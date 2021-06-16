There are many theories about why murders have increased. Looks like it’s due in large part to a lot of people buying guns in the midst of an apocalyptic pandemic and then predictably using those guns in reckless and dangerous ways. https://t.co/zjgRcJ5WAX — Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) June 16, 2021

When all you have is a tool designed to kill people, everyone looks like a target…



The timing of these gun purchases looks like it coincides with:

1) initial lockdown and the reality that the govt was not able/willing to protect people 2) the right-wing using “riots” to scare people into buying guns 3) uncertainty during and after the election (including 1/6) https://t.co/uwKgwjYZkG — Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) June 16, 2021

will any of the essayists who wrote hand-wringing pieces about how this was A Big Problem For Democrats follow up? definitely they will, I'm sure of it — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) June 16, 2021

we have police that can’t/won’t do their jobs and an extremely well-armed citizenry who are encouraged by elected officials to add to their armory and wield it cavalierly, the outcomes are not hard to predict — FREE THE WEREWOLF MACHINE (@golikehellmachi) June 16, 2021

as it turns out, when you live in a country that has enough guns to arm every person in the country at least once, you tend to have a lot of fun violence. big, if true. — FREE THE WEREWOLF MACHINE (@golikehellmachi) June 16, 2021

Speaking of Gun-handling organizations that should know better…

An @AP investigation finds the U.S. Army has hidden or downplayed the extent to which its firearms disappear, significantly understating losses and thefts even as some weapons are used in street crimes. https://t.co/Fti8RKXC87 — The Associated Press (@AP) June 16, 2021