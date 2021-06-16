Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

People are complicated. Love is not.

There will be lawyers.

Let there be snark.

This blog goes to 11…

Nevertheless, she persisted.

What fresh hell is this?

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

No one could have predicted…

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

This blog will pay for itself.

Shelter in place is one thing. shelter in pants is quite another.

I really should read my own blog.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

The math demands it!

Everybody saw this coming.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Just a few bad apples.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

You are here: Home / Political Fundraising / Political Fundraising 2021 / Voces de la Frontera Action – Ask Them Anything

Voces de la Frontera Action – Ask Them Anything

by | 32 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Voces de la Frontera is Wisconsin’s leading state-wide immigrant rights organization, and the advocacy arm of the group is Voces de la Frontera Action.

Because they are one of the primary groups we are looking to support this year, we asked them to participate in a Q & A with us on Balloon Juice.

Joining us today from Voces are Alejandra Gonzalez, Development Director, Fabi Maldonado, Political Director, and Alan Nichols, Data & Organizing Team Lead.

 

We asked them to tell us more about their organization:

WHO WE ARE: Voces de la Frontera Action

Voces is a critical part of the Wisconsin voter engagement ecosystem in its unique ability to engage hard to reach new and infrequent Latinx and youth voters which are critical for state-wide and local elections.

We do this through a combination of different efforts:

  • door-to-door canvassing
  • phone banking
  • our innovative relational voter program (RVP), Voceros por el Voto

Voceros por el Voto members, known as Voceros, create lists of Latinx family and friends who are eligible to vote. Voceros then communicates with Latinx voters, many of whom are low-propensity and new voters under-engaged by parties and campaigns.

In 2020, Voces de la Frontera Action (VDLFA) helped achieve historic Latinx turnout in Wisconsin. As a result of our efforts, 76% of eligible Latinx voters voted in 2020 compared to 46.7% of Latinx voters in 2016.  The votes we turned out exceeded the margin of victory in Wisconsin.

By November 3, 2020, Voces had recruited 1,299 Voceros who in turn had a total voter network of 20,297 people. In addition to growing the RVP, we also focused on helping our community register to vote. In total, Voces supported 7,721 voter registrations and 7,390 absentee ballot requests.

The successful mobilization of the Latinx vote through our efforts demonstrates what can be accomplished by a trusted organization with leaders rooted in the community.

Youth Empowered in the Struggle (YES)

Voces de la Frontera also has a legacy of powerful grassroots organizing through our multi-racial youth arm called Youth Empowered in the Struggle (YES) with chapters in local high schools across Wisconsin.

The student membership includes working class Black, Latinx, Muslim refugee, and white youth. YES leads Voces’ education, racial and immigrant justice youth campaigns. YES won in-state tuition for immigrant youth in 2009 (later repealed by Governor Walker in 2011) and recent wins include passing a sanctuary policy in Milwaukee public schools, Wisconsin’s largest and most diverse district.

YES has a history of organizing large scale get out the vote efforts canvassing in working class neighborhoods of color in Wisconsin.

The New American Program

The New American program was created to help Lawful Permanent Residents to become naturalized US citizens in order to petition their family members and build immigrant voting power. The program has a nearly 100% success rate and by mostly word of mouth recruitment brings people from all over the state. The Camino’s Legal Clinic offers free to low-cost legal counseling for our members and community members.

Fighting for Immigrants in Wisconsin

Wisconsin is one of the most gerrymandered states in the country, so much so that courts have said it is “unconstitutional”, yet have offered little in addressing the problem.

This year, after the census information is formalized, there is no doubt that Latinxs will again represent the largest statewide ethnic voting bloc after the white community.  Ours is a significant voting age population that includes 18 year old Latinx youth, the children of undocumented parents, those that have been able to adjust their status or naturalized, and new and infrequent Latinx voters we engaged in 2020.

We have an opportunity this year to influence a new 10-year map that is more representative of the communities that now exist in Wisconsin.

We have opportunities, in the next 3 to 5 years, to push Wisconsin to be more immigrant friendly, more supportive of low wage workers, and more progressive overall.

What can we, at Balloon Juice, do to help – with early donations right now, in 2021?

I asked the folks at Voces what they need, and what we could do to help make a real difference for their organization.  What they need is a full-time field organizer.

Staffing Need: A Field Organizing Coordinator

In the 2020 cycle, the political director wore two hats – political organizer and political director.

There is much work to be done before the midterm election in 2022,  That election is key, not only in determining the Democratic candidate for US Senate, but also as an opportunity to engage and educate voters, a dry run of sorts, leading up to the November 2022 elections.

Field Organizing Coordinator:  full-time salary would be $45,000; if we can cover the position itself, Voces de la Frotera has committed to covering benefits.

Timeline for Proposed Field Organizing Coordinator

June 2021: Political director and organizing director will draft and finalize job description for field organizing coordinator.

July 2021: Post job description on VDLF/VDLFA websites.

Late July 2021/August 2021: Hire the organizing coordinator.  Coordinator begins to establish relationships with current leaders and helps maintain/grow our current relational voter program.

End of November 2021: Field organizing coordinator will be fully trained on job responsibilities and duties and have a 2022 work plan drafted with goals and action steps.

December 2021: Field organizing coordinator begins working on the spring election in 2022 to reach goals with minimal support from political director.

🌺

If we decide to raise money to fund this new position, I think we would want to commit to funding this position for two years.   Having a field organizer from August 2021 to August 2022 would be helpful, but that person would be lost at a critical time.

