On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).
randy khan
There are very few places more special than Monet’s Giverny garden in the spring. The garden was as much a part of his art as anything, and you’re constantly turning the corner and experiencing a shock of recognition, particularly in the back part of the garden.
Let’s start with an overview shot. This is from the second floor of the house, and it’s the view from the bedroom. The pond is beyond the row of trees at the back of the photo, but what you can see from here is the profusion of flowering plants in the garden.
Okay, let’s go to the flowers. The place is full of saturated colors, and these poppies are a fine example.
I’m a sucker for alliums. We have them all over our yard, and I couldn’t resist them at Giverny, either.
Such delicacy.
I think this is a peony, but I’m happy to be corrected.
Monet kept chickens, so there are still chickens there.
This is the famous pond, and the famous water lilies.
A long view of the pond.
And the extremely famous bridge. Everyone walks across it, of course, but this is the view Monet painted (without all the people).
