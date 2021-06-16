Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Summit to Talk About

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Summit to Talk About

(John Deering via GoComics.com)

In the visual record of Biden’s interactions with his G-7 counterparts in Cornwall and the leaders of the NATO alliance in Brussels, during his official arrival in Geneva in advance of a meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin, Biden telegraphed ease — even though none of the problems he must contend with are easy. In his public gestures and expressions, Biden painted a portrait of civility, good humor and control as he stood alongside America’s friends.

There’s diplomacy in the details, in the aesthetic grace notes. And in the empty spaces.

For his meeting with Putin on Wednesday, his administration has made it plain that there will be no side-by-side news conference. No mutual answering of questions. During their conversation, there will be no meal. No bread will be broken, but presumably there will, at least, be water.

So much has changed in the vividly fraught relationship between America and its allies and its stubbornly credulous relationship with Russia these past four years. When Macron first met then-President Donald Trump, their long handshake might well have set a record. It was akin to an arm-wrestling match, as each man’s knuckles turned white and their jaws clenched. Their subsequent encounters included handshakes that were tests of endurance and brute strength, with at least one instance of the American yanking on the Frenchman’s hand as if he were prepared to wrestle him to the mat.

But after an administration whose public stance was defined by anger and chest-thumping — and the actual shoving of other world leaders — Biden’s every “hello” is a course correction for the historical record. He and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg engaged in a shoulder-clasping tête-à-tête in Brussels while visiting the memorial to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The president arrived in Geneva and returned the Swiss gesture of placing one’s hand over one’s heart in a warm and fuzzy welcome. And as some countries begin to see signs of a dissipating pandemic, the diplomatic handshake — so maligned, so germy and yet so deeply ingrained — has made a comeback, but without the palpable animosity of the Trump years…

The visuals don’t tell the full story of policies and negotiations. But they do tell us something about the intent, and the tone — about the way in which one wants to be seen. Biden’s walk across the international stage has been both considered and considerate.

He wrapped his allies in an embrace. And he promised not to give bread and comfort to his adversaries.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    101Comments

    4. 4.

      Baud

      This is the dawning of the rest of our lives

      On holiday

      Senate unanimously passes a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday

      Reply
    6. 6.

      SFAW

      There was some op-ed in the WaPo yesterday or Monday; the title was something like “Don’t strengthen NATO, it will just piss off Putin.” [Yes, I’m taking significant liberties with the actual title. No, I did not read the op-ed, so it may actually have been innocuous. So sue me.]

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Spanky

      I hope Joe’s parting with Vlad is something like “so long, President Putin. Good luck, and stay out of elevators.”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      NotMax

      It’s a formal meeting, not a summit. Agreement for staffs to arrange a future summit with defined agendas may come from it, but let’s not jump the gun.

      Yalta and Tehran were summits.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      SFAW

      @Baud:

      Senate unanimously passes a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday

      Holy shit. That (“unanimously”) is something I never expected to see.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Spanky

      @SFAW: Few media spots involving Putin are “inocuous”.

      I’ve always hovered between skeptical and paranoid, but just because I’m paranoid …

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      In search of coffee, I just passed the cafe downstairs. Mr DAW had earlier changed it from FOX to CNN which was in Geneva. The commenter was saying “What’s different this time” and I expected a comparison to TFG, but no, it was Ronald Reagan. TFG is just sort of erased. So is W and his look into Putin’s eyes. They have to go back to 1985. That’s a long time ago

      Reply
    15. 15.

      NotMax

      Muddled but non-formulaic enough to stick with it thriller from Korea found on Netflix, Steel Rain. Comes with the genre territory, I suppose, but that doesn’t belie botheration from the guns with infinite ammo syndrome replete in such flicks.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      SFAW

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      TFG is just sort of erased.

      I think Fiona Hill’s “Things were so bad that I was going to fake my own death, on camera” comment is something that an actual journalistic enterprise would investigate more fully.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      MattF

      The meeting with Putin is paradise for pitchbots. Everyone has an agenda that has nothing to do with the meeting.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Betty Cracker

      Autocrat tries to project height:

      What do y’all think this summit is for? The excerpted article above implies it’s about reassuring allies that Biden won’t continue the Trump policy of kowtowing to Putin, but don’t they know that?

