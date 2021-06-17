So the big pRojEcT VeRiTaS sCoOp was… the ND, AND, and VP all have integrity? I can see how that would be bad for the Fox brand these days pic.twitter.com/nl3MPxigb6 — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) June 15, 2021

There’s so much competition in the right-wing grift market these days, JOKeefe and his buddies are reduced to doing publicity for a local-market (ex) Fox weatherbimbo. SAD!

cannot emphasize enough how lame this project veritas video is. it’s a very thinly veiled grift, no more pic.twitter.com/wNBbQIstGk — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) June 15, 2021

… Fox 26 vice president and news director Susan Schiller told Hecker she “failed as a reporter” because she kept promoting hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug hyped by former President Donald Trump as a Covid-19 cure that was found to be largely ineffective against the coronavirus. “You need to cease and desist posting about hydroxychloroquine,” Schiller told Hecker, who covered Dr. Stella Immanuel as a victim of “mass censorship.” Immanuel made headlines last year as a hydroxychloroquine advocate that also alleged alien DNA was being used in medical treatments and that some illnesses are caused by sex with demons…

It’s OK – she’s got a promising career in music https://t.co/l59MVeKz19 pic.twitter.com/AIvCPra2ev — adguy1985 (@adguy1985) June 15, 2021

No Wingnut Wurlitzer worker will ever go hungry, but I still wonder: Does Jimmy Felon get a cut of her YouTube proceeds, or is it just for the love of the ‘game’?