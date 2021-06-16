Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Are you … from the future?

The math demands it!

False Scribes! False Scribes!

These guys can go mcfuck themselves.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

Shocking, but not surprising

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Not all heroes wear capes.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

This fight is for everything.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Yes we did.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Double Standard in Full Operation

Double Standard in Full Operation

by | 20 Comments

This post is in: 

If you can stand the pre-roll ad, you can watch the exchange Nuzzi is talking about here. Basically, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked a question that began by misquoting Biden as saying that he was confident that Putin will change his behavior. Biden fires back by saying, in part, “what the hell do you do all the time.” (Answer: ask stupid gotcha questions.) He then goes on to correct the record and does a bit of lecturing. Apparently, he even apologized to her later for getting a little snippy.

It. was. nothing. This is the fucking big leagues, and sometimes asking a dumb question gets you roasted.

This is completely different from how Trump treated the press, and I don’t think I need to explain that to anyone here, yet Olivia Nuzzi apparently needs it explained to her carefully, since her tweet would apply to Trump on pretty much any day that he talked to the press. I’ll put her on the long, long list of DC correspondents whose stuff isn’t worth reading, and note that she and everyone else on that list just doesn’t get that Trump and the Republicans are at all-out war with them, while Biden and the Democrats just want to be treated fairly.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Bart
  • Baud
  • Cermet
  • debbie
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • hitless
  • Hunter Gathers
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • jonas
  • Major Major Major Major
  • NotMax
  • schrodingers_cat
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • TKH
  • Tractarian

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    20Comments

    1. 1.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      the press is so quick to circle the wagons, somebody needs to explain to them that this compulsion to frame the “gotcha” question, along the with often related question about process, is the reason they don’t get more support when they complain, as they were doing again a few days ago, that Biden hasn’t had a press conference in X days

      Reply
    2. 2.

      SiubhanDuinne

      There’s going to be a lot of this kind of shit, I fear. The Beltway Villagers are just panting for a huge Biden or Biden-adjacent scandal so the can both-sides us all to extinction.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Hunter Gathers

      Imagine what Collins could achieve if she didn’t practice that sneering smirk in the mirror for 8 hours a day.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Another Scott

      You're hootin' at the wrong owl, you nursery-rhymin' can o' beans

      — Joe Biden Insult Bot (@BidenInsultBot) June 10, 2020

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Major Major Major Major

      This is completely different from how Trump treated the press

      It does resemble a few snippy incidents, but iirc Trump wasn’t really wrong to insult some of them either. No, I don’t have examples off the top of my head, but a blind pig and all that.

      And of course this is wildly different from like, encouraging your supporters to assault members of the press.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Tractarian

      Getting snippy and personal with journalists is bad, mmkay? It was bad when Trump did it and it is bad when Biden does it.

      That said, Biden did it once, after a tense summit meeting, while jet lagged, and after a reporter belched out a false premise seemingly torn from GOP talking points. Trump did it every time a mic was in front of him.

      Anyway, it is about 1/1000000 as important as the substance of the summit itself. Unfortunately, “Biden competently and professionally represents the nation’s interests and does not prostrate himself” isn’t going to get the clicks.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      I can’t think of any president in my life time Right or Left who had anything but open contempt for the White House press poll.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      debbie

      Interesting take. The reporter twisted his words…you twist the account of him responding to his words being twisted by further twisting what happened.— Joanne (@chirpchirp212) June 16, 2021

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Baud

      She lied about what he said. By getting snippy, the media is on notice that they can’t get away with it.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      TKH

      There you can see how lucky Tapper et tutti quanti (“No president has dared to not stroke our egos for 141 days, evah!”) are that Biden does not give press conferences! He would not be putting up with their bullshit. Good!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      jonas

      Like a spoiled six-year-old, WH reporters don’t seem to have internalized the difference between “good attention” and “bad attention”. Getting a rise out of the president is seen as having pierced some layer of political obfuscation and gotten to the truth. Huzzah! Whereas very often, it’s because the question was so stupid and clearly asked, pace Nuzzi, in *bad faith* that you get clapped back at. But they don’t seem to care.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.

     