      I can’t help but wonder if meeting with Putin is a mistake. It elevates Putin by letting him strut around playing the leader of a great power when in truth he’s a grotesque kleptocrat ruling a failing petrostate. Maybe I’m missing something, but I can’t see what the US will get out of this.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Cermet

      Putin is a murderous and utterly low life ass-wipe. That all said, we have only our selves to blame for making Russia such an enemy; still, what’s done is done and can’t be undone. I’d think if putin again attempts to interfere with our 2022 election, we should consider it an act of high level’ cold war’ attack and bring really heavy economic sacatons against them – basically freeze their moneys and banking ability.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker

      Well, it got all the GOP to go on Fox and talk about how the president is weak. So maybe they’ll look especially dumb when it comes time to vote for legislation that’s tough on Russia, or when they have to defend their colleagues who are found to be in cahoots with Putin.

      Just speculation.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Cermet

      @Betty Cracker: because putin controls a nuclear arsenal (thousands of ICBM’s, dozens of Boomers, long range nuclear  capable bombers) that absolutely dwarfs China.

      Also, the issue of a million plus soldiers and vast tank forces facing Europe. That is a super power level military power that we have to start dealing with again.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Anne Laurie

      @Baud: Spousal Unit already gets Juneteenth (Friday, this year) as a company holiday — replacing Columbus Day as a paid day off.

      I’m sure there’s plenty of other companies that have already done something similar, and not *just* in the People’s Republic of Massachusetts.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Soprano2

      I think the press obsession with this meeting is funny and pathetic. They keep breathlessly saying that nothing much is going to come of it and not much will change, but they are covering it as if it’s the most important meeting of Biden’s whole trip. They can’t get past the Cold War frame that Russia and the U.S. are the two great world powers.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      dww44

      @SiubhanDuinne: She’s on now and is truly in her element expounding on Russia and  the world.  She is so very well informed.  How the right so maligned snd smeared her and gave us the Trump presidency is a tragedy.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Soprano2

      @SFAW: I think Fiona Hill’s “Things were so bad that I was going to fake my own death, on camera” comment is something that an actual journalistic enterprise would investigate more fully.

      Well, you’d think an actual journalistic enterprise would have more fully investigated why 8 Republican senators spent Fourth of July in Moscow in 2018, but they didn’t. They don’t seem to be that curious about the continual conservative/Republican connections to Russia that keep popping up everywhere.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Soprano2

      @Baud: Ugh God, over and over again. They’re so, so excited about this. You’d think they would have looked into Trump’s many Russian connections more if they were that concerned about Russia.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      rikyrah

      Uh huh 😒

       

      Jenn 🏳️‍🌈✡️🏜️ (@JennieTetreault) tweeted at 9:52 PM on Tue, Jun 15, 2021:
      We don’t talk enough about the racist ways people use the term “working class.” Some mean it to refer to only white people. The assumption being all white people should be middle class, whereas POC aren’t “working class,” they’re occupying their rightful economic position.
      (https://twitter.com/JennieTetreault/status/1404995212649267200?s=03)

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Soprano2: Will we ever know? I have to admit that it really gets under my skin. WTF were those turds doing over there? And why doesn’t anyone in the press or in power seem to care at all?

      Reply
    46. 46.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @dww44:

      Yes, they gave her nearly 30 minutes, and boy howdy, she is every bit as sharp and well-informed as she ever was. That was a very good half hour.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Baud

      While I appreciate Anne Laurie for her consistency with these morning threads, if DougJ were in charge of them, the title would have been “Let’s Give Them Summit to Talk About.”

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      No surprise.  I’m sorry I missed it.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @SFAW: That op-ed is taking a lot of lumps from the political science and national security crowd.

