last year as a hydroxychloroquine advocate that also alleged alien DNA was being used in medical treatments and that some illnesses are caused by sex with demons…

No Wingnut Wurlitzer worker will ever go hungry, but I still wonder: Does Jimmy Felon get a cut of her YouTube proceeds, or is it just for the love of the ‘game’?

    13Comments

    2. 2.

      sanjeevs

      Speaking of grift, WSJ has some interesting details of Stewart Rhoades expenses for the Oath Keepers

      Bank records reviewed by the Journal show thousands of dollars of Oath Keepers funds spent on goods and services near the town in Montana where Mr. Rhodes lived until recently, including at an auto-repair shop ($12,424), pet store ($83.50), dentist ($504), bar ($886), gun store ($9,974) and a lingerie and adult-goods shop called Alley Katz Nighties N Naughties ($229). The group also spent money on phone games ($275) and at an online perfume shop Fragrancenet.com ($256).

      Reply
    6. 6.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug hyped by former President Donald Trump as a Covid-19 cure

      Well it kept him from contracting covid. Oh wait…..

      Reply
    7. 7.

      WereBear

      When does the grift ever end? A recent Opening Arguments podcast revealed the scam that is Christian Healing Ministries: essentially health insurance without any regulation.

      And they create their own marks by steering the Republican Faithful away from anything that works…

      Reply
    8. 8.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      A Houston doctor who praises hydroxychloroquine and says that face masks aren’t necessary to stop transmission of the highly contagious coronavirus has become a star on the right-wing internet.

      ***

      Before Trump and his supporters embrace Immanuel’s medical expertise, though, they should consider other medical claims Immanuel has made—including those about alien DNA and the physical effects of having sex with witches and demons in your dreams.

      Immanuel, a pediatrician and a religious minister, has a history of making bizarre claims about medical topics and other issues. She has often claimed that gynecological problems like cysts and endometriosis are in fact caused by people having sex in their dreams with demons and witches.

      She alleges alien DNA is currently used in medical treatments, and that scientists are cooking up a vaccine to prevent people from being religious. And, despite appearing in Washington, D.C. to lobby Congress on Monday, she has said that the government is run in part not by humans but by “reptilians” and other aliens.

      The incompetence is staggering.

      You would think Dump and his henchmen would do a background check or a simple google search to prevent such a stunt from blowing up in their faces. The problem was Dump spent decades dealing with NYC tabloids and celebrity gossip outlets, who by nature don’t want to debunk salacious and outrageous claims, and he got used to no one checking on his patently ludicrous statements.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      opiejeanne

      The woman in the picture at the top does not look like the woman in the last picture. Are there 2 Ivory Heckers in the world or did she dye her hair, get a nose job, and lost 40 pounds?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      mrmoshpotato

      @smike:

      Oh, my… I’ll bet he is stunning in his special ‘Naughties’. Money well spent. 

      You can bet he sings a very sexy Happy Birthday Mr. Soviet Shitpile Mobster Conman.

      Reply

