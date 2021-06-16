Q: Where does a 25 lb cat sit?
A: Wherever the fuck he wants.
by John Cole| 18 Comments
This post is in: John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House"
catclub
ON top of the 800 lb gorilla.
Mary G
Rosie sighting! I love her.
Elizabelle
The bonus Rosie is lovely.
I think she might speak with a Fiona Hill brogue.
Benw
STEEB!
randy khan
The same is true of a 5 pound cat.
R-Jud
It is a mere 82 F here in Eng-er-land and both the cats have melted. They sit everywhere now.
That’s a hefty cat! Samwise’s diet has been working well and he’s at a good fighting weight, in related news.
@randy khan: so true!
MomSense
Rosie!!
Mike in Oly
He is glorious and I love him.
Ken
Rosie: I am uncomfortable, but Master cleans up this creature’s poop, so it must be an even higher god than Master.
A Ghost to Most
We once had a pair of Maine Coons, Bill at 23 lbs., And Opus at 22. Neither was fat, just big.
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
Poor Rosie lol
Betty
Nice to see some of the kids.
A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)
Thanks for the pic. Where’s Lily?
Steve is magnificent. As was our much-mourned (lost him this winter, age 15) Reverend Jim.
MisterForkbeard
Can confirm this also applies to my 20lb cat.
Yutsano
Papa Stevedore Hemingway looking magnificent as always.