      It was from Stephen Wertheim of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. The Quincy Institute is an attempt at bipartisan statecraft, funded by Koch and Soros. Early on, I thought they might be compatible with my views, but the include in their lineup some people I find utterly irresponsible. Wertheim was not one of those; I’ve even agreed with him on some things. The Quincy Institute, more lately, has been drifting in some odd directions.

      That op-ed was very poorly done. I won’t go into the specifics, but very few agree with him.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Baud

      @Spanky:

      I hope Joe’s parting with Vlad is something like “so long, President Putin. Good luck, and stay out of elevators away from windows.”

      Fixed to be culturally appropriate.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Patricia Kayden

      @dww44: It’s ironic that she’s on MJ this morning because Joe was part of the Rightwing media who regularly maligned Secretary Clinton.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Baud

      @dww44:

      How the right so maligned snd smeared her and gave us the Trump presidency is a tragedy.

      The tragedy is that it wasn’t just the right.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Cameron

      @Betty Cracker: I’d be very happy if they could set up future working groups on arms control/reduction (including cyber warfare, interference in other countries’ governments) and climate change.  And I think I’m being overly optimistic.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Ken

      @Baud: I’m expecting an attack on the grounds that Juneteenth is “too close” to either Memorial Day or Fourth of July.  This would of course be ignoring Christmas/New Years, and Columbus/Thanksgiving.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      MomSense

      @Soprano2:

      I know.  The press are pathetic.  It’s like the coverage of MVP’s trip. Here’s the problem.  The press think that asking tough questions means asking them questions based on the opposing arguments (GQP spin).  Those of us with functioning critical thinking skills realize that GQP spin is total bullshit.  When we criticize the press for lack of context or both siderism, etc, they always answer with some version of asking the tough questions.  They totally miss the point.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      dww44

      @Patricia Kayden: Hyper partisanship is the biggest threat we face and what was done to her accelerated it.  I don’t know how we climb down from it.  Win the next few election cycles if there is a level playing field.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @Betty Cracker: Biden set this up by meeting with the G7, NATO, and the EU. He met with Prime Ministers of the Baltic States on their solemn anniversary day of deportations by the Soviet Union after it invaded in 1941. America has allies.

      Putin has put a man in a prison camp for wanting to run against him in a fair election. That was his run-up.

      Part of the payoff for America is already collected right there.

      I know Adam and others disagree with me on this, but you can’t isolate a country that has as many nuclear weapons as we do, even if its economy is the size of Portugal’s. Or whatever the latest comparison is with a small country. Or maybe Texas before it gave up on electricity. He also has borders or is near some of our allies, who have issues with him.

      This has little to do with Putin personally. He is the representative of his country, so he is the one we must deal with. We are safer talking to him and trying to get some cooperation than in a futile attempt to isolate him. Don’t talk to him, and things will only get worse.

      If we say we are building him up, we play into his desire for that. If we say we must talk because he is another world leader, that deflates some of what he wants.

      It’s like with the Republicans. Meet with him, and he’ll say it’s because he’s important. Don’t meet with him, and he’ll say it’s because he’s important. Whatever.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      Putin looks tense. And he’s sending conflicting signals. He’s manspreading, which is classically a way to look bigger, but at the same time he’s slouching his head and neck into his torso, which means he’s trying to diminish his physical presence. It’s very interesting, and a huge change from Helsinki.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Ken

      @Baud: My creeping senility is creeping faster, I meant Veteran’s Day is close to Thanksgiving, not Columbus Day.

      We also need to find some national historical events in March, April, and August.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Admission of failure back at home, as the third wave of the pandemic mounts.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Barry

      In terms of certainty, Biden and the US should provide some to Putin – assured massive retaliation for his attacks.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Morzer

      Finland are about to play Russia at soccer as part of the Euro 2020/2021 group stages, which ought to be interesting. No idea how to wish the Finns all the best in Suomi, but I hope they thrash the Muscovite bandits!

      Reply
    75. 75.

