Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

These guys can go mcfuck themselves.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

This fight is for everything.

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

What fresh hell is this?

Are you … from the future?

This is a big f—–g deal.

Everybody saw this coming.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

I’m only here for the duck photos.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Early Morning EDT Football (Soccer) Open Thread: Euro 2020 / Copa America

Early Morning EDT Football (Soccer) Open Thread: Euro 2020 / Copa America

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: ,



(Pogba, I am told, is Muslim.)

======

Copa America doesn’t seem to be getting much respect:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Baud
  • germy
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • Spanky

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    9Comments

    1. 1.

      mrmoshpotato

      Cristiano Ronaldo’s removal of two Coca-Cola bottles during a #Euro2020 press conference has coincided with a $4bn fall in the company’s value

      Good on ya, stock market!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      germy

      Paul Gosar demands that all video be released.

      The Capitol Police say if that happens it'll help terrorists better plan next time.

      — emptywheel (@emptywheel) June 15, 2021

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Amir Khalid

      At a press conference during the last Euros in 2016, Germany’s Shkodran Mustafi took offence at the beer bottle a sponsor had put in front of him. (It was Ramadhan, so as a Muslim he was fasting; and even if he had broken his fast for the tournament, he certainly wouldn’t want beer.) But when he pushed it away, he got a lecture for on sponsor’s rights. One rule for regular players and another for the superstars, I guess.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Spanky

      @Amir Khalid: As it happens, Coke owns Dasani and Smartwater brands. They should be able to spin this.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.

     