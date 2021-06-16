Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – randy khan – Springtime in Paris (well, not really) – A Day in Giverny

On The Road – randy khan – Springtime in Paris (well, not really) – A Day in Giverny

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

randy khan

There are very few places more special than Monet’s Giverny garden in the spring.  The garden was as much a part of his art as anything, and you’re constantly turning the corner and experiencing a shock of recognition, particularly in the back part of the garden.

On The Road - randy khan - Springtime in Paris (well, not really) – A Day in Giverny 8
Giverny, FranceMay 31, 2013

Let’s start with an overview shot.  This is from the second floor of the house, and it’s the view from the bedroom.  The pond is beyond the row of trees at the back of the photo, but what you can see from here is the profusion of flowering plants in the garden.

On The Road - randy khan - Springtime in Paris (well, not really) – A Day in Giverny 7
Giverny, FranceMay 31, 2013

Okay, let’s go to the flowers.  The place is full of saturated colors, and these poppies are a fine example.

On The Road - randy khan - Springtime in Paris (well, not really) – A Day in Giverny 6
Giverny, FranceMay 31, 2013

I’m a sucker for alliums.  We have them all over our yard, and I couldn’t resist them at Giverny, either.

On The Road - randy khan - Springtime in Paris (well, not really) – A Day in Giverny 5
Giverny, FranceMay 31, 2013

Such delicacy.

On The Road - randy khan - Springtime in Paris (well, not really) – A Day in Giverny 4
Giverny, FranceMay 31, 2013

I think this is a peony, but I’m happy to be corrected.

On The Road - randy khan - Springtime in Paris (well, not really) – A Day in Giverny 3
Giverny, FranceMay 31, 2013

Monet kept chickens, so there are still chickens there.

On The Road - randy khan - Springtime in Paris (well, not really) – A Day in Giverny 2
Giverny, FranceMay 31, 2013

This is the famous pond, and the famous water lilies.

On The Road - randy khan - Springtime in Paris (well, not really) – A Day in Giverny 1
Giverny, FranceMay 31, 2013

A long view of the pond.

On The Road - randy khan - Springtime in Paris (well, not really) – A Day in Giverny
Giverny, FranceMay 31, 2013

And the extremely famous bridge.  Everyone walks across it, of course, but this is the view Monet painted (without all the people).

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      Oh my gosh, I could feel my breathing slow as i looked at those photos, especially the pond.

      And that first photo of the garden, oh my god, that is a piece of art.  Astonishing.

    2. 2.

      Dan B

      Wonderful photos! And it is Paeonia rockii. It’s a gem worthy of drooling, or at least I hope to be forgiven for excess salivation. In alley garden touring I’ve never encountered one in the flesh although I was usually occupied trying to keep my clients at bay as the gardening juices rose to extremes in Springtime.

      We are rational creatures, right…. right?

    4. 4.

      Dan B

      @WaterGirl: The gardens we visited in Britain on tour were works of art as great as British literature.  Currently there are gardens and landscape architecture around the world that are equalling the heights the Brits achieved.  Each country expresses its culture and design sensibilities.  There are hot spots of design innovation and excellence as well as some regions that have a long ways to go.

      It still surprises me how these gardens can alter our moods and emotions.  I remember a family wuth small children,, probably 7 and 9, who visited a garden writer’s home.  They remarked how well behaved and awestruck their kids were.  I’m not sure how teenagers would do but I’ve been to some sites that would enthrall even the most whacked out teen.

    6. 6.

      Ken

      It occurs to me, that may be one of the few bridges in the world that has its own art conservator. Matching the paint for the annual touch-up, matching the wood when it needs repairs…