So I think if we want to try to do this, we would need to raise funds for the first year right away, and then raise funds again about 6 months later, so that person could be certain 6 months ahead of time that their position would be funded for two years.

It’s a lot of money, but I get goose bumps when I think about what a difference it could make if we could fund this field organizer position.

Voces committed to self-funding this new Voces position after two years, if we can provide funding for those two years.

Ask them anything!

Update:  Okay, I have just one more thing to add.

We can only be effective in elections (which after all come around only once every 24 months) if people see us being out there and engaged every month and every day around the issues that affect them. Voces is an organization that does just that – they are a year-round full-service, advocacy, mobilizing, organizing operation.

With our help, they can be even more effective than they already are.

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Al Nichols
  • Alejandra Gonzalez
  • Fabi Maldonado
  • MomSense
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • sab
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Steeplejack
  • WaterGirl
  • Wolvesvalley
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    32Comments

    1. 1.

      Alejandra Gonzalez

      Hello Everyone!

      My name is Alejandra Gonzalez and I am the Development Director for Voces de la Frontera Action. I am so excited to be here and answer any questions you may have. I appreciate the time and space!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Alejandra Gonzalez:  Thanks for doing this. I am a WI resident, and I wonder what you consider to be the biggest challenge in the state?​
      I have been talking you guys up in the comments section here for a while, so it is great to get you here.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Fabi Maldonado

      Hola Everyone,

      My name is Fabi Maldonado and I’m the political director for Voces de la Frontera Action! Thank you so much for inviting us to this space. We are very grateful to be on and answer some questions you all may have. Thanks again!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Alejandra Gonzalez

      @Omnes Omnibus: hello! Happy to be here! In the time that I have lived in Wisconsin– which is basically my whole life! I would have to say that extreme gerrymandering has to be one of the biggest obstacles. This is why organizations like ours are SO important. We are working year-round to politically and civically engage the immigrant and Latinx community to overcome that obstacle. Turning out as many progressive voters as we can is SO important.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Steeplejack

      Voces de la Frontera Action: Have you seen any aspects of the voter-suppression laws that various states are passing that threaten your organization’s activities or advocacy?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Fabi Maldonado

      @Omnes Omnibus: Hola Omnes Omnibus, I know you asked Ale a question but I do want to add that one of the biggest issues we find here is that our state is a swing state and we have a Latinx population that can sway the vote locally, statewide, and nationally. This means we need long-term organizing which requires long-term funding. It’s tough to reach our community with only limited capacity as we do more than elections. Voces does electoral work, community education, policy implementation, we have a youth component and civic engagement programs that we do year-round. As you may know, it’s never-ending and thus we need to be ahead of the elections to build a base of strong leaders to lead the election work every year.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Alejandra Gonzalez

      @Omnes Omnibus: through our year-round relational voter program “Voceros por el Voto”  we have been really good about educating our voters on the voter ID laws and any changes to it. Our “Voceros” are able to inform and educate their voters and make sure that they have the necessary credentials to vote. This is especially valuable for the new voters that are a result of our New American Program.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Fabi Maldonado:

      Where does the bulk of your funding come from now? Foundations? Corporations or well-heeled individual donors? I assume you rely a lot on volunteers, but the projects you undertake year round must require a certain level of funding.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      sab

      @Fabi Maldonado: Early money is like yeast?

      I don’t have recent ties to Wisconsin, but my grandmother was from there. Scots and Irish, but her great niece married the son of Mexican migrants. They are both lawyers and Democrats. Probably typical Wisconsin story.

      ETA I’m in for a contribution.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Wolvesvalley

      @Alejandra Gonzalez:

      Welcome! As a resident of another swing state (Pennsylvania) with a heavily-gerrymandered legislature that is doing its best to engineer a state constitutional amendment that will gerrymander the state Supreme Court (and lesser appellate courts), I am happy to support the work you are doing and hope it will spread to other states, including mine.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Al Nichols

      @Omnes Omnibus:  A somewhat more ominous discovery (than voter ID) that we made when we checked some voter registration numbers last December was that the voter purge was very effective between 2016 and 2018 in stripping voters out of the pool.  We mount big efforts to get people to register to vote but what we found out in many of our target wards was that we were not increasing numbers, we were hole filling.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Alejandra Gonzalez

      @SiubhanDuinne:  You are right! the year-round work consists of year-round funding. I will say that we get funding from many different sources, our work is mostly supported through partnership grants and individual donors. We also currently launched a sustaining membership program that provides more, for a lack of a better word, sustainable funding.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      sab

      @sab: Grandma’s uncle was governor back when Republicans were progressive. Francis McGovern. His record makes him seem like a Democrat.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Yutsano

      よぅこそ! Or welcome for us English speaking type folks. I don’t live in Wisconsin. However I do live in a very red area in eastern Washington so I get the struggle!

      I have a sort of general thought. Would education focusing on the progressive past of Wisconsin do anything? Maybe work the angle on how dairy associations help farmers handle price shocks as opposed to rugged individualism that makes a farm go under more easily. Just something rattling in my brain!

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Fabi Maldonado

      @sab: Yes, the earlier we get funding the more we can reach the community and engage the community to take action(s), in a nutshell. As you can imagine even if we get the funding it still takes a lot to hire, training folks, and plan out the program. So, yes the earlier the better it works on the back end of the program but also the stronger our outreach is in the long run.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.

     