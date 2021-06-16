After the first round of matches at #EURO2020 , the tournament's top scorer is…

Cristiano Ronaldo’s removal of two Coca-Cola bottles during a #Euro2020 press conference has coincided with a $4bn fall in the company’s value https://t.co/Z0u02ZFqJW https://t.co/q4uaaYvt3O

No way was Paul Pogba going to let that Cristiano moment go ?????? #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/ngW0vcHBNv



(Pogba, I am told, is Muslim.)

The North Macedonian soccer federation is asking UEFA to punish Austria striker Marko Arnautovic for a nationalist outburst after he scored a goal at Euro 2020. His target was a player of Albanian heritage.

Now that everybody at Euro 2020 has played once, I've updated the graphics for every team (plus a couple for the knockout stages) here: https://t.co/Xatuy9u51D pic.twitter.com/CONJgHPej3

======

Copa America doesn’t seem to be getting much respect:

"Messi's greatest feat may be making an entire generation take his greatness for granted." @AlexiLalas looks back on Argentina's opening game at the 2021 Copa America ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/JqLBUbeVeU

What a great idea this was 🤷🏼‍♂️ invite players to come and self-isolate in Brazil #CopaAmerica https://t.co/URiIckJx1A

Luis Suárez was about Uruguay's "Last Dance" and if he's included in that…

"It's clear that as time goes by it gets closer. I can say, in my case, this is my last #CopaAmérica. I can't take away a spot away from others that deserve it." pic.twitter.com/NqNQF5qJ2P

— Diego Montalvan (@DMontalvan) June 15, 2021