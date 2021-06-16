What kind of example does it set for other countries when the president of the United States insults a member of the free press on an international stage for asking a fair question in good faith? — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) June 16, 2021

If you can stand the pre-roll ad, you can watch the exchange Nuzzi is talking about here. Basically, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked a question that began by misquoting Biden as saying that he was confident that Putin will change his behavior. Biden fires back by saying, in part, “what the hell do you do all the time.” (Answer: ask stupid gotcha questions.) He then goes on to correct the record and does a bit of lecturing. Apparently, he even apologized to her later for getting a little snippy.

It. was. nothing. This is the fucking big leagues, and sometimes asking a dumb question gets you roasted.

This is completely different from how Trump treated the press, and I don’t think I need to explain that to anyone here, yet Olivia Nuzzi apparently needs it explained to her carefully, since her tweet would apply to Trump on pretty much any day that he talked to the press. I’ll put her on the long, long list of DC correspondents whose stuff isn’t worth reading, and note that she and everyone else on that list just doesn’t get that Trump and the Republicans are at all-out war with them, while Biden and the Democrats just want to be treated fairly.