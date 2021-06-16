Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Shocking, but not surprising

We have all the best words.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

Accountability, motherfuckers.

The willow is too close to the house.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

Reality always wins in the end.

People are complicated. Love is not.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Good luck with your asparagus.

What fresh hell is this?

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

This blog goes to 11…

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

Consistently wrong since 2002

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

The house always wins.

You are here: Home / Politics / Domestic Politics / Joe Manchin and the Temple of Zoom

Joe Manchin and the Temple of Zoom

by | 10 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Forget what the senator from West by God, etc., told the common folk in his recent op-ed; Joe Manchin was singing a slightly different tune on a Zoom call this week with filibuster-loving fat cats.

The call was arranged by the (shitty, useless, Joe Lieberman-led, but I repeat myself) No Labels group, according to a transcript obtained by The Intercept (and brought to our attention by valued commenter Martin in a thread downstairs). A few excerpts below:

Manchin told the assembled donors that he needed help flipping a handful of Republicans from no to yes on the January 6 commission in order to strip the “far left” of their best argument against the filibuster. The filibuster is a critical priority for the donors on the call, as it bottles up progressive legislation that would hit their bottom lines…

Manchin told the donors he hoped to make another run at it [a bipartisan commission vote] to prove that comity is not lost. He noted that Sen. Pat Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican who missed the vote, would have voted for it had he been there, meaning only three more votes are needed. “What I’m asking for, I need to go back, I need to find three more Republican, good Republican senators that will vote for the commission. So at least we can tamp down where people say, ‘Well, Republicans won’t even do the simple lift, common sense of basically voting to do a commission that was truly bipartisan.’ It just really emboldens the far left saying, ‘I told you, how’s that bipartisan working for you now, Joe?’”

To find those mythical “good Republican senators,” Manchin hit up donors on the call who he said may be “working with [retiring Senator] Roy [Blunt] in his next life” to put in a good word for a Yes vote. That raises all sorts of ethical questions. But let’s not argue over who is bribing whom.

It sounds like Manchin really is feeling the heat from “the far left” or at least believes it’s to his advantage for big donors to think that. He also sounds sincere about the comity bullshit, though that could be nonsense decanted for this particular audience.

In any case, here’s an interesting exchange on filibuster reform:

Manchin’s openness for filibuster reform on the call is notable given it flew in the face of many attendees’ hopes. Asked about a proposal to lower the threshold to beat back a filibuster to 55 votes, he said that it was something he was considering, but then quickly referred back to his earlier idea of forcing the minority to show up on the Senate floor in large enough numbers to maintain a filibuster…

Manchin acknowledged that publicly he had drawn a line at 60, but said that he was open to other ideas. “Right now, 60 is where I planted my flag, but as long as they know that I’m going to protect this filibuster, we’re looking at good solutions,” he said. “I think, basically, it should be [that] 41 people have to force the issue versus the 60 that we need in the affirmative. So find 41 in the negative. … I think one little change that could be made right now is basically anyone who wants to filibuster ought to be required to go to the floor and basically state your objection and why you’re filibustering and also state what you think needs to change that’d fix it, so you would support it. To me, that’s pretty constructive.”

The highlighted part seems significant, at least to me. One of the most maddening things about the filibuster as currently practiced is that all the onus is on the majority. Right now, Republican refuseniks get to hide behind McConnell’s skirts when opposing popular legislation. It shouldn’t be that way.

Short of getting rid of the big donor-beloved relic, altering the filibuster so that the minority party has to show up and contend with a calendar controlled by the majority (we shouldn’t underestimate the power of that) could be a game changer. It might offer opportunities to wear the bastards down by making them publicly take unpopular stands on big issues, and it might even allow progress through attrition on smaller items. That’s worth doing, IMO.

Anyhoo, interesting stuff. Thanks Martin!

Open thread.

 

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Chief Oshkosh
  • dr. bloor
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • germy
  • Ken
  • patrick II
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    10Comments

    1. 1.

      zhena gogolia

      Open thread, and I’m still on the Putin subject, so thanks to germy and Aaron Rupar for alerting me to the fact that American journalism is not quite dead. Her name is Rachel V. Scott and she deserves kudos.

      My question to Mr. Putin today: What are you so afraid of? https://t.co/RPge8AonUu— Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) June 16, 2021

      Reply
    2. 2.

      dr. bloor

      That meeting transcription has flop sweat dripping out of my computer speakers. WH has signalled they’re going ahead with infrastructure next week come hell or high water, and he knows he has no chance at three more votes.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Frankensteinbeck

      One thing I have learned from the Biden first few months is that the sausage does not get made quickly.  In retrospect, remembering all the crap of Trump’s that got reversed because he wouldn’t go through the process, it makes sense.  Biden has been pretty good at fulfilling his promises, except that instead of ‘first day’ everything takes time and stages.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Chief Oshkosh

      How’s about The Intercept reveal who these donors/bribers are. Or is that only what they do to people named Reality Winner.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      germy

      So someone finally found out who funds The Federalist, Meghan McCain’s husband’s “magazine”

      SCOOP: We obtained the first public tax records of right-wing site The Federalist's nonprofit foundation.

      It took in $800k in 2019, and we've identified the donors behind most of that money. https://t.co/P8evF8cZJV

      — Alex Kotch (@alexkotch) June 15, 2021

      Reply
    8. 8.

      germy

      Jon Stewart went on Colbert’s show to promote the covid lab theory?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ken

      I would prefer the talking filibuster (if the thing must be kept), but requiring 41 votes to sustain could work. That is, if it means the Republicans have to keep 41 people in the chamber 24-7, because the second they don’t the Democrats will call for a vote to sustain.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      patrick II

      I am don’t think making them actually speak on the floor to state their objections will be useful — because it won’t.  They will love the camera time, wave little American flags and say they will only vote for this Bill when Biden assures them our Olympic athletes are safe from Chinese DNA thieves, what about the magnetic vaccines, and besides the bill is socialist anyway.

      They will be portrayed by the right wing media as brave purveyors of truth — and besides private enterprise is going to change the earth’s orbit soon to fix climate change and the Western drought (which is in no way related) and everything will be fine.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.

     