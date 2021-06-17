From goat to GOAT…

Someone please do a post about how Biden got COVID more right than anyone and gets almost no credit for this. https://t.co/PjZE0uy0aa — Noah Smith ?? (@Noahpinion) June 15, 2021





The number of Americans receiving their first vaccine shot has declined to under 334,000 per day, its lowest level since December 29. pic.twitter.com/nFamntKFvQ — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 17, 2021

61.7% of qualified Americans (age 12 and older) have received at least one vaccine shot; 51.6% are now fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/cDfsXm5iPl — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 17, 2021

The Biden administration, planning for the possibility that Americans could need booster shots of the Covid-19 vaccine, has agreed to buy an additional 200 million Moderna doses with the option to include doses for kids and any developed to fight variants. https://t.co/AR8si1oGml — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 16, 2021

The US reported +14,063 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total closer to 34.4 million. The 7-day moving average declined to 13,360 new cases per day, its lowest level since March 27, 2020. pic.twitter.com/b0vAsZDj3R — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 17, 2021

"We are entering a time when being unvaccinated is going to become exceedingly more dangerous." Must-read piece by @ashishkjha on implications of the rise of the delta variant. https://t.co/FCncPzy9uL — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) June 17, 2021

Inquiry into 'fake Covid tests' at India's Kumbh Mela https://t.co/iqLBeYMtc4 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 17, 2021

Hundreds of Indonesian doctors contract COVID-19 despite vaccination, dozens hospitalised https://t.co/6LEUmRF1Xq pic.twitter.com/mZfSrFa3HU — Reuters (@Reuters) June 17, 2021

More than 350 doctors and medical workers have caught COVID-19 in Indonesia despite being vaccinated with Sinovac and dozens have been hospitalised, officials said, as concerns grow about the efficacy of some vaccines against more infectious variants. Most of the workers were asymptomatic and self-isolating at home, said Badai Ismoyo, head of the health office in the district of Kudus in central Java, but dozens were in hospital with high fevers and declining oxygen saturation levels. Kudus, which has about 5,000 healthcare workers, is battling an outbreak believed to be driven by the more transmissible Delta variant which has pushed up its bed occupancy rates above 90%… While the number of Indonesian healthcare workers dying from COVID-19 has dropped sharply from 158 in January to 13 in May, according to data initiative group LaporCOVID-19, public health experts say the Java hospitalisations are cause for concern. “The data shows they have the Delta variant (in Kudus) so it is no surprise that the breakthrough infection is higher than before, because, as we know, the majority of healthcare workers in Indonesia got Sinovac, and we still don’t know yet how effective it is in the real world against the Delta variant,” said Dicky Budiman, an epidemiologist at Australia’s Griffith University… Weeks after the Muslim Eid Al-Fitr holidays, Indonesia has experienced a surge in cases, with the positivity rate exceeding 23% on Wednesday and daily cases nearing 10,000, its highest since late February…

Japan is set to announce the easing of a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and six other areas this weekend, with new daily cases falling just as the country begins making final preparations for the Olympics in just over a month. https://t.co/Y9mEmNKrBG — The Associated Press (@AP) June 17, 2021

Japan aims to introduce vaccine passports by late July -govt spokesman https://t.co/HeUfI2LF3J pic.twitter.com/5WnhSFVlNK — Reuters (@Reuters) June 17, 2021

The decision is all the more stunning given Putin said it would be "impractical and impossible" to do compulsory vaccinations just a couple weeks ago. But with cases in Moscow at December levels, the Kremlin has evidently changed its mind.https://t.co/TkcTNEAirL — max seddon (@maxseddon) June 16, 2021

Russia’s latest coronavirus surge could peak at 25,000 new cases per day by the end of June, according to a mathematical model cited by Russian media https://t.co/YHO4S9fByW — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) June 17, 2021

Britain is considering easing travel restrictions for double vaccinated people, a move which would placate airlines who are threatening legal action against the government's strict curbs on trips abroad https://t.co/ve3eom8JCM — Reuters (@Reuters) June 17, 2021

Covid-19: Number of Delta variant cases in NI doubles over week https://t.co/icZ083N7pd — BBC Health News (@bbchealth) June 16, 2021

New Zealand lays out vaccine plan after grumbling over delay https://t.co/rfljjT9CsO pic.twitter.com/hWPiZKKOKN — Reuters (@Reuters) June 17, 2021

Some of the world's poorest countries are seeing a two-headed crisis: a surge in COVID-19 cases and a critical shortage of vaccine. Fears are running high in Africa: 18% of the world’s population has received only 2% of all doses administered globally. https://t.co/jq8S1vBm8m — The Associated Press (@AP) June 17, 2021

Extremely concerning #COVID19 trends in the Southern Africa region ⬇ https://t.co/XbloSkfF2b — Global Health Strategies (@GHS) June 16, 2021

Africa's Covid patients 'dying from lack of oxygen' https://t.co/PRlf4N2EtO — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 16, 2021

Brazil reports 2,997 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours -health ministry https://t.co/2zROnUejDM pic.twitter.com/LYWZqUBj7C — Reuters (@Reuters) June 17, 2021

Brazil's Bolsonaro asks Pfizer to speed up COVID vaccine delivery https://t.co/DRSM83VUcn pic.twitter.com/AZoYAHz2KA — Reuters (@Reuters) June 15, 2021

Costa Rica rejects delivery of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, says it is not effective enough https://t.co/we0FQukIqK pic.twitter.com/4z80kUBe9R — Reuters (@Reuters) June 17, 2021

This interview w/ Stanford's @DavidRelman is one of best discussions I've seen of what we know/don't about COVID's origins, & what implications of one scenario vs. another are. Worth reading. (h/t @MaraHvistendahl) 1/2https://t.co/TJ3PjCVoTR — Sheena Greitens (@SheenaGreitens) June 16, 2021

In the UK, needle phobia may be the cause of 10% of Covid vaccine hesitancy https://t.co/Gz6DJxfXTo — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 16, 2021

SARSCoV's delta variant mutates into 'delta plus,' according coronavirus experts in India, the country where the delta variant first emerged https://t.co/nVg6F3cX2C via @timesofindia — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 16, 2021

German vaccine maker has disappointing results: CureVac’s mRNA vaccine achieves an efficacy level of just 47% in a clinical trial. The trial included 40,000 volunteers in Latin America and Europe https://t.co/i1k1Jqmmqx — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) June 16, 2021

total chaos for Philly restaurants. people have spent millions of dollars investing in outdoor sheds and whatnot https://t.co/4B9ZhxVPRz pic.twitter.com/Onaw6LfSrU — ryan cooper (@ryanlcooper) June 16, 2021