Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Verified, but limited!

This blog goes to 11…

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

These guys can go mcfuck themselves.

Shocking, but not surprising

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wetsuit optional.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

No one could have predicted…

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

This really is a full service blog.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday / Thursday, June 16-17

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday / Thursday, June 16-17

by | 10 Comments

This post is in: ,

From goat to GOAT…


======

More than 350 doctors and medical workers have caught COVID-19 in Indonesia despite being vaccinated with Sinovac and dozens have been hospitalised, officials said, as concerns grow about the efficacy of some vaccines against more infectious variants.

Most of the workers were asymptomatic and self-isolating at home, said Badai Ismoyo, head of the health office in the district of Kudus in central Java, but dozens were in hospital with high fevers and declining oxygen saturation levels.

Kudus, which has about 5,000 healthcare workers, is battling an outbreak believed to be driven by the more transmissible Delta variant which has pushed up its bed occupancy rates above 90%…

While the number of Indonesian healthcare workers dying from COVID-19 has dropped sharply from 158 in January to 13 in May, according to data initiative group LaporCOVID-19, public health experts say the Java hospitalisations are cause for concern.

“The data shows they have the Delta variant (in Kudus) so it is no surprise that the breakthrough infection is higher than before, because, as we know, the majority of healthcare workers in Indonesia got Sinovac, and we still don’t know yet how effective it is in the real world against the Delta variant,” said Dicky Budiman, an epidemiologist at Australia’s Griffith University…

Weeks after the Muslim Eid Al-Fitr holidays, Indonesia has experienced a surge in cases, with the positivity rate exceeding 23% on Wednesday and daily cases nearing 10,000, its highest since late February…

======

======

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • germy
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NeenerNeener
  • NotMax
  • sab
  • satby
  • Spanky

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    10Comments

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY stats:

      Vaccinations in Monroe County:

      58.9% with at least 1 jab
      54% totally vaccinated

      New COVID cases:

      15 new cases – 6 are children under 19. Children have the most cases for the 3rd day in a row. Let’s get ’em vaccinated!

      .7% test positivity

      Deaths at 1320.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      mrmoshpotato

      At a fully vaccinated @foofighters show at @canyonagoura and the anti-vaxxers are here in full force

      Did anyone see a pair of eyeballs roll by?

      These slapdicks…

      Reply
    4. 4.

      germy

      A study of 2 million post-Covid patients found that nearly one quarter have sought medical care for long-haul health problems—including many who initially experienced only mild or no symptoms. https://t.co/E6PISM00JL

      — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) June 16, 2021

      Reply
    6. 6.

      satby

      The SinoVac vaccine is only 50% effective and countries that went big on it for their vaccination campaigns have been seeing surges of covid, so I’m glad to see some countries opt for the better choices now available. 50% was better than nothing, but it’s probably even less effective against the Delta version of the virus.

      Edit: and that rush by China to be first and flood the world with their vaccine diplomacy is going to bite them in the ass.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      sab

      American adults are acting like Covid19 is over. But our children cannot be vaccinated yet. What kind of society writes off its children?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      NotMax

      Countries reporting the most COVID deaths:

      U.S. ~608k
      Brazil ~494k
      India ~381k
      Mexico ~231k
      Peru ~190k
      U.K. ~128k
      Russia ~128k
      Italy ~127k
      France ~111k
      .
      This is based on officially released numbers. The true toll will never be fully known.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Baud

      @satby

      The principle of “do it fast rather than do it right” is not new, but it seems to have spread like wildfire over the last several years.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      NotMax

      More locally,

      Hawaii County[*] officials report the COVID cluster at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center swelled to 218 cases.

      Of the confirmed cases, 199 were among inmates, and 19 were in staff members.

      In response to this, and to quell fears of community spread, the county is setting up free short-term testing sites in Hilo. Source

      *Familiarly known as the Big Island

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.

     