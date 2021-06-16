Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Ms. Fiona Hill Spills the Tea (Open Thread)

I posted this clip in comments in the morning thread because it’s a great explainer of the how and why of the just-concluded Biden-Putin meeting. But it’s also notable because Ms. Hill confirms that she was so desperate to interrupt Trump’s humiliating performance at the Helsinki summit that she looked around for a fire alarm to pull and considered faking a medical emergency to derail the proceedings. That portion of the clip starts at around the 6:10 mark:

Even after all we saw that preposterous orange clown do and say over four interminable years, his behavior toward Putin and his minions, especially in Helsinki, will never not be shocking to me. I guess I’ll always be a Cold War kid. Anyhoo, open thread!

      Curious to see what actually happened, and comes of it… as much as I appreciate the pomp and circumstance of most diplomacy, China and Russia are just bummers, aesthetically.

      @germy

      “The Biden administration is looking forward, not back,”

      Well, in their defense, when has that ever hurt the Democrats?

      @Baud: Chris Cillizza, CNN’s clown prince. Master of the obvious. Longtime Trump fluffer. And of course (pardon the self-referential link) Cillizza was one of the most disgusting when it came to pushing the bogus Tara Reade story, which he has NEVER apologized for or acknowledged was bogus. His list of sins—going all the way back to “Mad Bitch Beer,” a dig at Hillary Clinton—is endless.

      As an old friend of mine used to say, “if he was on fire, I wouldn’t waste good piss on him.”

      Reply
      jonas

      @germy: Dems no longer pursuing records of Trump-Putin meetings

      Didn’t Trump infamously not record or have any note-takers at any of his performance evaluations summits, with Putin?

      @germy:

      Malinowski speculated that the Biden administration may not be in the dark about Trump’s conversations despite concerns about limited notetaking, perhaps because the intelligence community had picked up internal Russian government accounts of the meeting.

      “From the people I’ve spoken to, the interpreter who was with Trump at the Helsinki meeting, the other people in the National Security Council at that point, they had a pretty good idea of what was said,”

      Dems weren’t going to win a fight that ultimately may matter little if the intelligence community was able to parse through what was said during the meeting and didn’t need to expend precious time and energy on this when there are other matters to focus on. The optics may look bad, but the Dems are focusing on strategy, not cheap political points.

      GENEVA (AP) — Russian President Putin says he and US President Biden agree to return ambassadors to posts in a bid to lower tensions.

      — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 16, 2021

      We need to hear a lot more from Fiona Hill, LTC Vindman, and the many other people who were muzzled by the Orange Clown’s henchmen for those four terrible years.

      Also, the only ones who have the details of what Putin and Trump ever spoke about are the Russians. Trump made sure the notes from the proceedings were destroyed (obviously he broke the law there on numerous occasions).

      @germy

      Come on now. I’m sure he took the Gordon Gekko bit from Wall Street of shredding birthday cards, crayon drawings from Don Jr., his tie….

      @SiubhanDuinne: Stopped clock rule — he’s terrible.

      Did you ever see “Broadcast News” with Holly Hunter, William Hurt and Albert Brooks? Haven’t seen it in ages, but I remember a speech by Brooks in which he denounced how people like Hurt’s character were degrading the practice of broadcast journalism.

      Someone could reboot that movie for modern times, substituting the internet for TV and a vacuous click-baiter modeled on Cillizza for the handsome but not-too-bright news anchor Hurt played. It’s worse now because the Cillizzas aren’t even eye candy!

      @germy:

      The scammers and identity thieves should send the Arizona GOP a fruit basket and a thank you note for giving them such a rich opportunity to scam the unsuspecting. The audit has been a great opportunity for all hucksters and scammers from top to bottom.

      @germy:

      These people are certifiable. Impersonating a govt agency and violating privacy? Their white privilege is strong knowing that they won’t get more than a slap on the wrist – fuck these people.

      Regarding the Trump/Putin – his performance was so bad – his almost servile attitude towards Putin should have bought the ring wingers to a frothing mess, but nope.. hell if Trump had gotten down on one knee and kissed Putin’s fingers they would have defended it as showing proper respect to a political leader and all leaders should do it!

      @Joe Falco:

      The optics may look bad, but the Dems are focusing on strategy, not cheap political points.

      I think this is generally true and sounds noble, but it’s not a good thing. We need to work on that. You don’t get to implement strategy if you don’t beat the pants off your opponents, and scoring cheap political points is useful in that regard.

      @Joe Falco:

      The GOP is one big circle of scammers.  It’s the party of “We’re calling about your auto warranty” spam calls, except the caller is standing outside with a loaded rifle.

      @germy: Honestly, I think those records just don’t exist and we’re not getting them.

      I’m not sure Trump ever actually allowed honest records to be made in the first place.

      @germy:

      In a letter on May 5, an attorney from the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division warned that such canvassing could violate federal law.“Past experience with similar investigative efforts around the country has raised concerns that they can be directed at minority voters, which potentially can implicate the anti-intimidation prohibitions of the Voting Rights Act,” principal deputy assistant attorney general Pamela Karlan wrote. “Such investigative efforts can have a significant intimidating effect on qualified voters that can deter them from seeking to vote in the future.”

      I think they should take action on each and every one of these. Sue and sue and sue. Make violating the voting rights act an absolutely miserable experience and one that results in immediate legal action.

      They’re getting bolder and bolder with the intimidation tactics. In 2012 they were confronting and interrogating voters at polling places- they now go their homes.

      Pretend it’s a fucking bank robbery. We don’t send the robbers a warning letter and request they stop robbing.