      H.E.Wolf

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: ​
        At Biden’s meeting with Putin, there are apparently translators (aka witnesses) in the room as well. Another healthy difference from TFG’s interactions with ol’ Vladimir.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @SiubhanDuinne: Biden’s posture is straight and very neutral, something one learns to do in serious negotiations. He’s a pro. Putin’s sprawl looks like that kid in the back of the classroom that Obama referenced. But Biden won’t say that.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Ken

      @Morzer: No idea how to wish the Finns all the best in Suomi

      Google translate says “onnea onnellesi”.

      It also says that “ilmatyynyalukseni on täynnä ankeriaita” is Finnish for “my hovercraft is full of eels”. I wonder how many languages that phrase has been translated into.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @MattF: Not only consulted, but showed that a large part of the world is with him and glad America Is Back!

      Democrats in disarray!

      [For those of you not on Twitter, that is how DougJ starts the day when he comes on Twitter. It’s like Rickyrah’s and Baud’s exchange here.]

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Morzer

      @Ken: Now I shall have to see what Google Translate offers for “Smite the Muscovite caitiffs!

       

      The answer is apparently “Lyö moskovilaisten caitiffeja” which looks to me as if the translator decided to have an early night

      However, Finland have just scored, so perhaps the translator got it right after all

      Goal disallowed for offside. Yes, the translator betrayed us. Oh well.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @Ken: Actually it’s Veteran’s Day that is closest to Thanksgiving (Nov. 11). Columbus Day is in mid-October. Oops I see above you corrected yourself.

      What the holiday calendar really needs is an excuse to put a holiday that actually provides an extra day off in March or April. Presidents’ Day to Memorial Day is the longest stretch without a single holiday. I mean, Easter is in there but nobody much gets Good Friday off anymore.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Soprano2

      @MomSense:The press think that asking tough questions means asking them questions based on the opposing arguments (GQP spin).

      I wish the answer would be something along the lines of “why are you buying into GQP talking points?” or “Why do you always give GQP talking points so much credibility?” It’s as if they have no imagination of their own to figure out good questions, and instead just lazily mine the opposition (only when it’s Republican opposition, mind you, notice how they never ask Republicans questions based on Democratic talking points?) for questions.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Soprano2

      @Ken: I’m expecting the MO legislature to try to pass a law saying that in MO we don’t have to observe federal holidays unless the employer/entity want to. The governor just signed a law saying that local government can be fined by the state for enforcing federal gun laws. They seem to think they can actually do that.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Soprano2: that in MO we don’t have to observe federal holidays unless the employer/entity want to.

      It’s already that way here.

      eta I never got off Columbus day, Veterans Day, Presidents Day, or MLK.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Geminid

      @H.E.Wolf: There is at least one American diplomat present too, if I remember a preview correctly. A good message: Washington will talk to Moscow, but Washigton has a new Sheriff in town and he won’t deal like the the old sheriff did.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Soprano2

      @Cheryl Rofer: Putin’s sprawl looks like that kid in the back of the classroom that Obama referenced. But Biden won’t say that.

      He got too used to dealing with Trump, I think. Putin does look terrible in all those pictures. Is he trying to convey that he just doesn’t care about this meeting?

      Reply
    98. 98.

      germy

      I remember reading a story about how Putin tried to intimidate Merkel.  He knows she’s afraid of dogs, so he had one of his big bull mastiffs sit in on the meeting.  It aggressively sniffed her all over, and she was terrified.

      Putin can’t try that with Biden.  It would take about twenty seconds for Putin’s mastiff to roll over and let Biden pet its belly.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      germy

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      It’s a “I’m relaxed, I’m not intimidated, I don’t take you seriously” slouch.  But he looks like the insurrectionist who invaded Pelosi’s office with that pose.

      Putin looks like a guy who’s obeying a court order and visiting his parole officer.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Barbara

      @Cheryl Rofer: Mostly I agree with this.  We deal with many unsavory leaders.  And just as it is right to acknowledge that Putin is after all Russia’s leader, it is also right to attribute what Putin does to Russia itself, in imposing sanctions and so on.

      Finally, we tend not to include those that actively work against us in meetings with our closest friends.  There is simply no way that Biden should go out of his way to elevate Putin’s status.

      Reply

