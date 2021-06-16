I posted this clip in comments in the morning thread because it’s a great explainer of the how and why of the just-concluded Biden-Putin meeting. But it’s also notable because Ms. Hill confirms that she was so desperate to interrupt Trump’s humiliating performance at the Helsinki summit that she looked around for a fire alarm to pull and considered faking a medical emergency to derail the proceedings. That portion of the clip starts at around the 6:10 mark:

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are just hours from meeting face to face. Russia expert Fiona Hill helped prep Biden for the summit. She tells @donlemon what Biden should expect. Watch: pic.twitter.com/tFdLH3p92f — Don Lemon Tonight (@DonLemonTonight) June 16, 2021

Even after all we saw that preposterous orange clown do and say over four interminable years, his behavior toward Putin and his minions, especially in Helsinki, will never not be shocking to me. I guess I’ll always be a Cold War kid. Anyhoo, open thread!