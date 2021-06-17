we once again stan our smol king lorenzo insigne pic.twitter.com/TYZJVsMIMt — World Famous Art Thief (@CalmSporting) June 16, 2021





Reuters Euro 2020 live tracker: The latest scores, stats and updates from the tournament https://t.co/Jn6qKzHnza — Reuters (@Reuters) June 17, 2021

Denmark’s Eriksen to get heart starter implant after collapse on pitch https://t.co/NVnRcTIg4n pic.twitter.com/UXjDZ672Kq — Reuters (@Reuters) June 17, 2021

Yesterday, on VOA, I argued with a Russian journalist about Russia's cowardice in the Belgium game. His take was that the team was realistic, playing for a draw. My take was that to get a draw you have to play for a win. When you play for a draw, you lose.

Case in point: Swiss. — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) June 16, 2021

North Macedonia ???? getting ready to face Ukraine ???? in their own way. ?? #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/srFp74Zmhv — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) June 17, 2021

Uefa has contacted the French Football Federation to find out why France's Benjamin Pavard carried on playing against Germany at Euro 2020 despite losing consciousness briefly. More ?? #bbceuro2020 #bbcfootball — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 16, 2021

Germany's Antonio Rüdiger says he regrets putting his mouth on France midfielder Paul Pogba’s back at Euro 2020. Full story by @cfaheyAP: https://t.co/G5k5mtQjAP pic.twitter.com/tbwbatuKlR — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) June 16, 2021

Analysis: Dynamic Italy blazing a trail from ashes of World Cup failure https://t.co/SU20YI6PxW pic.twitter.com/AgOC3hZUdu — Reuters (@Reuters) June 17, 2021

======

My weak twitter skillz fail on finding much Copa America info… or else the only two topics on debate are (a) Messi’s worth, or not; and (b)the latest Covid exposure numbers…

Brazil's health ministry raised the number of COVID-19 cases related to the Copa America to 53, one more than the previous day, after a total of 5,082 tests.https://t.co/gZCRyeTF6j — Express Sports (@IExpressSports) June 17, 2021

??Lionel Scaloni has everyone at his disposal for the game against Uruguay. ??All the PCR swab tests on the Argentina national team players came back negative. #CopaAmérica #ARG ???? #URU ???? pic.twitter.com/codJ2kuB1c — infosfcb (@infosfcb) June 17, 2021